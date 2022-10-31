Halloween has passed us by and the big holiday season is revving up for a festive time in Chicago. After Covid-19 mitigation measures hindered our holiday fun the last couple of years, this year feels like the first time we’ll be able to enjoy everything with maximum enthusiasm once again. Our favorite festive activities are coming back bigger and better paving the way for an extra special November in Chicago. Whether it’s watching the greenery turn different shades of orange, celebrating Thanksgiving at an outdoor patio, or enjoying one of Chicago’s excellent light shows, here are our top November activities to do in and around Chicago! First of all, if there is one date to have in your diary it is the day Millenium Park begins to embrace the Christmas spirit. Yes, some will still complain that November is too early to be celebrating Christmas but when Chicago’s “official” Christmas tree appears few can do little but be imbued with festive cheer.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO