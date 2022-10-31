FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - With the midterm elections less than one week away, Attorney General Daniel Cameron reminded Kentuckians about the Election Fraud Hotline. “Tips from Kentuckians play a vital role in our efforts to investigate and prosecute criminal violations of election law,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Our office is committed to protecting the integrity of the 2022 general election, and we encourage anyone who suspects election fraud to report it immediately by calling 1-800-328-VOTE.”

