ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Hill, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailytrib.com

Fired Kingsland librarian files wrongful termination complaint

Fired Kingsland librarian Suzette Baker filed a wrongful termination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Assisted by civil rights attorney Iris Halperin of Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC in Denver, Baker filed her complaint on Sept. 16. She was fired from the Kingsland Branch Library on March 9. The causes...
LLANO COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Williamson County leaders receive voter intimidation complaints

ROUND ROCK, Texas — In Williamson County, some early voters are running into people who are intimidating them at the polls. County leaders confirmed to KVUE that they have received half a dozen complaints about aggressive campaigning at a polling location. All of the complaints received have centered around the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Road rage incident: Man allegedly slaps, threatens two teens in Lakeway

LAKEWAY, Texas - A 79-year-old Lakeway man is facing misdemeanor charges after reportedly slapping a 17-year-old driver and threatening his 15-year-old sister in what authorities believe was a road rage altercation. On October 3, Mary Pace said Donald Noack stopped his vehicle in front of her children's on Zephyr Drive...
LAKEWAY, TX
fox7austin.com

Person of interest identified in UT student kidnapping

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police have identified a person of interest in the kidnapping of a UT student near the intersection of 27th and Nueces early Sunday morning. Police released two photos, one of the person of interest, and the other of a black sedan, possibly a Lincoln Town Car, that may have been used in the kidnapping.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

'Alarming' number of firearms stolen from cars in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas - Police have launched a ‘Lock it down, Georgetown!’ campaign, urging residents to lock their car doors. Police say the majority of crimes committed in Georgetown are property-related crimes, like burglary of a vehicle. More than half of the vehicles that are burglarized are unlocked. Police...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Hays D.A. Candidate Scrubs Suspected Coup-Planner From His Timeline

This summer, on the eve of 9/11, Hays County district attorney hopeful David Puryear held a fundraiser, yet inspection of the Republican's campaign finance filings and social media posts curiously finds zero evidence of it. Perhaps because the venue for Puryear's event is owned by a suspected chief architect of the coup plot to seize voting machines nationwide in 2020 and refuse surrender of the presidency.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

One dead following collision in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A fatal crash in Williamson County left one person dead early Wednesday morning. At around 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, a person was involved in a collision on Parmer Lane and Amberglen Boulevard. Williamson County Department of Public Safety was on the scene. Details are...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
austinnews.net

Innovated Female Automobile Dealer Brings a New Vision

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / Female automotive dealer forms innovative group aimed at 'elevating excellence' in retail automotive. IDEA Auto Group, LLC, owned and operated by Julie Herrera, includes Toyota of Cedar Park and the all-new City Limits Subaru, which will open in Buda, TX in Fall of 2023.
CEDAR PARK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy