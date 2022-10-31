ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
NBC News

New details about Paul Pelosi attack revealed in court documents

Court documents outline new details about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer reports that the suspect was allegedly aware of the security measures at the Pelosi home and still chose to carry out the attack.Nov. 2, 2022.
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in Iowa

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With campaigning in the November midterm elections almost over, some politicians seem more confident in winning than others. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis clearly feels that another term is already secured as polls report a 10%+ lead over his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Wife: Judge Who Tried to Thwart Abortion Measure Helped Me Get One

The ex-wife of a Michigan state judge who voted against an abortion rights measure earlier this year is speaking out against her former spouse as he runs for re-election, revealing that he helped her get an abortion in 1983. Alyssa Jones told NBC News that she was enraged by the hypocrisy of his public stand against abortion, as the procedure enabled him to develop his career. “I’m grateful I had a choice, and I think he’s grateful he had a choice,” she said. Jones explained that when she became pregnant at 20 years old, Zahra made an appointment for her...
MICHIGAN STATE

