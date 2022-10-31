Both coaches spoke platitudes yesterday. And then the Harsin news broke and dominated the cycle. I think both sides can find plenty of angles to make them feel good going into this game. It’s the most calm I’ve been the week of this game in a while. I think part of that has to do with already having 2 losses but still plenty riding on the game. I also think that bad feeling in the back of my brain that can’t stand seeing Bama continue to dominate the sport is subdued because the east is finally producing two high quality opponents that can beat Bama down the road. They ain’t facing some Mizzou team that backed their way in due to a terrible east division if Bama happens to make the Conference Championship. And how glorious would it be if UT loses and UGA then defeats Bama in the SECCG? UT just slips on by, getting that famed bye week by losing your biggest game of the year.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO