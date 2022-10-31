ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Galaxy S23+ appears on GeekBench; Snapdragon might soon power all Samsung flagship phones

2023 is coming, and with it, a new lineup of Samsung Galaxy S phones. And up until now, Samsung has been using two different SoCs for its S series: the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets in handsets made for the American market, and its own Exynos processors in phones made for Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. However, with the Galaxy S23, Samsung might use a different approach.
You can now play Android games on your Windows PC in the US

Back in 2021, Google told the world that it plans to make Android games playable on Windows. This wasn’t surprising, as rumors and talks about it have been circulating around the interweb for years. At the beginning of this year the first beta of the Play Games for Windows...
Apple and Qualcomm's bitter 5G marriage will continue for another year at least

Apple and Qualcomm are seemingly stuck with one another for at least one more year, as Qualcomm revealed it's expected to provide the vast majority of 5G modems well until the end of next year, when the iPhone 15-series is expected to arrive with tons of changes, chief among being the long overdue transition to USB-C.
Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality

Regardless of their manufacturer, apparent durability, software experience, and hardware execution, all foldable devices released in the last few years have had one important thing in common. The best foldables money can buy in 2022 (as well as the not-so-good) are priced... pretty excessively compared to their non-foldable counterparts, often exceeding $1,000 and sometimes well exceeding $1,000 in brand-new condition with no carrier strings attached.
Sony is 'introducing' Android 13 to the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV

First unveiled all the way back in February by Google, released in public beta form in April, and finally delivered as a stable update to all eligible Pixel devices in August, Android 13 is unsurprisingly still not very widespread. In fact, you can count the non-Pixel phones officially treated to...
Credible new report tips full Samsung Galaxy S23 release schedule

If we had a dollar for every year Samsung was erroneously predicted to release a new Galaxy S-series family of ultra-premium handsets in December rather than January or February (of the following year), we'd have... at least a couple of bucks saved for an S22 Ultra purchase at a huge discount this holiday season.

