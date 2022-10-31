ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bulls' Andre Drummond not practicing due to left shoulder sprain

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XkQyW_0itUmdIL00
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls could be without their reserve big man once again on Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

At Monday’s practice Bulls coach Billy Donovan told the media that center Andre Drummond did not practice and was still dealing with range of motion issues due to his left shoulder sprain.

Donovan followed up that he was not concerned with any long-term issue or absence for Drummond, who missed Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Drummond has excelled off the bench for the Bulls, averaging 9.0 points and 10.2 rebounds in just under 17 minutes per game.

Stay tuned to Bulls Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
IRVING, NY
thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Amar'e Stoudemire Unhappy News

Last week, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made unfortunate headlines when published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and was asked about Irving's comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen Curry, Justin Timberlake and Serena Williams lead A-list investors in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports

The star-studded combination of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy aren’t the only big names involved in TMRW Sports. The pair are founders of the new company – pronounced “tomorrow sports” – that will focus on “building technology-focused ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment.”
The Associated Press

Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted. But with the Nets off to a disappointing start amid more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, the team and coach both decided the change needed to happen now. “We both felt this was time,” general manager Sean Marks said. So the Nets parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard Tuesday, hours before losing to Chicago to drop to 2-6.
BOSTON, NY
XXL Mag

Trick or Treater Tells Woman Giving Out Candy He’s NBA YoungBoy, She Responds ‘I Love the NBA’ – Watch

A YoungBoy Never Broke Again fan recently went trick or treating as the famous rapper and got a hilarious response from a woman giving out candy at one house. Last night (Nov. 1), SayCheeseTV shared door-cam video of a presumed teen at a house asking for candy on Halloween. In the clip, the guy, who dons a gray hoodie, short dreadlocks and gold chains, approaches the door with a faux pumpkin full of candy.
LOUISIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
223K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy