inforney.com
O’Rourke outraises Abbott, still trails in polls
Beto O’Rourke outraised Gov. Greg Abbott for a third consecutive time in October, according to campaign finance reports that came out Tuesday. They were the last major filings due before the Nov. 8 election, and they showed O’Rourke hauled in $10.5 million from Sept. 30 through Oct. 29. Abbott got $8.8 million in contributions during the monthlong period.
SABP Shoreline Cleanup efforts expanded
Now in its third year, San Antonio Bay Partnership (SABP) Shorelines Cleanup has blossomed into a multi-day and multi-partner effort to remove awful trash. On Thursday, Sept. 22, employees of Braskem Seadrift cleaned shorelines at Powderhorn Wildlife Management Area along Broad Bayou. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Seadrift community, under the leadership of Janie Waghorne, mobilized 10 local boat captains for their inaugural cleanup, and Aransas National Wildlife Refuge staff cleaned up the refuge shorelines. Thursday, Sept. 29, brought the entire senior class from Victoria’s St. Joe High School to clean shorelines out of Port O’Connor as their class service project. On Saturday, Oct. 1, boats went out of Port O’Connor for the third year. Additionally, several boats cleaned shorelines individually throughout the period.
