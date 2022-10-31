ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forney police investigating early morning shots fired incident

FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department is investigating an early morning shots fired incident. At approximately 1:27 a.m., on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Forney Police Department received 911 calls reporting gunshots in the 400 block of Southlake Drive. "No injuries were reported, and it appears this was...
