Men’s Soccer: Macalester Ends Season with 1-0 Loss to Saint John’s

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Macalester College men's soccer team played in the quarterfinals today of the MIAC Playoffs. The Scots hosted Saint John's. It was a close game, but the Johnnies defeated the Scots 1-0. The teams were evenly matched and battled to create dangerous offensive chances. JuniorZade Alafranji (Sacramento, Calif./Sacramento Waldorf School/Davis Legacy) forced a save from the Johnnies' keeper in the 15th minute. The Scots also had multiple opportunities that narrowly missed frame from junior Branko Sciortino (Los Altos, Calif./Bellermine College Prep), and seniors Joey Stern (Chicago, Ill./Francis W. Parker) and Milosz Fernandez-Kepka (Las Vegas, Nev./Indiana University HS). Sophomore goalkeeper Sam Price (Chicago, Ill./Lane Tech) made three saves in the half to keep the game tied at the break.
Women’s Swimming & Diving: Skye Schmit Selected MIAC Swimmer of the Week

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Macalester College first year Skye Schmit (Stillwater, Minn.) was named the MIAC Athlete of the Week for women's swimming for the week ending Oct. 30, the conference announced today. Schmit won two individual events and swam on a winning relay team to help the Scots defeat Saint Benedict in a dual meet on Saturday.
Maccolades for October 2022: A Broadway star, a new book on autonomous vehicles, student academic awards and more

Maccolades is a monthly round-up of the most recent accolades and accomplishments earned by members of the Macalester community. Below are highlights from October 2022. Macalester alum Mandi Masden ’08 has been cast as Ruth Younger in the Broadway revival of Lorraine Hansberry’s American classic “A Raisin in the Sun.” The play opened to rave reviews, including from New York Times theater critic Jesse Green.
