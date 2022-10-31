ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

This Weekend In Laramie: It’s NOVEMBER

We're down to the last 2 months of 2022. How are we feeling so far? Did any of the New Year's Resolutions ever got done? Or has that been pushed to 2023? As we are going into winter, I hope no one's getting ready to hibernate. Despite the weather, Laramie still has a few fun things for us to enjoy.
LARAMIE, WY
UW Rodeo athlete pursues dream of continuing her family’s legacy

Rodeo athlete, Raegan Delancey, aspires to become the best person she can be so she can follow her dream of passing on her family’s legacy. Delancey is from a ranch in Cheyenne, Wyoming where she grew up riding and raising performance horses with her family. “That’s been a big...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Said These Are Their Frequently Visited Stores

Over a month ago, we asked Laramie what stores they would like to have in town. Everyone had so much to say! This time, appreciating what we already have, we asked Laramie what their frequently visited stores are. It's so fun to see people's responses and how they're all mostly the same ones. Guess we all collectively like most of the same place, huh?
LARAMIE, WY
Tons Of Live Entertainment This Weekend In Cheyenne. Full Weekend Events.

Hello November. We've made it to the 11th month of 2022 and there we're still going strong with tons of events happening this weekend. And if you're a huge fan of the holidays, good news, while you're out this weekend, you can mosey down to the Depot Plaza and see the lights. If you were lucky to see it last night with the snow, it was definitely a pretty sight.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cowgirls Clinch Berth in Mountain West Title Game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., – University of Wyoming soccer head coach Colleen Corbin has applauded her team time and again this season for being gritty and tough. Whether it was trialing late on several occasions or enduring an underwhelming non-conference performance, the Cowgirls persevered and always stayed the course. That grit...
LARAMIE, WY
Downtown Cheyenne Restaurant Closes Its Doors

It's always sad when you see a business struggling in our community, and finally having to shut its doors. Capital Quisine, who had been vocal over the past year of struggles with their business, announced via their social media account that they're going to be closing. The current owners took...
CHEYENNE, WY
High Voltage Hogs: Some Wyoming Riders Warming Up To Electric Motorcycles

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s electric brand, LiveWire, first hit the market in 2019. Before Harley broke off LiveWire into a separate brand this year, High Country Harley of Cheyenne was the only electric motorcycle dealer in the state. “We actually did quite...
WYOMING STATE
Marine Corps Is Inviting Laramie For A Birthday Celebration

The Marine Corps League is inviting all Marines, Navy Corpsmen, and Friends in Laramie for a birthday celebration. To celebrate MCL Detachment 777 Marine Corps Birthday, they will be hosting an event with cocktails and dinner. The Event. Date: Thursday, November 10. Time: 6 PM. Venue: The Fraternal Orders of...
LARAMIE, WY
Residential yard waste program in Cheyenne to conclude in November

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s Sanitation Division will be concluding its 2022 residential yard waste program in the third week of November. The last week of service will occur Nov. 14–18. The Compost Facility at 3714 Windmill Road will remain available for disposal of residential...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Seeks More Success at State Volleyball [VIDEO]

Laramie High School is back in the state tournament for high school volleyball, but this time they are not the favorites. After back-to-back titles, LHS has a different role entering the 2022 state championships in Casper, as they try to play the spoiler role. Laramie (24-7) plays Riverton (14-16) on...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie lawyer suspended for professional misconduct

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order suspending Laramie attorney Katherine C. Osten from the practice of law for a period of six months beginning Dec. 8, 2022. The order of suspension stemmed from Osten’s professional misconduct in failing to diligently pursue a client’s divorce case....
LARAMIE, WY
Mountain Lion Takes A Snooze In Wyoming Couple’s Window Well

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Cheyenne-area resident Jenny Belmont went to let her dogs out at about 8 a.m. one recent morning, she got a surprise. “The dogs started backing up a storm, and when she went to see what was going on, that thing...
WYOMING STATE
