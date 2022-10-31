Read full article on original website
Team working to digitize records of enslaved people in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in Kentucky, a team is working to digitize historical records of enslaved people, dating back to the late 1700s. The project will make it easier for people to access information about their family history. Downtown Lexington was the site of one of...
Cornhole for Christmas: KSP Post 9 hosts Shop With a Trooper fundraiser tournament
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A cornhole competition is on the calendar to help children have a cheerful Christmas. Kentucky State Police Post 9 is preparing for its annual Shop With a Trooper event, raising money with an indoor cornhole tournament. The competition, inspired by the post picnic this summer, invites...
Kentucky Lottery gives out free chance to win largest lottery jackpot in history
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - You have another chance to win what is now the largest lottery jackpot in history on Saturday. Kentucky Lottery officials say they want everyone to have a chance to win that money. So, they were handing out vouchers for free lottery tickets in Frankfort Friday morning at Kroger.
WATCH: Gov. Andy Beshear holding weekly Team Kentucky briefing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is hosting his weekly Team Kentucky news conference. The Governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, which can include economic development and infrastructure improvements, as well as the state’s response to natural disasters in Kentucky.
Sheriffs’ departments struggling to stay fully staffed
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The need for more workers is being felt in just about every profession, and in West Virginia many sheriffs said they’re struggling to stay fully staffed. In Boone County, Sheriff Chad Barker said a deputy recently resigned, adding a second vacancy to their department. He...
Behind the Investigation: The Bogus Beggar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new episode of Behind the Investigation: Troubleshooters podcast is now available. This week’s episode focuses on Gary Thompson, a man who was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”. Watch the full episode above.
Florida teen runs a mile in memory of London police officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since news of London Police Officer Logan Medlock’s death, tributes have come from all over the country. The 26-year-old died early Sunday after police say his cruiser was hit by an alleged drunk driver. Wednesday night, a teen from Florida honored Officer Medlock, by running...
Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small meets with EKY community leaders announcing more than $400,000 in grants
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small announced more than $478,000 for several Eastern Kentucky businesses and communities. The investments are aimed at improving the quality of life in the Kentucky Highlands Community Network region of Eastern...
Lose your community college credentials in a recent natural disaster? KCTCS will replace them for free
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are a graduate of one of several Kentucky community colleges and have been affected by recent natural disasters, officials have a deal you probably want to hear. The Kentucky Community and Technical College System, or KCTCS, announced Wednesday it will replace paper credentials, like...
Attorney General Daniel Cameron reminds Kentuckians about Election Fraud Hotline
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - With the midterm elections less than one week away, Attorney General Daniel Cameron reminded Kentuckians about the Election Fraud Hotline. “Tips from Kentuckians play a vital role in our efforts to investigate and prosecute criminal violations of election law,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Our office is committed to protecting the integrity of the 2022 general election, and we encourage anyone who suspects election fraud to report it immediately by calling 1-800-328-VOTE.”
Energy company moving to EKY industrial park, bringing jobs and more than $1 million investment
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One new Eastern Kentucky industrial park will soon have its first tenant. On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Floyd County-based Emerald Energy and Exploration Land Company will move its headquarters to the recently opened Gifford Road Industrial Park in Magoffin County. The move will bring 25...
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Ky. woman wins $2 million from Powerball ticket
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WAVE) - One Kentucky woman is now a millionaire after cashing in a winning Powerball ticket. The woman from Bowling Green, who wished to remain anonymous, cashed in the winning ticket last week at Kentucky Lottery headquarters, according to a release. She told officials her husband had...
Grand jury indicts man accused of robbing Corbin bank on federal charges
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man accused of robbing a bank earlier this year is now facing federal charges. Late last month, a grand jury returned an indictment against Shawn Fox, 35, of Corbin. Police say on September 27th, he entered the Community Trust Bank branch in...
