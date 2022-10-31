Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
EXFO Receives $15.9M from Canadian Gov to Accelerate 5G
EXFO, the communications industry’s test, monitoring and analytics experts, shared the benefits to be derived from $15.9 million in funding from the federal government, including accelerating 5G technology development and job creation. The contribution will enable EXFO to establish a 5G Centre of Excellence in Montreal and create 50...
A thriving manufacturing sector is already boosting local economies throughout the U.S.–but it’s often overlooked. Meet the ‘Titanium Economy’
Hundreds of U.S. manufacturing businesses deliver world-class products and excellent financial returns–but they rarely make the headlines. We’ve all seen pictures of small towns that lost their last factory and never recovered. Their Main Streets are pockmarked with vacant storefronts and the young leave as soon as they can in search of better opportunities. While there are communities across America that can be described this way, there are also many that break this mold.
kitco.com
‘Poor supply is a near universal story in base metals’ - Fireweed Metals
It's still early days for Canada's critical metal initiative, said Fireweed Metals CEO Brandon Macdonald. Macdonald spoke to Kitco on Wednesday. In April the Canadian government budgeted C$3.8 billion in cash plus extras in tax credits to support the critical minerals sector. The policy runs until 2030. Macdonald said there is hard legislative work that needs to be done to make permitting easier and start building infrastructure that will support remote ... (read more)
freightwaves.com
Bain, Section Partners see massive opportunity for investment in young logistics companies
This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival live event taking place in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The opportunities and trends in valuations and funding early stage investors see in supply chain markets. DETAILS:...
PV Tech
US and UAE sign global clean energy partnership to bring US$100 billion of investment
The US and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a significant new clean energy framework in Abu Dhabi, the White House has announced. The Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE) is set to catalyse US$100 billion in global investment in the sector, the Department of State said, and allow acceleration towards the goal of deploying 100GW of clean energy globally by 2035. A White House fact sheet highlighted “a global clean energy future and long-term energy security” as primary concerns of PACE.
freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt executive pushes ‘network of networks’ to end supply chain disconnects
Supply chain practitioners need to step up their efforts to develop connected ecosystems if they want to remove stubborn waste and inefficiencies from their networks, one of J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ top executives said Tuesday. Keynoting FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Spencer Frazier, J.B. Hunt’s...
How did Britishvolt go from charged startup to ‘life support’ patient?
When Britishvolt started gaining momentum with its plan to build a giant battery factory in north-east England, its timing could barely have been better. The then prime minister, Boris Johnson, was on the lookout for big projects that could bring jobs to poorer areas of the country and burnish his green credentials.
kitco.com
Modi government continues pushing Gold Monetization Scheme as consumers buy physical gold at record pace during Diwali
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Among some economists, there are growing expectations that gold and silver imports into India have pushed the country's...
kitco.com
UK battery startup Britishvolt secures short-term funding
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - UK battery startup Britishvolt said on Wednesday it has secured a short-term investment to stay in business and staff will take a temporary pay cut while the company seeks longer-term funding for its planned gigafactory project in northern England. Britishvolt did not name the investor.
kitco.com
Can crypto save Hong Kong? Gov't to ease trading restrictions
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The country’s Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB) said on Sunday that local securities regulators intend to...
kitco.com
Russian banks face gold bar shortages as local demand surges
(Kitco News) As Russian investors embrace gold this year, local banks face shortages of smaller troy-ounce gold bars. The surge in demand comes after Russia scrapped the 20% value-added tax on metals purchases back in March and then got rid of the 13% income tax on the sale of gold for 2022-2023. The move was designed to encourage diversification into precious metals over foreign currencies, such as the U.S. dollar and euro.
kitco.com
Canada plans record immigration targets amid labour crunch
OTTAWA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canada plans to welcome a record 500,000 new permanent residents in 2025 and has boosted its targets over the next two years as the country looks to ramp up arrivals to address an acute labour shortage, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said on Tuesday. Canada now...
kitco.com
Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit critical minerals deals
OTTAWA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's government ordered three Chinese firms on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals companies on grounds of national security. The three firms ordered to divest their investments are Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources Co Ltd, Chengze Lithium International Ltd, also based...
kitco.com
These are 3 reasons why crypto beats gold: Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin
(Kitco News) As digital assets continue to battle through crypto winter following a massive selloff across the whole crypto space, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said crypto is still a better bet than gold. And here are his three reasons why. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, was last down 70.5% from...
Serena Williams’ investment shows that Nigeria’s technology sector is attractive - but things can be better
Nigeria is the leading African destination for foreign direct investments in technology startup businesses. Between 2015 and 2022, Nigerian technology startups have secured funding totalling just over US$2 billion. This is the highest amount of funding recorded by any country in Africa. The “big-four” countries of Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa...
kitco.com
BNY Mellon survey shows that 91% of institutions are interested in digital assets
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The study found that for institutional investors, issues like trust, asset safety, regulatory clarity and institutional-grade services “are...
kitco.com
India and Singapore move forward with blockchain-based payment trials
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The pilot program's goal is to begin testing the settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities. Officials...
kitco.com
Gold prices holding steady as JOLTS shows 10.72 million job openings in U.S.
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to modest gains even as the U.S. labor market remains healthy with the number of jobs available rising more than expected. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased to 10.72 million on the last day of September, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday.
kitco.com
BHP and Rio Tinto join forces on new tailings technology to reduce potential safety risks
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a press release, the first project will involve testing the application of an innovative large-volume filter...
kitco.com
AMG says its lithium business contributes most to all-time record earnings in third quarter
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that its Q3 2022 EBITDA of $103 million was the highest in AMG's history, and...
Comments / 0