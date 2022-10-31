Read full article on original website
Related
This Weekend In Laramie: It’s NOVEMBER
We're down to the last 2 months of 2022. How are we feeling so far? Did any of the New Year's Resolutions ever got done? Or has that been pushed to 2023? As we are going into winter, I hope no one's getting ready to hibernate. Despite the weather, Laramie still has a few fun things for us to enjoy.
Branding Iron Online
UW Rodeo athlete pursues dream of continuing her family’s legacy
Rodeo athlete, Raegan Delancey, aspires to become the best person she can be so she can follow her dream of passing on her family’s legacy. Delancey is from a ranch in Cheyenne, Wyoming where she grew up riding and raising performance horses with her family. “That’s been a big...
Laramie Said These Are Their Frequently Visited Stores
Over a month ago, we asked Laramie what stores they would like to have in town. Everyone had so much to say! This time, appreciating what we already have, we asked Laramie what their frequently visited stores are. It's so fun to see people's responses and how they're all mostly the same ones. Guess we all collectively like most of the same place, huh?
oilcity.news
Book bans, LGBTQ canards color Schroeder’s youth sexualization rally in Cheyenne
Advocates say the comments made at an event held by the Superintendent of Public Instruction have real impacts for students and distract from the issues facing Wyoming education. Aedan Hannon, WyoFile. CHEYENNE—The conference room at Little America had the air of an energetic church service. Beyond the direct references...
capcity.news
Cheyenne man recognized as an Ultimate Angler by Wyoming Game and Fish
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man has been recognized as an Ultimate Angler by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in Laramie County. Hugh Baggs of Cheyenne was congratulated for his achievements in the most recent newsletter from the Game and Fish Department. This was part of a program...
Tons Of Live Entertainment This Weekend In Cheyenne. Full Weekend Events.
Hello November. We've made it to the 11th month of 2022 and there we're still going strong with tons of events happening this weekend. And if you're a huge fan of the holidays, good news, while you're out this weekend, you can mosey down to the Depot Plaza and see the lights. If you were lucky to see it last night with the snow, it was definitely a pretty sight.
cowboystatedaily.com
With 28,000 Job Openings And 9,000 Job Seekers, Help Wanted All Over Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tim Giersch with Papa Johns in Cheyenne would hire a mix of 20 full- and part-time people today to work at both of the city’s pizza shop locations if he could. But like many other Wyoming businesses, a lack of...
Cowgirls Clinch Berth in Mountain West Title Game
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., – University of Wyoming soccer head coach Colleen Corbin has applauded her team time and again this season for being gritty and tough. Whether it was trialing late on several occasions or enduring an underwhelming non-conference performance, the Cowgirls persevered and always stayed the course. That grit...
‘Medical Assist’ Prompts Secure Perimeter at Cheyenne Elementary
A Cheyenne elementary school was placed into a secure perimeter Wednesday after police responded to a "medical assist" at a nearby home, the department says. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers were called to the home on Gunsmoke Road around 3:30 p.m. "Due to the nature of the call,...
Downtown Cheyenne Restaurant Closes Its Doors
It's always sad when you see a business struggling in our community, and finally having to shut its doors. Capital Quisine, who had been vocal over the past year of struggles with their business, announced via their social media account that they're going to be closing. The current owners took...
Multiple bye weeks afford Wyoming coaches opportunity to focus on recruiting
LARAMIE -- Gordie Haug's suitcase is going to be a tad heavier when Wyoming visits Fresno State in the regular-season finale. Not only is he the program's director of recruiting, California is his territory. It's a chance to make some last-minute sales pitches before Dec. 21, the NCAA's early signing day.
Wow! Take A Step Back To The 1800s With This Ranch South Of Laramie
I'm a sucker for a historic home. I've owned two homes in my life, and both are older homes. I have a type. My current home was built in the 1940s, yes, 80 years old. It's wild that a home in the 1940s would be considered historic, I mean, our state was only a state for 50 years at that point, so I get it.
cowboystatedaily.com
High Voltage Hogs: Some Wyoming Riders Warming Up To Electric Motorcycles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s electric brand, LiveWire, first hit the market in 2019. Before Harley broke off LiveWire into a separate brand this year, High Country Harley of Cheyenne was the only electric motorcycle dealer in the state. “We actually did quite...
Marine Corps Is Inviting Laramie For A Birthday Celebration
The Marine Corps League is inviting all Marines, Navy Corpsmen, and Friends in Laramie for a birthday celebration. To celebrate MCL Detachment 777 Marine Corps Birthday, they will be hosting an event with cocktails and dinner. The Event. Date: Thursday, November 10. Time: 6 PM. Venue: The Fraternal Orders of...
capcity.news
Residential yard waste program in Cheyenne to conclude in November
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s Sanitation Division will be concluding its 2022 residential yard waste program in the third week of November. The last week of service will occur Nov. 14–18. The Compost Facility at 3714 Windmill Road will remain available for disposal of residential...
Laramie Seeks More Success at State Volleyball [VIDEO]
Laramie High School is back in the state tournament for high school volleyball, but this time they are not the favorites. After back-to-back titles, LHS has a different role entering the 2022 state championships in Casper, as they try to play the spoiler role. Laramie (24-7) plays Riverton (14-16) on...
capcity.news
Laramie lawyer suspended for professional misconduct
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order suspending Laramie attorney Katherine C. Osten from the practice of law for a period of six months beginning Dec. 8, 2022. The order of suspension stemmed from Osten’s professional misconduct in failing to diligently pursue a client’s divorce case....
Wyoming High School Football Semifinal Playoff Scoreboard: Nov. 4-5, 2022
It's the second week of the postseason for high school football in Wyoming with 10 semifinal games on Friday and Saturday. Ten teams will advance to the five championship games next weekend in Laramie. Here is the Semifinal Playoff Scoreboard. This is the spot to find game scores throughout this...
cowboystatedaily.com
Mountain Lion Takes A Snooze In Wyoming Couple’s Window Well
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Cheyenne-area resident Jenny Belmont went to let her dogs out at about 8 a.m. one recent morning, she got a surprise. “The dogs started backing up a storm, and when she went to see what was going on, that thing...
Wyoming High School Swimming Fans: Who Wins the Titles? [POLLS]
The 2022 Wyoming High School girls' swimming & diving season ends this week in Laramie with the state championships. Class 3A is on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3 and 4, 2022. Class 4A will compete on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, 2022. What do the fans think? You've...
KOWB AM 1290
Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0