Still acclimating to our east coast time zone, Marta Pérez-Coca responded to a text message around 5 a.m. last month. The filmmaker had just arrived from California, where her usual sleep cycle would’ve assumed it was still just a few hours past midnight. She and Michelle Montemayor will be in Natick until the end of this month, just in time to have acclimated to the differential, when they’ll return to their homes in Los Angeles.

NATICK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO