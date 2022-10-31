ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."

The Chicago Bulls have won six NBA Championships in their history, and unsurprisingly they won all of them during Michael Jordan's era. In the 1990s, the Bulls were undoubtedly the best team in the world, and they proved it by winning three consecutive NBA titles. However, MJ decided to retire for the first time in his career despite Phil Jackson trying his best to stop him.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Steve Kerr Makes Bold Statement On Steve Nash Firing

The Brooklyn Nets have made the first head coach firing of the NBA season. The Nets parted ways with head coach Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the regular season. In his three years as the coach of Brooklyn, Nash had a record of 94-67. He also has a...
Yardbarker

Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout

Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine’s Sister Flirts With Jayson Tatum With Clear Message On TikTok Video

NBA players are used to getting a lot of attention given their status of star and everything that comes with it. Sometimes, they can date celebrities, as Dennis Rodman did with Madonna or Carmelo Anthony did with La La Anthony. Stars will always be sought-after, but it's not common to see a family member of a player trying to get together with another one.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Cardinals Made 2 Iconic Roster Moves This Week

What was inevitable has finally become official for the St. Louis Cardinals. Yesterday, both Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina signed the papers to confirm their retirements. The Cardinals season came to an abrupt end when they were knocked out in the NL Wild Card round by the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Suspect Something Is Off With LeBron James During Game Against The Pelicans

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a great time in their ongoing matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers are currently up 12 points over the Pelicans in a game many expected the Lakers to struggle in. Russell Westbrook coming off the bench and the defensive contributions of LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been crucial in keeping the Lakers competitive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley Praises Russell Westbrook After He Accepted Lakers' Bench Role: "It's Not About Who Starts The Game, It's About Who Finishes."

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an incredibly tough start to the season. They finally picked up their first win of the season over the Denver Nuggets in a great team performance that saw the players finally convert on 3-point opportunities. One of the reasons for success was Russell Westbrook coming off the bench and revitalizing what has been a very poor Lakers' bench unit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Will the Cowboys get a second chance to acquire Brandin Cooks?

A player protesting to get their way isn't uncommon. Last year, Odell Beckham Jr. was in a similar situation. He negotiated a release with the Browns and signed with the Rams. Cooks could try to negotiate his release as well. The one obstacle is his salary, which is $18 million guaranteed. Per NBC Sports' Mike Florio, if the Texans release him, they have to pay the remainder of his contract.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Wants to Start Attending Heat Games

Hill was traded to the Dolphins in March from the Kansas City Chiefs. Although Hill had longevity and success in Kansas City, he said that he enjoys playing in Miami more. “Man, I've been living the American dream down here,” Hill said in a postgame interview. “Miami was made for me. I ain’t gonna cap. I love Kansas City, but Miami is really for me. Just everything about it. Fast-paced city, great food, good-looking people, and no state taxes. So I had to choose that.”
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Frustratingly Explains Why He Is Turning The Ball Over A Lot: "Every Night I’m Gonna Be Guarded By Five Players..."

Kevin Durant is not a happy man right now as the Brooklyn Nets find themselves near the bottom of the Eastern Conference after a woeful 2-6 start. The latest setback came in the form of a 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls, as firing head coach Steve Nash before the game didn't seem to make much of a difference in terms of the result.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Sean McVay hints at surprise return for notable Rams player

The Los Angeles Rams may be preparing to welcome an exiled player back into the fold, according to coach Sean McVay. McVay said Wednesday that running back Cam Akers has returned to the team facility and may even practice this week. McVay did not guarantee that Akers would play Sunday but also did not rule it out.
Yardbarker

Yankees struck gold on 2 players in 2022

The New York Yankees might’ve been tossed from the playoffs prematurely, but they gained a few valuable pieces for the future in the process. General manager Brian Cashman undoubtedly made a few polarizing moves, some of which flopped embarrassingly, but he did manage to secure a few underrated talents that contributed heavily throughout the campaign.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Buy or Sell: Braves interest in top MLB free agents

The Braves have most of their 2023 roster set in stone, thanks to Alex Anthopoulos locking up nearly the entire team to long-term contracts. That’s a nice thing to have in your back pocket when coming off a 101-win campaign, but there are still some holes left to fill. And with the Braves hoping to be a top-five payroll in the upcoming years, you can expect them to be very active in free agency every offseason. This winter will be no different, especially with Dansby Swanson testing free agency.
ROME, GA
Yardbarker

Bradley Beal dishes on Sixers' rising star Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey is emerging as one of the NBA's brighter young guards. Wizards star Bradley Beal has noticed. "He's confident, he's running his team, he's playing like an All-Star. He's super-talented, and the game is only going to continue to slow down more and more for him, which is even scarier," Beal said, per Ky Carlin of USA Today.
Yardbarker

Julius Randle's reaction to Knicks’ big blown lead cause for concern?

The Julius Randle Experience is not getting any better this season for fans of the New York Knicks. Randle and the Knicks had a brutal loss at home to the rival Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. After leading by as many as 23 points during the first half, the Knicks melted down completely, getting outscored 32-10 in the third quarter and eventually losing to the Hawks 112-99.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

