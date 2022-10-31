Read full article on original website
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYC Commissioner Eric Ulrich Resigns After Coming Under a Gambling InvestigationAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Another Rikers Island Inmate dies, the 18th in 2022News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Chris Redd Breaks Silence on Bloody Attack in NYC
Watch: Hear Chris Redd Detail Bloody Attack in NYC For the First Time. Chris Redd's New York City assault was no laughing matter. However, the comedian is taking it all in stride, revealing for the first time what went down Oct. 26 when he was attacked by a stranger. "This man hit me in the face with something metal," Redd recalled during a preview clip for The Last Laugh podcast airing Nov. 8. "I thought it was brass knuckles because of the way it cut my nose to the bone."
travelnoire.com
Enjoy Black-Owned Michelin Star Dining With Turo
The Michelin Guide and car-sharing app Turo are collaborating on a new campaign called Drive To Table Experience. Beginning November 1st, participants will be privy to exclusive dining and lodging experiences approved by The Michelin Guide. From private cocktail classes to behind-the-scenes experiences with chefs as well as dinner reservations at Michelin-starred restaurants in New York and California.
pix11.com
Stars attend Black Panther: Wakanda Forever special screening in NYC
New York (PIX11) A special screening for the highly anticipated Marvel movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ was held at the AMC in Herald Square. The red carpet was packed with stars from the film such as Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Tenoch Huerta, Danai Gurira , and director Ryan Coogler. They share their thoughts on the powerful message the film delivers about African American culture and inclusion. And of course, they pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.
Celebration of life begins for Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts in Harlem
NEW YORK -- Today marks the start of the celebration of life for Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts III.Abyssinian Baptist Church opened its doors for a wake for its senior pastor. His viewing began at 9 a.m., and well-wishers arrived well before that to get their chance to say goodbye. CBS2's Jessi Mitchell was there, as community members paid their respects. We've been sharing stories all week from the many lives touched by Butts. Admiration for the great leader brought out more smiles than tears, as church members and neighbors shared fond memories. "He enriched my life. My spirit has to be here today because...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
He’s back home wearing a different uniform
EAST NEW YORK – He’s back home in Brooklyn. And this time, Jimmy Smits is wearing a different kind of uniform. This time, Jimmy Smits is Chief John Suarez in “East New York” – the new CBS series that airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. The last uniform he wore in Brooklyn was his football jersey at Thomas Jefferson High School.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
See a flash mob to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' at last night's Village Halloween Parade
New Yorkers went all out for Halloween yesterday. The streets were bursting with energy as kids and adults alike joined celebrations after nearly two years of tapered excitement given a global pandemic that halted life as we know it. And, today, we’re already reminiscing: from insane decorations quite literally hanging...
Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor
While New York’s Halloween season saw its fair share of topical pop culture costumes, one intrepid theater artist took on 2022’s unofficial and least-liked celebrity: the spotted lanternfly. Freelance designer Brendan McCann turned to the infamous invasive pest for inspiration, then risked being squished in a spectacular photo shoot which he generously shared with W42ST. […] The post Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor appeared first on W42ST.
stupiddope.com
How To Safely Find The Best Weed in NYC
In light of NYC’s current weed laws, it’s critical to know how to buy the best weed safely in NYC. In short, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these three very easy steps. How to...
Early Addition: James Dolan, who flooded local TV with ads about crime last year, is now spending big for Kathy Hochul
Because the Knicks owner contains multitudes, here are your early links: Owls are attacking people, key witness got COVID so the Trump trial is on hold, it's autumn in Roku City, and more. [ more › ]
mynwmo.com
New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts
SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
Amadhia
The Jack Moves Put Newark R&B Back on the Map
Newark, New Jersey’s own Gwen Guthrie once sang in 1986, “Ain’t nothing going on but the rent.” Thirty-six years later, it’s the same story nationwide: rent increases, high-rise developments with only 20 percent affordable housing required, corporate buy-up of housing, and little opportunity for artists. The Jack Moves never expected their self-built studio in downtown Newark to last forever; they were squatters in the turn-of-the-century building that had fallen out of code. Still, they managed to record their debut in 2015, as well as the recently released Cruiserweight LP.
Newark Symphony Hall CEO steps down amid $50M renovation
Amid a $50 million renovation of Newark Symphony Hall, the venue is undergoing a leadership change. Newark Symphony Hall’s president and CEO, Taneshia Nash Laird, is stepping down after four years in the position and will be replaced by an interim CEO pending the naming of a permanent successor, the venue’s board announced Monday.
Elite Daily
The Santa Clauses Winter Wonderland In NYC Is An Immersive Pop-Up
For many, November signals the start of the most wonderful time of the year, which means it’s time to begin getting your holiday plans in order. Big Apple residents looking for a magical attraction are in luck, because a ‘Gram-worthy Christmas village is coming to New York City — and it’s an immersive North Pole experience. Plus, The Santa Clauses Winter Wonderland pop-up is inspired by the two-episode premiere of the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses out Nov. 16, which features nostalgic characters and follows Scott Calvin as he approaches retirement as Santa.
Jersey Proud: Food drive and hiring event held in Elizabeth
A food drive turned into a hiring event in Elizabeth.
Playing the $1 billion Powerball is understandable, but beware, says expert
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — At $1 billion and counting, Monday’s Powerball lottery has one of the biggest jackpots ever. While everybody wants to win, the chances of doing so are infinitesimally small — 1 in 292 million. Still, as a lottery historian points out, purchasing one or two tickets is an inexpensive way to participate […]
San Diego, Miami, Puerto Rico and Honolulu? Why all this travel by school officials in Newark? | Editorial
During an 8-month period this year, the Newark school district sent staffers to conferences in Las Vegas, New Orleans, Orlando, Atlanta, Palm Springs, Puerto Rico and Honolulu, according to travel expenses approved by the school board and posted online. The board itself is also taking trips to nice, sunny locations....
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a month
MELROSE—A brand-new residential housing development in the South Bronx is now accepting applications via New York City's Housing Connect lottery system for affordable housing.
The Countdown: Police shootings in Newark, Brooklyn
In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we follow breaking news on two police shootings, one in Newark and another in Brooklyn.
Early Addition: Zeldin campaign clarifies that 'people should not be holding signs' that call Kathy Hochul the c-word
Because it took two rounds of asking for comment for the Republican candidate's people to come out against a supporter's sign, here are your early links: No ferry to Canarsie, watch out for dangerous drivers tonight, Trump jury selection sounds like it was hard, and more. [ more › ]
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] The Secrets of New York City's Fake Buildings
Why does New York City have so many fake buildings? What’s their purpose? We looked into it. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff. Something wrong with...
