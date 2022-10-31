ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Macalester College men's soccer team played in the quarterfinals today of the MIAC Playoffs. The Scots hosted Saint John's. It was a close game, but the Johnnies defeated the Scots 1-0. The teams were evenly matched and battled to create dangerous offensive chances. JuniorZade Alafranji (Sacramento, Calif./Sacramento Waldorf School/Davis Legacy) forced a save from the Johnnies' keeper in the 15th minute. The Scots also had multiple opportunities that narrowly missed frame from junior Branko Sciortino (Los Altos, Calif./Bellermine College Prep), and seniors Joey Stern (Chicago, Ill./Francis W. Parker) and Milosz Fernandez-Kepka (Las Vegas, Nev./Indiana University HS). Sophomore goalkeeper Sam Price (Chicago, Ill./Lane Tech) made three saves in the half to keep the game tied at the break.

