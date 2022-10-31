Read full article on original website
Lane Kiffin addresses Auburn rumors, talks bye week goals
Ole Miss heads into its bye week at 8-1 on the season after last Saturday’s 31-28 win at Texas A&M. In the initial College Football Playoff rankings that were released Tuesday night, the Rebels checked in at No. 11. But they still have a path to a CFP berth,...
Mike Leach addresses the turnover at Auburn, a battle on the African savanna and fake injuries
Mike Leach does not think the turnover at Auburn, and former Mississippi State Athletics Director John Cohen leaving for the same job at Auburn, will play a factor this week. The teams meet at 6:30 p.m. local time in Starkville. “The other teams run their plays,” Leach said. “I’m busy...
Cole Cubelic proposes 'best-case scenario' hire for Auburn in wake of Bryan Harsin firing
Auburn did Monday what everyone around the country has been expecting the program to do for some time. The Tigers are officially free of head coach Bryan Harsin. Cadillac Williams was named interim head coach, but the search is on for who will take over the vacant position. Cole Cubelic, SEC analyst and host of McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, laid out his best-case scenario hire for the Tigers on Tuesday morning.
Auburn coaching search: Paul Finebaum names top 2 targets Tigers should hire
Paul Finebaum made it clear the direction he thinks Auburn’s new athletic director John Cohen needs to take with the new hire. “Two weeks late but the correct move,” Finebaum said to AL.com’s Mark Heim after the news broke that Harsin was let go. “Harsin had no support left, and it seemed the school was clearing the decks for the new athletic director.”
Cole Cubelic reacts to Auburn firing Bryan Harsin, says 'Can't excuse the performance ... move was inevitable'
Cole Cubelic has weighed in on the decision by Auburn to fire Bryan Harsin, and wrote on social media that there are several aspects to the move. “Can’t excuse the performance,” he wrote. “Move was inevitable. Harsin can coach. He was put in a situation that offered a very low chance at success. I hate it for the players that the focal point surrounding them over the last month of this season likely won’t have much to do with them.”
Auburn fires 4 more staffers, including 2 assistant coaches, per report
Auburn continues to make major changes to the football coaching staff. Hours after head coach Bryan Harsin was fired, it is being reported that 4 assistants have also been dismissed. According to Jeffery Lee of Auburn Live, assistant coaches Eric Kiesau and Brad Bedell are out, along with Brad Larrondo...
Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant throws shade at Bryan Harsin, Tigers
Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant has come out with a response following Auburn’s decision to fire Bryan Harsin. Bryant, who previously played Central Florida, shared on social media a simple comment: “And y’all wonder why I left.”. Bryan, who was a Second-Team All-SEC defensive lineman at...
Auburn fires head coach Bryan Harsin
Auburn has officially made the move many have been expecting all season. The Tigers revealed on Monday that they were parting ways with head coach Bryan Harsin after a tumultuous tenure on The Plains that lasted less than 2 seasons. The news was revealed in a release, indicating the school...
Auburn coaching search: Robert Griffin III names candidate Tigers should make 'an offer he can't deny'
Robert Griffin III has an idea on what Auburn should do after firing coach Bryan Harsin and he thinks the Tigers need to make some noise with their next hire. Jackson State’s Deion Sanders has been a hot commodity on the coaching market ever since his successful first season and big recruiting wins. In 2021, Sanders led his team to an 11-2 finish and had major recruiting wins against Power 5 programs in the offseason by picking up players like Travis Hunter, who was ranked as the best player in the 2022 class by 247Sports.
Auburn officially announces John Cohen as new AD
Auburn has made it official. John Cohen is the school’s new Director of Athletics, the program announced Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” Auburn President Dr. Chris Roberts said in the announcement. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
