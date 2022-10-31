ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NJ.com

Yankees nemesis set to return to Red Sox dugout

No, not Derek Jeter with the New York Yankees. Jason Varitek is set to run it back with the Boston Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Boston Globe reports Varitek will return to Beantown next season as game planning coordinator and catching coach. As a...
NBC Sports

Tomase: Where Sox stand with four key players as hot stove looms

The Red Sox are currently milling around with 28 other clubs, shaking their quads, stretching their hamstrings, and waiting for the World Series between the Astros and Phillies to end. Once it does, the pistol will sound and we'll see how quickly they burst from the offseason blocks. Until then,...
NJ.com

Phillies Rob Thomson gives Zack Wheeler update

The pressure will be on for Philadelphia on Saturday. The Houston Astros lead the Phillies, 3-2, in the World Series and could clinch in Game 6. Lucky for the Phillies, their ace will be on the mound. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Phillies owe World Series appearance to trio of ex-Yankees, former Bronx Bomber says

If the Phillies never fired Joe Girardi, Philadelphia wouldn’t be in the 2022 World Series. That’s what former New York Yankees slugger Nick Swisher told TMZ. The Phillies, you may remember, fired Girardi in June and promoted bench coach Rob Thomson to interim manager. Under Thomson, the Phillies caught fire, clinched the No. 6 seed in the National League, and upset the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres on their way to the Fall Classic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

MLB Commissioner Talks About Relationship with Arte Moreno

Arte Moreno is in the process of trying to sell the Angels. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed that the process is ongoing, but did mention it may take some time, as there are a lot of potential buyers. He spoke to Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo about Moreno, and was asked about his relationship with the Angels owner.
Yardbarker

MLB's Rob Manfred Feels Halos Sale Will See Some 'Robust Bidding'

As owner Arte Moreno is reportedly getting set to selling the team, the Angels enter the sellers market with some major intrigue. Moreno bought the team at $180 million in 2003, and reports suggest that the team is expected to be sold for north of $3 billion, which would set the North American professional sports record.

