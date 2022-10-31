Read full article on original website
Spurs vs. Raptors: Why Toronto is San Antonio's Toughest Test Yet
The San Antonio Spurs have picked up some upset wins this season, but taking down a underrated Toronto Raptors team at the AT&T Center Wednesday night will prove to be quite the task.
Yardbarker
Devin Booker's Girlfriend Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Cowboy Halloween Costume: "Aren’t You Just The Sweetest Space Toy"
The NBA season is well and truly on, and there are a lot of fans that have turned their focus fully onto basketball. But the league and its stars do not exist in a vacuum, which means there is always more to talk about. And who the stars of the league are dating is always a matter of great interest to folks, especially if that person is also a celebrity.
Raptors show blueprint on how to stop Knicks villain Trae Young
The New York Knicks will be looking to arrest a two-game skid when they host rival Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. To do that, they must clip Trae Young’s wings. The Hawks’ star point guard has been feasting on the Knicks since after his rookie year. He has scored at least 20 points in his last nine meetings with the Knicks. Entering Wednesday’s game, Young is averaging 28.7 points on 43/38/84 shooting split with 3.2 rebounds and 9.4 assists against 3.4 turnovers versus the Knicks. He dropped 45 points in his last visit at the Garden — a 117-111 Atlanta win — that earned him more vitriol from the Knicks fans.
Yardbarker
Raptors Add Fred VanVleet To Injury Report
Fred VanVleet had suddenly popped up on the injury report for the Toronto Raptors ahead of Monday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks. The 28-year-old is coming off one of the worst offensive performances of his career last Friday night in which he shot 0-for-11 from the field and finished just one point scored. He'd been adamant that he was healthy throughout the game and reiterated it on Sunday when he spoke to the media after practice. Now, though, lower back stiffness has him listed as questionable to play.
Yardbarker
Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."
The Chicago Bulls have won six NBA Championships in their history, and unsurprisingly they won all of them during Michael Jordan's era. In the 1990s, the Bulls were undoubtedly the best team in the world, and they proved it by winning three consecutive NBA titles. However, MJ decided to retire for the first time in his career despite Phil Jackson trying his best to stop him.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Whether Kawhi Leonard Scammed The Los Angeles Clippers: "Poor Clippers Fans Never Get To See Him Play."
Kawhi Leonard is without a doubt one of the best players in the game if he's healthy. He is a two-way wing that can do almost anything on the basketball court, and he has proven that he can win a championship as the No. 1 option on a team. As...
NBA Power Rankings: Knicks' Dynamic Duo Helping New York Rise?
The New York Knicks went 2-2 this past week. But where does that land them in this week's power rankings?
Shannon Sharpe rips Kevin Durant's reaction to Steve Nash's exit
Shannon Sharpe isn't cutting Kevin Durant any slack when it comes to the firing of Steve Nash. The outspoken analyst went on "Undisputed" with co-host Skip Bayless on Wednesday to discuss the Brooklyn Nets parting ways with the long-time coach and didn't shy away from targeting Durant and his comments about being "shocked" at the firing.
Yardbarker
Steve Nash’s Shocking Statement After Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitism Comments
For the last few weeks, there was no drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. He played great basketball and put up monster numbers, albeit in losing causes. But over the last few years, we have learned that Kyrie has a tendency to cause drama every few months. This...
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Reveals The Brooklyn Nets Want To Trade Kyrie Irving: "He Probably Knows"
Thinking back to the preseason, the Brooklyn Nets seemed to be thrilled with the way that Kyrie Irving was conducting himself. Kevin Durant and Steve Nash were singing his praises for his leadership, but the good times don't tend to last for too long when it comes to Irving. He...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Appreciative Of Advice Received From Pau Gasol During Rookie Season With Spurs
Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol will finally get his day of recognition on March 7 when the team will retire his No. 16 jersey during their game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gasol’s contributions to the Lakers’ 2009 and 2010 championship teams cannot be overstated as he was the missing...
Yardbarker
Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo steals Serge Ibaka's shoes in viral video
Life is good for the Bucks right now. They are the last undefeated team in the NBA and a big reason is the play of Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is the unquestioned leader of this team and how he acts rubs off on the rest of the team. One trait that...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Frustratingly Explains Why He Is Turning The Ball Over A Lot: "Every Night I’m Gonna Be Guarded By Five Players..."
Kevin Durant is not a happy man right now as the Brooklyn Nets find themselves near the bottom of the Eastern Conference after a woeful 2-6 start. The latest setback came in the form of a 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls, as firing head coach Steve Nash before the game didn't seem to make much of a difference in terms of the result.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Putting The League On Notice
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks swore that he was going to be playing like a monster this season. So far, he is making good on that promise. Antetokounmpo and his Bucks remain undefeated as they attempt to return to the NBA Finals after a season away thanks to the Boston Celtics.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls Head Coach Unable To Tell Us Anything New About Lonzo Ball, But His Updates Are Still Of Great Importance
The Chicago Bulls have gotten off to a 3-2 start this NBA season and are certainly suffering from not having point guard Lonzo Ball, while Zach LaVine is also out. The start, of course, is still decent. The Bulls are coming off back-to-back wins and just beat 2021/22 NBA finalists, the Boston Celtics, ahead of Friday’s clash with the San Antonio Spurs. But Billy Donovan would be a lot better off having a full squad at his disposal.
ESPN
Mavericks take on the Raptors in non-conference action
Toronto Raptors (5-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (4-3, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks host the Toronto Raptors in out-of-conference play. Dallas went 9-9 overall with a 29-12 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mavericks averaged 15.3 points off of...
Yardbarker
“For Brook to come out, it just kind of energized the whole team.” - Mike Budenholzer praises Brook Lopez
Brook Lopez is undoubtedly a big part of the Milwaukee Bucks’ defensive system. His size and frame are crucial in helping keep the scoring in the paint in check. Additionally, he steps up with a game-winning contribution on the offensive end now and then – as he did against the Atlanta Hawks.
Yardbarker
Paul Pierce Thinks Kyle Lowry Should Come Off The Bench For Miami Heat: "He's Up There In Age..."
Kyle Lowry is a former All-Star that is most well-known for his time with the Toronto Raptors. Many people consider him a top-3 Toronto Raptors player in the franchise's history, and there's no doubt that he had a very successful tenure with the team, making multiple All-Star teams and winning a championship in 2019.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Praises Russell Westbrook After He Accepted Lakers' Bench Role: "It's Not About Who Starts The Game, It's About Who Finishes."
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an incredibly tough start to the season. They finally picked up their first win of the season over the Denver Nuggets in a great team performance that saw the players finally convert on 3-point opportunities. One of the reasons for success was Russell Westbrook coming off the bench and revitalizing what has been a very poor Lakers' bench unit.
