lynnwoodtimes.com
Patty Murray to hold canvassing events Sunday and Monday
Everett/Mill Creek Canvassing Event – Sunday, November 6, 2022. Meeting Location and time: Thornton A. Sullivan Park, 11405 W, Silver Lake Rd, Everett, WA 98208 at 3.p.m. Duration of Event: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Meeting Location and time: Cedar Grove Park, 22425 9th Ave SE, Bothell, WA 98021...
KOMO News
King Co. homelessness authority offers incentive package for landlords, housing providers
SEATTLE — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) has a new incentive program to encourage landlords to help house people experiencing homelessness in empty apartment units. "It is a human right to be housed and folks deserve the same opportunity to live inside that everybody else does," KCRHA...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Naval records confirm Clyde Shavers lied about military experience
OAK HARBOR, November 2, 2022—Yesterday, the Lynnwood Times released an article concerning candidate Clyde Shavers for Representative of the 10th Legislative District, allegedly embellishing his qualifications and was awaiting his military records to confirm allegations that Shavers was also not a U.S. Navy Nuclear Submarine Officer as he claims.
Incentive program now available for Seattle landlords to house homeless
An incentive program for Seattle landlords to help house homeless people in their units is now available, according to a media release from the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA). The incentive program, which was announced last month, is seeking 800 units to support the effort. Seattle landlords that are...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies
COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Mayor vetoes repeal of $40 tab fees, council discusses budget revenues
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell began her mayor comments at the Lynnwood City Council’s Oct. 31 work session with a veto of Ordinance 3416 – which eliminated Lynnwood’s $40 car tab fee. The council approved the ordinance by a 4-2 vote at its Oct. 24 business meeting, hoping...
The Stranger
Mayor Harrell Is Effectively Cutting Wages for Domestic Violence Workers
Despite extreme inflation, burnout, and high staff turnover among direct service workers and domestic violence advocates, Mayor Bruce Harrell recently announced a proposal in his budget to make a 1.2% inflation adjustment for social services contracts and to limit wage increases to 4% in the face of 7.6% inflation, effectively cutting our wages. In contrast, Harrell is proposing $30,000 sign-on bonuses for Seattle Police Department officers due to high turnover. Some direct service agencies report 70% turnover rates, and yet Harrell’s plan to stabilize the social services workforce is to cut wages?
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Washington
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
KUOW
Republicans use fear of crime as a wedge issue in Washington’s 8th
It’s the week before election day, and Audrey Muliawan and her 5-year-old son are headed into Issaquah's red brick city hall in the heart of Washington’s 8th Congressional District. Muliawan, who said she’s “Asian Pacific Islander,” moved with her family to the area from Seattle in 2019. Muliawan...
myeverettnews.com
City Council Considers $1.5 Million For 6 Public Restrooms In Downtown Everett, Washington
Using money from the American Rescue Plan Act and Snohomish County the City of Everett intends to install six restrooms in four locations around downtown Everett, Washington. It is a project that has been talked about for several years and will now move forward if council grants final approval in a vote scheduled for November 16th. (Wednesday night was the first of three readings of the ordinance)
southseattleemerald.com
On Oct. 31, Get Ready to Welcome … the New Normal!
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a...
ilovekent.net
People experiencing homelessness helping King County restore Green River habitat
People experiencing homelessness are helping King County restore ecological functions along the Green River and taking the first steps toward potential careers in conservation, the county announced this week. The new crew, called “Green Start,” is the second launched by the Department of Natural Resources and Parks as part of...
Yakima Herald Republic
When grandma calls fraud: WA election workers take accusations personally
SHELTON, Mason County — This election integrity stuff, it does get personal with the three women who work at the elections office at the County Administration Building. It’s a couple of blocks away from the Safeway, in the back of the two-story building. Right here are ballots that...
King County Health says there is growing concern of a tridemic
The King County Health Department says there is growing concerns of a local tridemic. The latest medical term refers to a rise in three viruses at the same time. Most recently, the term has been used in reference to the rising case numbers of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.
KOMO News
What Amazon's hiring freeze means for Seattle businesses, job seekers
SEATTLE, Wash. — Amazon is pumping the brakes on hiring for its entire corporate workforce for at least the next few months, according to a company announcement Thursday. It's the tech giant's latest move to cut costs amid economic uncertainty, following similar announcements from Lyft and Twitter. “These organizations...
My Clallam County
Olympic Disposal shifts plans for waste facility to a different property in Carlsborg
PORT ANGELES – We reported to you last week that Olympic Disposal LLC had withdrawn their application to get a Conditional Use Permit to build a waste transfer station and recycling facility in Carlsborg. That was good news to opponents of the facility, which included the group Citizens for...
q13fox.com
2 Washington cities rank in America's top neighborly cities, report finds
A new survey from Neighbor.com reveals America's 25 most neighborly cities, and both Seattle and Spokane made the list. Neighbor.com surveyed 1,000 Americans about how the recent year's challenges have impacted their local communities. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness and more.
cpmpawprints.org
Washington man gets what he deserves
On Wednesday, September 18th, 3:44 pm, a man committed a robbery. He planned to run up to a UPS truck, grab a random package, and run away with it. Why? Because people are stupid. And because we have no idea. No psychologists were able to comment on this issue. The...
KUOW
Seattle faces deteriorating economic outlook
There's some bad news for the Seattle economy as widespread inflation continues to cause concern. Office of Economic and Revenue Forecasts Director Ben Noble says the city's overall economic outlook has worsened since August. "Economic conditions have continued to deteriorate and expectations about future conditions have also deteriorated," Noble said.
