J. Frank West passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at his Huntsville home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 73. Born Feb. 22, 1949, Frank was the son of William E. “Champ” West and Wilma Sexton West. He was a businessman for 35 years. He cofounded Denim Processing in 1987 with Jim West, Greg West and Dub Blakely. Denim Processing was the No. 1 contractor in the world for Levi Strauss. In 1996 he invested in Jewelry Television of Knoxville, Tenn., an online jewelry and gemstone shopping network. He was co-owner of Napa Auto-Parts of Oneida and McCoy Motorsports of Pikeville, Ky. His hobbies consisted of raising and showing Paso Fino horses, where he had multiple national champions, watching and attending Nascar and drag races, watching the Tennessee Volunteers, and watching his sons and grandsons play sports through the years. He was a member of Helenwood Baptist Church for more than 45 years, and was actively involved as a trustee and Sunday school teacher.

HUNTSVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO