SkySports

Gerard Pique: Barcelona defender announces retirement from football

Gerard Pique has announced his retirement from professional football and says his final game will be Barcelona's match against Almeria at the Nou Camp on Saturday. The 35-year-old, a three-time Champions League and eight-time La Liga winner with boyhood club Barcelona, revealed the news in a video message posted on his social media.
Champions League round-up: PSG beat Juventus but Benfica top group on away goals after 6-1 Maccabi Haifa win

Paris Saint-Germain were forced to settle for second in their Champions League group after a dramatic conclusion saw Benfica pip them by virtue of away goals scored. A stoppage-time goal from Joao Mario completed a 6-1 win for the Portuguese side at Maccabi Haifa and edged them above PSG in Group H, despite the French side winning 2-1 at Juventus courtesy of goals from Kylian Mbappe and Nuno Mendes after Leonardo Bonucci had equalised for the Italians in the first half.
Europa League state of play: What Man Utd and Arsenal need from final group games

We bring you the tables, results and schedule heading into the final round of fixtures in the Europa League group stage... Manchester United have qualified for the knockout rounds after beating Sheriff Tiraspol last week. They will now go head to head with Real Sociedad on Thursday for first and second spot.
Istanbul Basaksehir 3-1 Hearts: Robbie Neilson's side end Europa Conference League campaign with defeat

Hearts' Europa Conference League campaign ended in defeat as Robbie Neilson's side fell to a 3-1 loss away to Istanbul Basaksehir. In the final Group A fixture in Turkey, Youssouf Ndayishimiye headed in a corner after just four minutes and, while the visitors played their way back into the game, they fell further behind in the 33rd minute to a Serdar Gurler goal following a mistake by goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

