ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Days Left! Save Up to 30% on Perfect Holiday Decor From Frontgate

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

'Tis the season to start decorating for the holidays! Put up the trees, bring out the menorahs and the kinaras, string up the lights and get festive!

Whether you're looking to decorate inside the home, create an impressive display of outdoor decor or simply add little touches of cheer here and there, Frontgate has amazing holiday finds for you. The best part? There's currently a sitewide sale with deals up to 30% off. It's only for a limited time, so let's get to shopping!

This Christmas Tree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6Z39_0itVVkZo00
Frontgate

If you celebrate Christmas, a tree is of the utmost importance! This life-like fir tree is seven feet tall, is wrapped in 550 warm white LED microlights and takes just a few minutes to set up. The lights are made to last for 10,000 hours so you can use this tree year after year. P.S. Frontgate's Christmas trees are currently shipping out for free!

Was $649 On Sale: $571 You Save 12% See it!

This Set of Ornaments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nys8C_0itVVkZo00
Frontgate

It's fun to collect personal ornaments throughout the years, but you'll also need some beautiful classic ornaments to really pull the look of your tree together. This set features six matching golden glass ornaments in two sizes with acrylic jewels, sequins and gold-finished beads!

Was $49 On Sale: $39 You Save 20% See it!

This Yard Ornament

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1roHQe_0itVVkZo00
Frontgate

Go big! Once you're set with the ornaments on your tree, it's time to grab this mega-sized ornament display for outside your door. We love that it has a mirrored finish so you and your holiday guests can take cute selfies in it too!

Was $1,099 On Sale: $934 You Save 15% See it!

This Personalized Stocking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfdkL_0itVVkZo00
Frontgate

If you hang the stockings up over the fireplace year after year, it's time to make them special. These velvet stockings will be keepsakes forever and ever — especially as you can personalize each one with a name. They come in four colors too that look great hanging next to each other!

Was $59 On Sale: $53 You Save 10% See it!

This Door Mat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VgPlh_0itVVkZo00
Frontgate

An easy way to add some festive fun to your home is with your doormat, which will be one of the first things your guests see. This one featuring Santa's sleigh is simply charming, especially with the snowy nighttime scene as a backdrop!

Was $129 On Sale: $103 You Save 20% See it!

This Throw Pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PMcKD_0itVVkZo00
Frontgate

Switching up the pillows in your living room may seem like a small thing to do, but it can make a huge difference. We know we'd basically lose our minds walking into someone's home and seeing an adorable velvet pillow wrapped in a bow just like a gift!

Was $99 On Sale: $74 You Save 25% See it!

These Napkin Rings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419Lig_0itVVkZo00
Frontgate

Even the smallest touches count. Your holiday party will be elevated to the extreme thanks to additions like these seasonal napkin rings. An excellent way to set the scene for the delicious meal to come!

Was $49 On Sale: $37 You Save 24% See it!

This LED Reindeer Decoration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJurV_0itVVkZo00
Frontgate

Light up the outside of your home and create a little holiday magic at night with this glowing LED reindeer display. It features 250 color-changing lights, comes with a stake and has a six-foot cord!

Was $459 On Sale: $390 You Save 15% See it!

This Nutcracker Figure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTDaC_0itVVkZo00
Frontgate

We love Christmas collectibles that can be passed down through generations, and a nutcracker figure just makes sense for anyone and everyone. This hand-painted version has a golden staff and stands on a beautiful base. Perfect for the mantel!

Was $139 On Sale: $118 You Save 15% See it!

This Intricate Garland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lv7lE_0itVVkZo00
Frontgate

This glittering garland truly earns its "Winter Wonderland" title with its silvery faux florals, beautiful berry decorations and twinkling LED lights on a bed of life-like pine. It's battery-operated, so you can display it anywhere you'd like. No outlets necessary!

Was $399 On Sale: $319 You Save 20% See it!

This Bubbly Wreath

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOSn2_0itVVkZo00
Frontgate

The iridescent, bubble-like ornaments on this handcrafted wreath just make Us happy. This is the perfect way to decorate your door. Some reviewers even put it inside their home as well. Buy now to save even more than usual!

Was $329 On Sale: $172 You Save 48% See it!

This 24-Day Advent Calendar Is an Amazing Gift for Beauty Lovers

Read article

Looking for something else? Explore all holiday decor at Frontgate here !

Not done shopping? Check out more of our gift picks below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Have a Holly Jolly Christmas With These Grinch Shoes From Amazon

Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. You’re a cute one, Mr. Grinch! Looking to get in the holiday spirit south of the ankles? These shoes are seriously adorable — in fact, you won't be able to help smiling when you slide them on. […]
realhomes.com

9 festive Christmas wreaths and garlands to greet your guests this holiday season

All things pumpkin-spice step aside, because Christmas has (nearly) arrived. That’s right, put away your Halloween decorations, and switch out your fall bedding sheets — it’s time to say hello to the holiday season. What better way to do so than with a Christmas wreath? It’s one of our all-time favorite Christmas decorating ideas. Whether you adorn your door with one, use it as a centerpiece, or find a space on an indoor wall, wreaths add a decorative touch that ceases to go out of style year after year.
Parade

Get Inspired By These 32 Christmas Mantel Decoration Ideas for a Festive Fireplace

One of the best parts about “decking the halls” for the holidays is getting to decorate your Christmas mantel. Whether you’re picturing it styled to perfection with boughs of evergreen or you’re thinking of trying something more colorful this year, there’s one thing all the best Christmas mantel decoration ideas have in common—and that’s that they’re 100 percent picture-perfect.
New York Post

Spruce up for the holidays with Frontgate: Christmas decor and more

Don’t look now, but the holidays are nearly upon us. Yes, yes, we know: Halloween is still a week away. But just FYI, less than a month after that is Thanksgiving. And once we’re three weeks into November, we don’t need to tell you what you’ve got in store one cold, short month away (if you do need a refresher, it’s Christmas and Hanukkah).
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its $6 Big Box Deal & Now You Can Get It Even Cheaper

Nothing says fall like fried chicken. Poultry lovers have new reason to celebrate this season with the return of Popeyes Big Box Deal. The $6 dollar deal includes two pieces of the chain's bone-in fried chicken and a choice of two regular sides along with a biscuit. All Popeyes chicken is marinated in its signature Louisiana-style seasoning, hand-battered, breaded, and fried to get that perfect crunch.
LOUISIANA STATE
Insider

I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 10 things I always pack.

I've been on 110 cruises, so I've learned a thing or two about what to pack for a trip to sea. It's important to have all your travel documents as well as a list of any medications you're on. I think it's worth taking up space in your bag with...
goodmorningamerica.com

Nordstrom just released its holiday gift guide: 20 picks you can shop now

Nordstrom is helping customers ahead of the Black Friday rush, revealing its 2022 holiday gift guide weeks ahead of the busy shopping season. From gifts under $100 to stocking stuffers, Nordstrom is putting everything you need for holiday shopping all in one place. "We hope that our customers will feel...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

238K+
Followers
24K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy