Read full article on original website
Related
ourdavie.com
Buckshot comes through during short duck season
When I was growing up, I used to have trouble sleeping the night before opening day of gun season for white-tailed deer, which in the part of Virginia where I hunted was the third Monday in November. With dozens and dozens of deer tags used since my first opening day...
Mount Airy News
Local woman logs $100,000 lottery win
RALEIGH — Sometimes one’s first choice doesn’t turn out to be the best one and that was the case for a Surry County woman who recently won a $100,000 prize in the North Carolina lottery. After Dana Pruitt of Pilot Mountain couldn’t buy the scratch-off ticket she...
Mount Airy News
SCC hosts state cosmetology conference
Surry Community College recently hosted the Fall 2022 Conference of the North Carolina Community College Cosmetology Instructors Association at the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture and Enology on the Dobson campus. Brief speakers included Robin Minton, SCC director of cosmetology; Dr. David Shockley, SCC president; Ashley Morrison, dean of...
More than a dozen North Carolina Powerball players miss jackpot but still win big in Wednesday’s drawing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing, but more than a dozen North Carolina lottery players are celebrating after big wins on Wednesday. While no one hit the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery said […]
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
carolinacoastonline.com
Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Iredell County
TROUTMAN, N.C. — There might not have been any new billionaires after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but a lucky person in the Charlotte area won a $1 million prize by matching all five of the white balls. The North Carolina Education Lottery announced Thursday that a lottery ticket...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ
Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
Mount Airy News
RCC pool project draws deep debate
The replacement of a dehumidification system for the indoor swimming pool at Reeves Community Center, costing nearly $400,000, is in the works — but only after Mount Airy officials dove into a deep debate over the issue. “It’s needed,” Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis said of the project, one...
Mount Airy News
Library hosting author Saturday
Coming up this weekend author Leah Weiss will be speaking at the Mount Airy Public Library on Saturday at 2 p.m. A North Carolina native who was raised in the foothills of Virginia, she has written two novels “If the Creek Don’t Rise” and her latest “All the Little Hopes.” Both books take place in the Old North State, one set during the 1970s in the mountains and other in the 1940s during WWII.
qcnews.com
HOPE LOST: The night NC cops found Hope Solo passed out in a Walmart parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (Queen City News) – When Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereika pulled up in front of a black GMC Yukon in a Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022, the woman sitting in the driver’s seat never saw him coming. The driver was asleep, with her head...
Mount Airy News
Inflation an issue for Thanksgiving meal
First the good news: An annual community Thanksgiving meal is planned this year in Mount Airy, but just like everything else these days involving consumer goods, inflation has added a sour taste to the occasion. “The stuffing price that I’m seeing is about double from what it was last year,”...
WXII 12
North Carolina US House District 6 General Election Results 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Results for North Carolina's US House 6th District general election are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
Mount Airy News
Holy Angels celebrates Holy Rosary month
The Faith Community of the Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church of Mount Airy recently concluded the 13th year of the 31 Days of Devotion to the Most Holy Rosary and Novena Prayer to Our Mother of Perpetual Help, over four consecutive Wednesdays in October. By tradition, October is dedicated to...
As early voting winds down in N.C., Democrats, Black voters are lagging compared to 2018
An analysis of who has voted so far in North Carolina shows there are more Republicans and more white voters than in 2018, the previous mid-term election, when Democrats broke Republican supermajorities in the General Assembly. Four years ago, 42% of all early votes cast were by Democrats. Through Wednesday...
Mount Airy News
Police reports
• A coin-laundry business on Merita Street off U.S. 52-North was the scene of a break-in that was discovered last Friday, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The crime involved a storage building being entered, which netted the theft of a Vizio television set, security camera and surge protector, for which the total monetary value was not provided. The victim of record is Coin Laundry Inc.
chapelboro.com
One on One: North Carolina’s Most Interesting Political Figure
Who is the most interesting political figure in North Carolina today?. Hint: he or she is not on the ballot for this month’s election. So it might be an officeholder. Maybe state Treasurer Dale Folwell or state Attorney General Josh Stein?. Or Lt. Governor Mark Robinson?. All three are...
Gov. Cooper is considering marijuana pardons at the state level in NC. But for many that may not be enough.
Gov. Cooper is looking to emulate at the state level what President Biden did last month, pardoning marijuana possession charges federally. But those with more serious charges will continue to be denied jobs and housing.
North Carolina woman sentenced to 8 years for embezzling $15M from former employer, used funds to pay for wedding
According to court documents, from 2013 to January 2020, Donna Osowitt Steele, 53, of Taylorsville, executed an extensive scheme to defraud her employer, only identified in documents as 'Victim Company A.'
Mount Airy News
Museum hosting Dia de los Muertos
An ofrenda is seen displayed in the window at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Members of the community had been invited to contribute to the display and the final versions will be on display during the Dia de los Muertos celebration this weekend. (Submitted Photo) The group Son...
Comments / 0