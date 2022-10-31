Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Fired Kingsland librarian files wrongful termination complaint
Fired Kingsland librarian Suzette Baker filed a wrongful termination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Assisted by civil rights attorney Iris Halperin of Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC in Denver, Baker filed her complaint on Sept. 16. She was fired from the Kingsland Branch Library on March 9. The causes...
TCSO finds woman’s body after credible tip, homicide investigation underway
On Wednesday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said a man was in custody after officials found the body of a woman buried beneath a burn pit a residence in the 23000 block of Windy Valley Drive.
Williamson County leaders receive voter intimidation complaints
ROUND ROCK, Texas — In Williamson County, some early voters are running into people who are intimidating them at the polls. County leaders confirmed to KVUE that they have received half a dozen complaints about aggressive campaigning at a polling location. All of the complaints received have centered around the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
Two Bell County cities could be one week closer to passing ‘Proposition A’ to decriminalize marijuana
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen and Harker Heights voters will see “Proposition A” on their ballots when heading to the polls, and, if passed by voters, it would potentially decriminalize possessing less than four ounces of marijuana for personal use as well as not allow law enforcement to stop someone because they smelled the drug.
Georgetown man with no next of kin to be cremated. What happens to unclaimed indigent remains?
At Tuesday's commissioners court meeting, commissioners considered authorizing the cremation of Gait in accordance with Texas Health and Safety Code.
Road rage incident: Man allegedly slaps, threatens two teens in Lakeway
LAKEWAY, Texas - A 79-year-old Lakeway man is facing misdemeanor charges after reportedly slapping a 17-year-old driver and threatening his 15-year-old sister in what authorities believe was a road rage altercation. On October 3, Mary Pace said Donald Noack stopped his vehicle in front of her children's on Zephyr Drive...
Person of interest identified in UT student kidnapping
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police have identified a person of interest in the kidnapping of a UT student near the intersection of 27th and Nueces early Sunday morning. Police released two photos, one of the person of interest, and the other of a black sedan, possibly a Lincoln Town Car, that may have been used in the kidnapping.
Rabid fox found, killed in Hays County
The Hays County Sheriff's Office warned people Tuesday about a rabid fox found in Woodcreek last week. That town is just northwest of Wimberley off Highway 12.
Harker Heights homeowner demands action after two vehicles crash into his property in the past 18 months
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Dwight Anders has lived on his corner lot on Chaucer Lane for several years now, but in May 2021, a car crashed into his fence. “This whole wall was destroyed and had to be replaced,” he said. After that, he was worried about another...
Participants receive first payments from Austin’s guaranteed income program
These taxpayer funds will give $1,000 a month to 85 families or individuals facing extreme financial hardship.
Ordinance providing wiggle room for Austin renters to start this month
AUSTIN, Texas — On Nov. 7, the right-to-cure ordinance will take effect in Austin. The right to cure requires landlords to give tenants a seven-day notice before an eviction notice. "There are many Austinites who live paycheck to paycheck," said District 2 Austin City Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes. "When you...
'Alarming' number of firearms stolen from cars in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Police have launched a ‘Lock it down, Georgetown!’ campaign, urging residents to lock their car doors. Police say the majority of crimes committed in Georgetown are property-related crimes, like burglary of a vehicle. More than half of the vehicles that are burglarized are unlocked. Police...
Pedestrian killed in crash in southern Williamson County
A pedestrian was killed in a crash in southern Williamson County Wednesday morning, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
Llano County residents sue government over book bans
Residents say library officials removed books that they didn't agree with. They are asking a federal court to return them to the shelves.
Changes in Taylor to add more than 300 parking spaces, landscaping, signs in downtown
Among updating parking, landscaping and wayfinding signage, the project will bring a permanent streetscape to the northwest corner of the intersection of Main and Second streets in Taylor.
Hays D.A. Candidate Scrubs Suspected Coup-Planner From His Timeline
This summer, on the eve of 9/11, Hays County district attorney hopeful David Puryear held a fundraiser, yet inspection of the Republican's campaign finance filings and social media posts curiously finds zero evidence of it. Perhaps because the venue for Puryear's event is owned by a suspected chief architect of the coup plot to seize voting machines nationwide in 2020 and refuse surrender of the presidency.
How early voting is shaping up in Travis County
Travis County has 38 voting locations open for early voting and will have 167 locations on Election Day.
One dead following collision in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A fatal crash in Williamson County left one person dead early Wednesday morning. At around 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, a person was involved in a collision on Parmer Lane and Amberglen Boulevard. Williamson County Department of Public Safety was on the scene. Details are...
'Pure hate': Lakeway couple receives threatening letter due to their political beliefs
LAKEWAY, Texas - A couple in Lakeway says they have been targeted in a very personal way because of their political beliefs. They recently got an anonymous letter in the mail they call an attempt at voter intimidation. "It’s an isolated incident on one hand, but on the other hand,...
Innovated Female Automobile Dealer Brings a New Vision
AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / Female automotive dealer forms innovative group aimed at 'elevating excellence' in retail automotive. IDEA Auto Group, LLC, owned and operated by Julie Herrera, includes Toyota of Cedar Park and the all-new City Limits Subaru, which will open in Buda, TX in Fall of 2023.
