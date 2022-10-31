Read full article on original website
Frank West, 73
J. Frank West passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at his Huntsville home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 73. Born Feb. 22, 1949, Frank was the son of William E. “Champ” West and Wilma Sexton West. He was a businessman for 35 years. He cofounded Denim Processing in 1987 with Jim West, Greg West and Dub Blakely. Denim Processing was the No. 1 contractor in the world for Levi Strauss. In 1996 he invested in Jewelry Television of Knoxville, Tenn., an online jewelry and gemstone shopping network. He was co-owner of Napa Auto-Parts of Oneida and McCoy Motorsports of Pikeville, Ky. His hobbies consisted of raising and showing Paso Fino horses, where he had multiple national champions, watching and attending Nascar and drag races, watching the Tennessee Volunteers, and watching his sons and grandsons play sports through the years. He was a member of Helenwood Baptist Church for more than 45 years, and was actively involved as a trustee and Sunday school teacher.
Crews battling wildfire in Roane County
Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are fighting a wildland fire in Roane County Thursday that was initially reported in the early morning hours.
Residents speak out against Flatrock Motorsports Park
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neighbors in Westel, Cumberland County, are speaking out against Flatrock Motorsports Park, saying a big complex like that will ruin their small community. "This is just a little, tiny community," Cindy Phillips said, a longtime resident of Westel.
Wildfire near Duff burns at least 65 acres
The fire in Campbell County is under control, according to dispatchers.
3-year-old airlifted to Nashville after ‘self-inflicted’ shooting in Algood
A toddler has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Putnam County.
Dirty floors, shelving & ceilings found at Knoxville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is found in Knoxville. There were more than half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report.
Scott County’s Christmas parade scheduled for December 3
ONEIDA | The 74th Scott County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, the Chamber announced Wednesday. The parade will step off from HBD Industries on Industrial Lane in Oneida at 2 p.m., and follow the traditional parade route of Industrial Lane to Alberta Street, and Alberta Street to Claude Terry Drive, before disbanding in the parking lot of Oneida Elementary School.
Anderson County's Gavin Noe honors his grandma
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County senior running back and linebacker Gavin Noe has always written something on his wrist tape. It's a symbol. The most important part of the game, the ball, is held tightly to the thought closest to his mind. "It started out simple when I was a freshman," said Noe.
Crews respond to fire on Rockwood Mountain
Modesty Bailey details her years of battling domestic violence as the man she’s accusing, is now in jail. Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents, workers $5 admission to Smoky Mountain Christmas. Updated: 6 hours ago. As leaves begin to change and temperatures drop, Dollywood has announced the return of a...
Historic Harriman Hospital makes big economic impact
Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander family following the news. Five women get life-changing help thanks to a Knoxville non-profit. Updated: 34 minutes ago. Knoxville non-profit Hand UP for Women hosts a graduation ceremony for five women in its 17th class. Morgan County...
County Contributes to Kingston Ladd Park $175,000
In a gathering at Ladd Park in Kingston last week to obtain land for future expansion of the park. The City of Kingston would like to thank the Roane County Commission, former County Executive Ron Woody, and current County Executive Wade Creswell for their support of the county’s contribution of $175,000 in ARPA funding to go toward the purchase of property to expand the footprint of Ladd Park. In a statement after the Check presentation seen here last Thursday, Kingston Officials state as they move forward with efforts to improve the park and bring more tourism dollars into Kingston and Roane County through the recruitment of nationally recognized fishing tournaments, such as the 2023 Bassmaster Open, scheduled for next September, this type of collaboration shows what can happen when people work together.
Flu, RSV hit hard and early in Scott County, across Tennessee
A bad flu season was predicted, and the forewarning is certainly coming to pass. Flu is currently rampaging in Tennessee and across much of the Southeastern U.S. According to the CDC, flu activity was high to very high across Tennessee, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia and the District of Columbia for the week ending Oct. 22. Overwhelmingly, positive flu cases being seen by health care providers are Flu Type A.
New information released in deadly Knox County crash
BIMBLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police released new information about a deadly crash in Knox County. The crash happened Tuesday evening near U.S. 25E and KY-1304. Officials said a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox was trying to turn left onto KY-1304. The SUV crossed in front of a 2016...
Greta Watters, 56
Greta Kay Brown Watters passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at her home in Jamestown, Tenn. She was 56. Born June 11, 1966, Greta was the daughter of Grover Brown and Julia Bowling Brown. Preceded in death. In addition to her parents:. • Daughter: Maggie Christina Watters;. • Sisters:...
'I wish I could have done things different' | Program helps women in East TN recover from addiction
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In October, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services received a new five-year, $3 million grant to support families and children affected by opioids and addiction.
Community says goodbye to Ky. police officer killed in crash
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A community is saying goodbye to a southern Kentucky police officer who died in a crash early Sunday morning. London Officer Logan Medlock was killed when police say a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser. Visitation services are being held Thursday at Corinth Baptist Church.
One dead, four flown out in Knox County crash
BIMBLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Both directions of US-25E in Knox County were closed due to a crash Tuesday evening in front of Knox County High School. Officials with Knox County Dispatch tell WYMT that two vehicles were involved in a crash, as were "multiple patients." Kentucky State Police Post...
THP announces Nov., Dec. checkpoints
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:. November 11, 2022 on East Wolf Valley Rd. at Wolf Valley Baptist Church. December 9, 2022 on SR 170 at Ozella Lane.
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Tennesseans and leaders across the nation are mourning the loss of former Tennessee first lady Leslee "Honey" Alexander. She died on Saturday at age 77 at her home outside of Maryville, according to a statement from her family.
