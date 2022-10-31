ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Global copper smelting falls in October, satellite data shows

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Global copper smelting activity declined in October due to fears of a recession, weak demand and maintenance shutdowns, data from satellite surveillance of metal processing plants showed on Friday. Smelting activity fell in all regions except North America, according to a joint statement from commodities...
Lithium Americas split to boost focus on Thacker Pass lithium project

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) is splitting itself in two, a step designed to jumpstart development of its flagship North American mine while giving partner Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd (002460.SZ) wider berth to develop South American lithium projects. Shares of the Vancouver-based company rose nearly 6% on...
NEVADA STATE
Russian banks face gold bar shortages as local demand surges

(Kitco News) As Russian investors embrace gold this year, local banks face shortages of smaller troy-ounce gold bars. The surge in demand comes after Russia scrapped the 20% value-added tax on metals purchases back in March and then got rid of the 13% income tax on the sale of gold for 2022-2023. The move was designed to encourage diversification into precious metals over foreign currencies, such as the U.S. dollar and euro.
UK battery startup Britishvolt secures short-term funding

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - UK battery startup Britishvolt said on Wednesday it has secured a short-term investment to stay in business and staff will take a temporary pay cut while the company seeks longer-term funding for its planned gigafactory project in northern England. Britishvolt did not name the investor.
South Africa says it needs $84 bln for energy transition in next 5 years

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - South Africa needs about 1.5 trillion rand ($84 billion) over the next five years for its plans to cut carbon emissions, harness economic opportunities from the energy transition and support affected communities, its president said on Friday. At the COP26 climate summit last year wealthy...
Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?

(Kitco News) Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
MICHIGAN STATE
Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit critical minerals deals

OTTAWA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's government ordered three Chinese firms on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals companies on grounds of national security. The three firms ordered to divest their investments are Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources Co Ltd, Chengze Lithium International Ltd, also based...
B2Gold reports net loss in third quarter as gold production down 27% y-o-y

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. However, the company said that its gold production is forecast to significantly increase in Q4 2022 when mining...
Canada's government and central bank signal renewed focus on cryptocurrencies and CBDCs

(Kitco News) - The Canadian government announced on Thursday that it has now begun consultations with stakeholders on digital assets – including cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The announcement was part of the Federal government’s fall economic update, which functions as a mid-year mini-budget for the...
Copper surges on dollar slide, hopes China will loosen COVID measures

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Copper prices vaulted to the highest level in six weeks on Friday as the dollar plunged and more rumours swirled about China loosening its strict COVID-19 measures. Other industrial metals also raced higher as investors scrambled to cover bearish positions while oil rallied and stocks...
BlackRock's European blockchain ETF shows that crypto is here to stay - Flowdesk CEO

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Due to the increasing interest, the multinational investment company BlackRock announced the launch of a new exchange-traded fund...

