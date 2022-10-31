Watermere at Southlake has been offering independent living for residents 55 and older since 2008. Fully built out inside a gated community, Watermere has all of the benefits of home ownership without all of the maintenance that comes with it. With social hours, games, on-site concierge service and day trips to museums and other fun attractions, Watermere was designed to help residents keep living the fulfilling life they’ve always wanted to. Watermere takes care of the little things so you have more time to enjoy the big things in life that you value most.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO