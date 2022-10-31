Read full article on original website
Galaxy S23+ appears on GeekBench; Snapdragon might soon power all Samsung flagship phones
2023 is coming, and with it, a new lineup of Samsung Galaxy S phones. And up until now, Samsung has been using two different SoCs for its S series: the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets in handsets made for the American market, and its own Exynos processors in phones made for Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. However, with the Galaxy S23, Samsung might use a different approach.
You can now play Android games on your Windows PC in the US
Back in 2021, Google told the world that it plans to make Android games playable on Windows. This wasn’t surprising, as rumors and talks about it have been circulating around the interweb for years. At the beginning of this year the first beta of the Play Games for Windows...
Apple and Qualcomm's bitter 5G marriage will continue for another year at least
Apple and Qualcomm are seemingly stuck with one another for at least one more year, as Qualcomm revealed it's expected to provide the vast majority of 5G modems well until the end of next year, when the iPhone 15-series is expected to arrive with tons of changes, chief among being the long overdue transition to USB-C.
Samsung wants the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to come with a lighter body, better cameras, and S Pen slot
If you think the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is great (because it totally is) and the Z Flip 4 pretty good in its own right (which is also undeniably true), odds are you will absolutely love what the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 bring to the table next year... if Samsung succeeds in all its endeavors.
Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality
Regardless of their manufacturer, apparent durability, software experience, and hardware execution, all foldable devices released in the last few years have had one important thing in common. The best foldables money can buy in 2022 (as well as the not-so-good) are priced... pretty excessively compared to their non-foldable counterparts, often exceeding $1,000 and sometimes well exceeding $1,000 in brand-new condition with no carrier strings attached.
Sony is 'introducing' Android 13 to the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV
First unveiled all the way back in February by Google, released in public beta form in April, and finally delivered as a stable update to all eligible Pixel devices in August, Android 13 is unsurprisingly still not very widespread. In fact, you can count the non-Pixel phones officially treated to...
Samsung urges Apple fans to get off the fence and stop waiting for their iPhones to become 'epic'
If you're still on the (metaphorical) fence about the latest (and arguably greatest) foldable devices around, Samsung is today making yet another clever attempt at attracting your attention (and eventually, your business) by... putting an actor on a literal fence between the iPhone and Galaxy ecosystems. If that sounds eccentric...
My iPhone 14 Pro stops responding (video); other iPhone displays go dead; more iOS 16 issues arise
As recently reported, multiple bugs seem to be reaching hundreds of iPhones running iOS 16, which brings back some of my worst Pixel 6 Pro memories from the early days of Google's 2021 flagship. Not even two weeks after putting out the detailed iOS 16 bug report, I'm now beginning...
Credible new report tips full Samsung Galaxy S23 release schedule
If we had a dollar for every year Samsung was erroneously predicted to release a new Galaxy S-series family of ultra-premium handsets in December rather than January or February (of the following year), we'd have... at least a couple of bucks saved for an S22 Ultra purchase at a huge discount this holiday season.
