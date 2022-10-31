Read full article on original website
2nd Dom’s Kitchen & Market opens in Chicago
CHICAGO — Local grocery store entrepreneur Bob Mariano has opened the second location of his newest venture: Dom’s Kitchen & Market. Mariano was joined Tuesday by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for a ribbon cutting in the city’s Old Town neighborhood. The event took place just a few hours after sources tell WGN that Lightfoot’s security […]
Rockford Illinois is Right Between 2 of Best Beer Towns in America
Taking a 'beer-cation' (yes, it's a thing) to these two beer towns couldn't be any easier for northern Illinois residents. All other beer lovers, time to book a trip. Beer + Vacation = Beercation, just so we're on the same page. Going on one of these trips couldn't get any more popular, but I guess that all depends on the talented craft brewers in Wisconsin and Illinois. The more delicious sips they create, the more we're going to want to escape into a brewpub and brewery for a fun weekend.
Forest Park Review
Bump in the night
The legendary Victorian on the 900 block of Elgin was built by Chicago lumber mill magnate and cabinet maker, John George Lobstein, for his second wife, Adeline, in the 1890s. Local folklore suggests the house was haunted, perhaps from one of the two deaths that occurred in the home — one was a son, Charlie, and the other was Adeline, or “Addie,” herself. The house, restored by owners Karen Richards and Thomas Walsh in the 1980s, reportedly experienced chilling moments, including lights turning on or off, doors opening or closing, and the occasional sound of footsteps. One night a year, Nov. 6, Karen would hear, “sounds of fighting in the attic, like things were being thrown around, but when we went up, nothing was there.” She added, “It would wake you up from a dead sleep.” Karen was so spooked every Nov. 6, she would take the kids and dogs out of the house for the night. The next owner, Richard Burtucci didn’t experience the same level of haunting.
napervillemagazine.com
Time Capsule
Appears in the November 2022 issue. An updated Civil War-era gem intermingles history and modern. The notion of a property from the ’60s boasting its original flooring, fireplaces, hardware, and winding staircase would be like catnip for homebuyers with a taste for historic authenticity. Clarify that to mean the 1860s, and the exuberant reaction might be one of historical proportions. Other buyers, however, might be put off by the assumption that this circa 1863 structure (419 Union Ave., Batavia)—once home to Dr. Richard Patterson, who helped commit Mary Todd Lincoln to the former Bellevue Place sanitarium in 1875 (which still stands in Batavia)—while certainly elegant and interesting, couldn’t possibly serve as a viable, comfortable living space for a family in 2022.
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
Where’s The Abercrombie? This Illinois Mansion Looks Just Like An Abandoned Mall
A mansion for sale in Illinois looks a lot like an abandoned mall. When I was a kid, in the glory days of malls, I thought I could just live in the mall. Once my small town got one, that was the place to be. It's where we went to hang out with our friends, go on dates, and of course shop.
Halloween crowds in Hyde Park reach pre-pandemic levels, but no arrests for third year in a row
Harper Avenue returned to its pre-pandemic Halloween popularity Monday evening, Oct. 31 as several thousand people trick-or-treated along its 5700 and 5800 blocks. Dinosaur costumes seemed to be the rage as several candy-container-carrying T-Rexes wandered up and down the street, periodically stopping to pose with ladybugs, Spidermen, elevators, girls with a pearl earring and others.
oakpark.com
Don’t dump your pumpkins in the forest￼
If you’ve heard anyone suggest dumping pumpkins in the forest preserve for the deer and animals to eat, please don’t do that! Dumping pumpkins and other things in the forest preserves upsets their natural habitats in numerous ways. According to the Oct. 22 “Forest Way” newsletter of the Forest Preserves of Cook County, you can be fined up to $500 for dumping pumpkins, yard waste — or anything in the forest preserves.
oakpark.com
Helpless in Oak Park
Last Tuesday afternoon, my wife and I parked our only car in front of Old Navy behind Lake and Harlem. Much to our puzzlement, our car could not be found when we returned 10 minutes later. It had been “stolen” — illegally towed some 5 miles away to Melrose Park and held for ransom. We immediately contacted the responsible party whose representative was unrelenting and stated that the only way to retrieve our car was to come to their auto prison and pay a fee of $218.50. We felt utterly helpless.
All-Day Christmas Music Returns to Chicago Radio Station This Week
Classic Christmas music returns to Chicago's radio airwaves this week with around-the-clock offerings to get listeners into the holiday spirit. The all-day Christmas playlist begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, 93.9 LITE FM announced on Halloween. In celebration, the station plans to host a three-hour commercial free holiday kick-off on the big day.
50 Fantastic Things To Do in Chicago This November
Halloween has passed us by and the big holiday season is revving up for a festive time in Chicago. After Covid-19 mitigation measures hindered our holiday fun the last couple of years, this year feels like the first time we’ll be able to enjoy everything with maximum enthusiasm once again. Our favorite festive activities are coming back bigger and better paving the way for an extra special November in Chicago. Whether it’s watching the greenery turn different shades of orange, celebrating Thanksgiving at an outdoor patio, or enjoying one of Chicago’s excellent light shows, here are our top November activities to do in and around Chicago! First of all, if there is one date to have in your diary it is the day Millenium Park begins to embrace the Christmas spirit. Yes, some will still complain that November is too early to be celebrating Christmas but when Chicago’s “official” Christmas tree appears few can do little but be imbued with festive cheer.
napervillemagazine.com
Good to the Last Crumb
Appears in the November 2022 issue. Want to secure a place on Santa’s “really nice” list? Start gifting sampler packs of scones from Toni Brawley’s Scone House Café in Winfield (0S050 Winfield Rd.) She bakes 75 different flavors, from savory cheese-sausage treats to gingerbread and eggnog flavors. “They’re firm as a well-baked cookie on the outside,” Brawley says, “and as soft and moist as a muffin on the inside.” One taste and you’ll never look at a quaint doughnut quite the same way again. —P.G.
northernpublicradio.org
Understanding family homelessness in DeKalb
The DeKalb library is hosting a panel discussion and book presentation that explores family homelessness. Diane Nilan is the president of Hear US, an organization that advocates for homeless families. She is also the author of “Dismazed and Driven: My Look at Family Homelessness in America.” She said most people don’t understand family homelessness.
Family Secrets mobster moved to halfway house after serving time for murder linked to Chicago Outfit
Chicago mobster Paul Schiro has been moved to a halfway house after serving time for the 1986 murder of Arizona businessman Emil Vaci, whom Outfit bosses had feared was cooperating with law enforcement in a casino death case.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Sable Hotel on Navy Pier is up for sale
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The 223-room hotel that opened last year on Navy Pier is up for sale. Crain’s reports that a Chicago developer put the Sable Hotel on the market earlier this month. There’s no asking price for the listing. The property, owned by Maverick Hotels & Restaurants, includes the hotel and rooftop bar, named Offshore. Sources say bids would have to exceed the $100 million construction cost for the property.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Chance at $1 billion Illinois jackpot up for grabs at Southwest Side store
CHICAGO (CBS) – Jackpot hopefuls were lined up for hours to play a special game for an extra shot at $1 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory visited a lottery dealer on the Southwest Side called the Lucky Mart on 87th Street, and found out it lives up to its name.It's one of the winningest lottery ticket-selling stores in Illinois. On Monday, people walked away with extra tickets if they were extra lucky.Somehow, Illinois Lottery doesn't have a name for the machine. But the object of the game is to grab as many free Powerball tickets as possible while they blow around...
qrockonline.com
Chicago Man Charged With Handing Out Cannabis Edibles To Trick-Or-Treaters
In this Aug. 15, 2019 photo marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The California Supreme Court has ruled San Diego failed to adequately analyze the potential environmental impacts of its marijuana dispensary law. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) A suburban Chicago man has been charged with handing out...
Illinois Lottery Giving Away Hundreds of Free Powerball Tickets Ahead of Monday's $1B Drawing
It's not a trick: The Illinois Lottery on Halloween plans to give out hundreds of free Powerball tickets ahead of Monday's $1 billion drawing. But it's also not as easy as trick-or-treating. After no jackpot-winning tickets were sold in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the pot -- or, cauldron, rather -- has...
