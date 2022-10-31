Bulls' Andre Drummond not practicing due to left shoulder sprain

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls could be without their reserve big man once again on Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

At Monday’s practice Bulls coach Billy Donovan told the media that center Andre Drummond did not practice and was still dealing with range of motion issues due to his left shoulder sprain.

Donovan followed up that he was not concerned with any long-term issue or absence for Drummond, who missed Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Drummond has excelled off the bench for the Bulls, averaging 9.0 points and 10.2 rebounds in just under 17 minutes per game.

