Mochi donuts are already a cultural collab between Japan's mochi and America's doughnuts, so why not throw in some Scotland in the mix with whisky?. To celebrate Donut Day on November 5th, Chivas Blended Scotch Whisky has teamed with New York’s The Dough Club to create whisky-infused mochi donuts using Chivas Mizunara, whisky finished in Japanese Mizunara Oak casks. The result is a donut with a coffee whiskey glaze, dusted with chocolate powder on one side, and topped with a chocolate pocky stick.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO