Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Global copper smelting falls in October, satellite data shows
LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Global copper smelting activity declined in October due to fears of a recession, weak demand and maintenance shutdowns, data from satellite surveillance of metal processing plants showed on Friday. Smelting activity fell in all regions except North America, according to a joint statement from commodities...
kitco.com
Lithium Americas split to boost focus on Thacker Pass lithium project
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) is splitting itself in two, a step designed to jumpstart development of its flagship North American mine while giving partner Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd (002460.SZ) wider berth to develop South American lithium projects. Shares of the Vancouver-based company rose nearly 6% on...
kitco.com
Russian banks face gold bar shortages as local demand surges
(Kitco News) As Russian investors embrace gold this year, local banks face shortages of smaller troy-ounce gold bars. The surge in demand comes after Russia scrapped the 20% value-added tax on metals purchases back in March and then got rid of the 13% income tax on the sale of gold for 2022-2023. The move was designed to encourage diversification into precious metals over foreign currencies, such as the U.S. dollar and euro.
kitco.com
UK battery startup Britishvolt secures short-term funding
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - UK battery startup Britishvolt said on Wednesday it has secured a short-term investment to stay in business and staff will take a temporary pay cut while the company seeks longer-term funding for its planned gigafactory project in northern England. Britishvolt did not name the investor.
kitco.com
South Africa says it needs $84 bln for energy transition in next 5 years
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - South Africa needs about 1.5 trillion rand ($84 billion) over the next five years for its plans to cut carbon emissions, harness economic opportunities from the energy transition and support affected communities, its president said on Friday. At the COP26 climate summit last year wealthy...
kitco.com
Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?
(Kitco News) Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
kitco.com
Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit critical minerals deals
OTTAWA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's government ordered three Chinese firms on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals companies on grounds of national security. The three firms ordered to divest their investments are Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources Co Ltd, Chengze Lithium International Ltd, also based...
kitco.com
MP Materials says its Q3 net income up 48% y-o-y on strong rare earth prices
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that its revenue increased 25% year-over-year to $124.4M, driven by an increase in the realized...
kitco.com
B2Gold reports net loss in third quarter as gold production down 27% y-o-y
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. However, the company said that its gold production is forecast to significantly increase in Q4 2022 when mining...
kitco.com
Axa 9-month revenue up 2%, faces 400 mln euro hit from Hurricane Ian
PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Axa (AXAF.PA) on Wednesday said its revenue in the first nine months of the year increased by 2% and estimated it would have to pay out about 400 million euros ($394 million) for damages caused by Hurricane Ian in the United States. The French insurer...
kitco.com
AngloGold Ashanti posts $169 million in quarterly free cash flow as its gold production up 20% in Q3
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, its gold production for the third quarter of 2022 rose 20% to 738,000oz...
kitco.com
Canada's government and central bank signal renewed focus on cryptocurrencies and CBDCs
(Kitco News) - The Canadian government announced on Thursday that it has now begun consultations with stakeholders on digital assets – including cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The announcement was part of the Federal government’s fall economic update, which functions as a mid-year mini-budget for the...
kitco.com
Copper surges on dollar slide, hopes China will loosen COVID measures
LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Copper prices vaulted to the highest level in six weeks on Friday as the dollar plunged and more rumours swirled about China loosening its strict COVID-19 measures. Other industrial metals also raced higher as investors scrambled to cover bearish positions while oil rallied and stocks...
kitco.com
The Fed - and not the new PM - is the biggest factor influencing crypto in the UK
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. One of the biggest stories of the year has been the tumult and turnover in the office of...
kitco.com
BlackRock's European blockchain ETF shows that crypto is here to stay - Flowdesk CEO
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Due to the increasing interest, the multinational investment company BlackRock announced the launch of a new exchange-traded fund...
Comments / 0