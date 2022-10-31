Using money from the American Rescue Plan Act and Snohomish County the City of Everett intends to install six restrooms in four locations around downtown Everett, Washington. It is a project that has been talked about for several years and will now move forward if council grants final approval in a vote scheduled for November 16th. (Wednesday night was the first of three readings of the ordinance)

EVERETT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO