The ex-wife of a Michigan state judge who voted against an abortion rights measure earlier this year is speaking out against her former spouse as he runs for re-election, revealing that he helped her get an abortion in 1983. Alyssa Jones told NBC News that she was enraged by the hypocrisy of his public stand against abortion, as the procedure enabled him to develop his career. “I’m grateful I had a choice, and I think he’s grateful he had a choice,” she said. Jones explained that when she became pregnant at 20 years old, Zahra made an appointment for her...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO