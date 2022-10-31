Read full article on original website

Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
spectrumnews1.com
Quinsigamond Community College helps get CNAs in the workforce
WORCESTER, Mass. - During the pandemic, CNA trainees were unable to take their certification exams, creating a backlog of hundreds of would-be employees local hospitals could've greatly benefited from. Pat Schmohl, dean of the School of Healthcare at Quinsigamond Community College, said a $500,000 Skills Capital Grant awarded in August...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA
Worcester is a thriving city with diverse restaurants to suit all tastes. Whether you're looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, there's something for you in the city. Known as the "Heart of the Commonwealth," Worcester has become a cultural hub in recent years, and its dining scene has exploded as a result.
WBUR
Worcester schools' fix for bus delays? Take over the fleet
This is the second of two stories. The first story is here. Worcester bus driver Jason Crue says he missed his calling to become a teacher. But he loves that his job lets him support students in some way each day. “I love coaching. I love just being with the...
worcestermag.com
Marco Turo, former restaurateur, has a concert on the menu at Wachusett Country Club
Marco Turo has had a couple of what he calls his quotes in life. One has been, "When I’m singing, I’m happy." More recently, he said, it's been, "Time waits for no man." Both quotes are inter-related. Turo , who was born in Worcester, is a former restauranteur...
'Manny' Familia, 4 fellow Worcester officers honored for bravery
WORCESTER — Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia was honored posthumously along with four fellow Worcester police officers and a state trooper with the George L. Hanna Medal of Honor for their “bravery, heroism and overriding concern for others” that they displayed on the tragic day of June 4, 2021. At the 39th annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery at Mechanics Hall, Massachusetts Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy recapped how Worcester police officers responded...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
R. W. Holmes Negotiates Sale of Lab Building in Natick, MA
WAYLAND, MA–R.W. Holmes, one of the largest commercial brokerage firms serving tenants and landlords in Massachusetts for more than 45 years, announced that it recently negotiated the sale of a boutique lab/office building in Natick, MA, for $4.2 million. Located at 12 Michigan Drive, the 27,000-square-foot lab building was...
10 Worcester properties we’re in danger of losing, according to Preservation Worcester
Every year since 1995, Preservation Worcester has published a list of the city’s most endangered structures in the hopes of raising awareness about the threats they face. A committee tracks city properties and also traces nominations from the community and then submits recommendations to the Preservation Worcester Board of Directors, according to a press statement from the nonprofit.
See inside the new L.L. Bean store in Berlin, Mass. (photos)
Outdoor gear and apparel retailer L.L. Bean has officially opened its ninth store in Massachusetts. The new store, located at Highland Commons on the Berlin-Hudson town line, is a flagship store at the shopping center and contains approximately 15,000 square feet full of merchandise. It will employ approximately 50 people.
32 law enforcement officers awarded annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Award for Bravery
WORCESTER — Thirty-two members of law enforcement were recognized for exemplary acts of bravery in a special ceremony at Worcester’s Mechanics Hall on Tuesday. Gov. Charlie Baker presented the 39th Annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery. The awards honor the memory of Massachusetts State Police Trooper George Hanna, who was killed in the line of duty in 1983.
Worcester health officials are calling for indoor masking — but not just for COVID
RSV is one of the viruses contributing to a sharp increase in pediatric hospitalizations. Worcester health officials are urging residents to wear masks to help prevent further strain on hospitals amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, flu season, and an “uncharacteristic” rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester's annual Hill-O-Ween event attracts families from all over the city
WORCESTER, Mass. - The 7th annual Hill-O-Ween event took over Worcester’s Union Hill neighborhood Monday evening. It's a partnership between the Worcester Police Department, Saint John’s Food for the Poor and Worcester Academy. The event gives children who live in the Union Hill, Grafton Hill and Vernon Hill neighborhoods a safe way to celebrate Halloween.
Worcester Housing Authority tackles food insecurity with new free meal program
Older and disabled residents struggling with food insecurity now have a chance to keep themselves nourished. The Worcester Housing Authority kicked off its pilot Food Matters program at Webster Square Towers on Tuesday for residents there as well as from Elm Park Tower, Pleasant Tower, Murray Apartments and Wellington Apartments. Announced on Oct. 10, the program will deliver 12 free meals per month to over 1,000 residents.
What is a chopped cheese? The most satisfying $8 lunch I’ve had in Worcester
A chopped cheese is a cheeseburger that’s been reformatted to fit onto a sub roll. It’s awesome -- and one of the most satisfying lunches you can get in Worcester for $8. Instead of a hamburger patty, you get a scramble of burger meat that’s chopped up on the griddle to the tune of metal spatulas popping, a sizzling concerto of savory percussion.
naticktownnews.com
Set the (Movie) Scene
Still acclimating to our east coast time zone, Marta Pérez-Coca responded to a text message around 5 a.m. last month. The filmmaker had just arrived from California, where her usual sleep cycle would’ve assumed it was still just a few hours past midnight. She and Michelle Montemayor will be in Natick until the end of this month, just in time to have acclimated to the differential, when they’ll return to their homes in Los Angeles.
14 Dunkin' Locations Cited for Child Labor Violations
BOSTON - A management company has agreed to pay $145,000 to resolve over 1,200 violations of Massachusetts child labor laws at 14 Dunkin' locations, according to the Massachusetts Attorney General's office. The Westford Group, Inc., its President Michael Marino, and its Treasurer Brian Marino, were issued five citations by the...
Hemp farm owner set to open restaurant at former site of Worcester's Hangover Pub
WORCESTER — The owner of a proposed restaurant on Green Street won't be serving food and drinks infused with CBD after the city License Commission raised concerns. Blackstone Herbs & Martini Bar is set to open in the coming weeks at 102 Green St., the former home of The Hangover Pub, which closed in September after about six years. ...
Carlos, Luis Alves-Silva held on $25K bail in Worcester warehouse shooting
Two brothers charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one person seriously injured and another five wounded, were each ordered held on $25,000 cash bail Thursday in Worcester District Court. Carlos Alves-Silva, 20, and Luis Alves-Silva, 19, both of Fall...
A Southborough couple says they were silenced by town officials, and the ACLU agrees
BOSTON — The state Supreme Judicial Court heard opening arguments Wednesday in the appeal of a Southborough couple's lawsuit against the town Board of Selectmen over a 2018 incident during a town meeting. Two major advocacy groups have filed amicus curiae briefs in support of the couple's case. Worcester Superior Court Judge Shannon Frison ruled in favor of the town last year. ...
Dunkin' franchise owner had 1,200 child labor law violations, AG says
BOSTON - A company that runs 14 Dunkin' stores in Central Massachusetts and Lowell had more than 1,200 child labor law violations over the course of a year and a half, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday. The Westford Group Inc. and owners Michael and Brian Marino will pay a fine of more than $145,000, Healey's office said. They have Dunkin' locations in Lowell, Worcester, Grafton, Millbury, Westboro and Leominster.According to Healey, they failed to obtain a work permit for minor workers, didn't supervise minors past 8 p.m. and had minors working either too early, too late or for too many...
Framingham Extinguishes SUV Fire on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Firefighters extinguished a SUV fire on Worcester Road last night, November 1. Just before 7p.m. Engine 1 responded to a motor vehicle fire in front of 653 Worcester Road, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. The engine compartment of a 2012 Ford Explorer was fully involved,...
