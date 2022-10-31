ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Team working to digitize records of enslaved people in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in Kentucky, a team is working to digitize historical records of enslaved people, dating back to the late 1700s. The project will make it easier for people to access information about their family history. Downtown Lexington was the site of one of...
WATCH: Gov. Andy Beshear holding weekly Team Kentucky briefing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is hosting his weekly Team Kentucky news conference. The Governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, which can include economic development and infrastructure improvements, as well as the state’s response to natural disasters in Kentucky.
Sheriffs’ departments struggling to stay fully staffed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The need for more workers is being felt in just about every profession, and in West Virginia many sheriffs said they’re struggling to stay fully staffed. In Boone County, Sheriff Chad Barker said a deputy recently resigned, adding a second vacancy to their department. He...
Behind the Investigation: The Bogus Beggar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new episode of Behind the Investigation: Troubleshooters podcast is now available. This week’s episode focuses on Gary Thompson, a man who was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”. Watch the full episode above.
Florida teen runs a mile in memory of London police officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since news of London Police Officer Logan Medlock’s death, tributes have come from all over the country. The 26-year-old died early Sunday after police say his cruiser was hit by an alleged drunk driver. Wednesday night, a teen from Florida honored Officer Medlock, by running...
Attorney General Daniel Cameron reminds Kentuckians about Election Fraud Hotline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - With the midterm elections less than one week away, Attorney General Daniel Cameron reminded Kentuckians about the Election Fraud Hotline. “Tips from Kentuckians play a vital role in our efforts to investigate and prosecute criminal violations of election law,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Our office is committed to protecting the integrity of the 2022 general election, and we encourage anyone who suspects election fraud to report it immediately by calling 1-800-328-VOTE.”
