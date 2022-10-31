ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Backups make winning plays for Toledo football

By By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
 3 days ago

Tucker Gleason completes a game-changing fourth-down pass. Luke Pawlak converts two field goals, including a 45-yarder. Andre Fuller breaks up a pass and allows one reception. Darius Alexander sacks the quarterback. Lenny Kuhl scores the game-winning touchdown.

What do they all have in common? They’re backups. And they made winning plays in Toledo’s 27-24 victory at Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

“If you can sort through the dust and worry about what’s reality rather than perception, you have a chance to go be competitive,” UT coach Jason Candle said. “I’m really confident in how we’ve recruited here in the past. We’ve created some depth, whether it be the quarterback position or other positions.

“We lose our starting kicker on the opening kickoff and the kid comes in and makes two field goals and kicks the last kickoff through the end zone. That’s a program. It’s not a team, it’s a program.”

Gleason, obviously, delivered a gutty performance in a gut-check game. Pawlak came on in relief after Thomas Cluckey was injured making a tackle. All Pawlak — a former Northview standout — did was make both of his field goal attempts and force Eastern to go 75 yards at the end of the game.

Fuller, a transfer from Arkansas Pine-Bluff, substituted for an injured Quinyon Mitchell and limited Darius Lassiter to one catch. The previous week, Lassiter had six receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown against Western Michigan. Alexander has made several big plays this season, filling in on a defensive line besieged by injuries. Kuhl, a native of Germany, has caught four passes this season, two of them for touchdowns.

“That’s how football games are won here in late October and into November. That’s where you make plays to send you to a MAC championship game,” Gleason said. “The coaches do a great job of developing the younger guys and getting everybody to play the football game. You never know, you’re always one play away from having to step in and make a play.”

As a coach, the all-in team win with backups succeeding in leading roles is a welcome sight. They never truly know what they have until players are put in high-pressure situations. Saturday’s game qualified, with an appearance in the MAC championship game at stake.

“You hope that they seize their moment and do a good job not only for themselves individually but collectively for what the team is trying to accomplish,” Candle said. “It was good to see, and, hopefully, the injury bug stays away.”

Dequan Finn will not miss the rest of the season, according to Candle, who didn’t elaborate on when the starting quarterback will return. What Toledo learned in his absence is that it can win without its star and leader.

The remainder of the schedule is stuck between difficult and trouble-free, as the Rockets will be favored in all three games: Ball State and Bowling Green at home, and at Western Michigan on Black Friday. Win all three, and UT will play at Ford Field on Dec. 3.

“It’s really critical,” Fuller said. “We always look at the most important game being the next game. As long as we keep that mentality, we should be good for the rest of the season.”

With a semi-bye week, Toledo’s coaches will spend time on the road recruiting while preparing for next week’s game against the Cardinals. Gleason and his fellow backups will stay sharp, waiting for their name to be called again. If and when the call comes, a positive outcome will be expected after standing out under an intense spotlight.

“When you’re in that situation,” Candle said, “you trust them.”

Toledo, OH
