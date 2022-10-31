(Kitco News) As Russian investors embrace gold this year, local banks face shortages of smaller troy-ounce gold bars. The surge in demand comes after Russia scrapped the 20% value-added tax on metals purchases back in March and then got rid of the 13% income tax on the sale of gold for 2022-2023. The move was designed to encourage diversification into precious metals over foreign currencies, such as the U.S. dollar and euro.

2 DAYS AGO