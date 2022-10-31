Read full article on original website
Related
What Is Medical Gaslighting—& How to Determine If It’s Happening to You
When Monty started feeling pain in her knee, she knew something was wrong and told her primary care physician at her annual appointment. Her doctor, however, did not seem concerned. Instead of examining Monty’s knee, her doctor told her to lose weight to take the pressure off her knee and she would be fine. As her knee pain worsened, she was able to do less and less physical activity and subsequently gained more weight. The advice was always the same, just lose weight. The pain became so bad that she started having mobility issues and eventually switched to a different primary care physician who took the time to thoroughly examine her knee. Monty had torn her MCL years before. Due to lack of proper care, it healed improperly and is now something that will impact her for the rest of her life.
Five foods to eat to improve your sleep
Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
Psych Centra
Autism and Tics: What's the Connection?
Many autistic people may also have tics or Tourette syndrome. Finding treatment options can help you reduce the severity of tics. If you have uncontrollable body movements or vocalizations, you may have a tic disorder or experience tics. Tics can be overwhelming because they aren’t within your control. Tics...
Men's Health
Do You Have Dependent Personality Disorder? Here's How to Tell.
WE ALL DEPEND on people in our lives to help us out from time to time. We might need advice to make an important decision and enjoy having the people we love around us as much as possible. But, when someone has so much self-doubt that they’re incapable of making...
I was misdiagnosed with PCOS and took 18 months to conceive. I invented a technology to help other women avoid experiences like this.
After testing consistently while trying to get pregnant, the author started a company, Oova, to help women track their hormones at home.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
My sister went to the hospital seeking help. Instead, she died.
My sister went to the hospital seeking help. Instead, she died. “I am heartbroken at the loss of my sister. No, breast cancer didn’t physically kill her, and for that, I am grateful. Its presence in her medical history, however, quite possibly did as it was apparently used as the justification for all that went wrong. Perhaps the young hospitalist will remember her. Perhaps he will consider the harm that was done and how assumptions delayed what might have been life-saving treatment. If so, others may benefit. As a physician, I hope for that. As a grieving sister, that hope brings me no solace, but perhaps, someday, Hippocrates can stop crying.”
physiciansweekly.com
Surgical Repair of Pelvic Organ Prolapse in Women With Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms
For a study, researchers sought to determine whether lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) and urodynamic data correlate before and after surgical therapy for pelvic organ prolapse (POP). In the prospective analysis, 74 patients with stage II or higher anterior POP associated with LUTS and qualified for surgical POP correction were...
A blood test that screens for multiple cancers at once promises to boost early detection
Detecting cancer early before it spreads throughout the body can be lifesaving. This is why doctors recommend regular screening for several common cancer types, using a variety of methods. Colonoscopies, for example, screen for colon cancer, while mammograms screen for breast cancer. While important, getting all these tests done can be logistically challenging, expensive and sometimes uncomfortable for patients. But what if a single blood test could screen for most common cancer types all at once? This is the promise of multicancer early detection tests, or MCEDs. This year, President Joe Biden identified developing MCED tests as a priority for...
Medical News Today
What are the stages of hip osteoarthritis?
Hip osteoarthritis is the degeneration, or breaking down, of the hip joint. It happens in four stages, going from minor wear and tear to severe chronic joint inflammation. Arthritis refers to the pain and inflammation of joints. It can affect any joint within the body, and over 100 different types of arthritis and related diseases exist.
KevinMD.com
We need to talk about the bullying in health care
As we continue our third year of the pandemic, there have been reports of hostile treatment directed at public health officials and medical personnel. This is escalating a crisis of burnout among health professionals, but there is an insidious, chronic hostility that lurks within hospitals between those who are supposed to be on the same team.
Anger as Mother-in-Law Pretends Deceased Grandchild Never Existed
"What kind of grandmother completely denies the existence of her Grandson whether he is deceased or not," asked one shocked Mumsnet user.
Long-term care crisis ‘sneaking up on most Americans’
A public health crisis is "sneaking up on most Americans" and that crisis is long-term care, according to the executive director of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors Limited and Extended Care Planning Center. In a webinar on Monday, Carroll Golden presented some statistics that show a long-term...
Majority of adults over 50 report being caregivers for other seniors: poll
Story at a glance A new poll carried out by the University of Michigan underscores the important role adults over 50 play in providing care for seniors. Fifty-four percent of those polled said they’ve helped an individual aged 65 or older with personal, health and/or other tasks within the past two years. The vast majority…
WebMD
Parents Encouraged to Keep Kids Home if Sick With GI Bugs
That’s the take-home message in a new CDC report, which found that nearly 90% of outbreaks of acute gastrointestinal infections in schools and child care settings result from person-to-person contact. “Clinicians should encourage parents to keep children out of school for up to 24 hours after symptoms have subsided,...
agingparents.com
Aging Parents’ Fear: Being Put In A Care Home Against Their Will
In our work at AgingParents.com, we often hear from adult children that the elder in their lives absolutely doesn’t want to be “put in a home”. By that they typically mean that they fear giving up their own living situation and being forced to go elsewhere for some form of care. They extract promises from their loved ones that they’ll never do that. There are times when family can’t take care of the aging parent at home and a living situation with caregivers in place is a solution. But for some with ruthless adult children, the nightmare comes true. Here is a real-life example.
labroots.com
Autoimmune Disorders Increase Cardiovascular Risk
According to a recent study published in The Lancet, people diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder are at substantially higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease than those without an autoimmune disorder. The population-based study used electronic health records from over 22 million patients across the UK. The dataset included almost 450,000...
KevinMD.com
A doctor’s foray into online therapy
I’ve had my share of therapy. My mother was a clinical psychologist, and I grew up around the concepts of consciousness and the unconscious, growth and awareness, and “authenticity” before “authenticity” was even a buzzword. I’m quite certain she did some sort of therapy on me during my childhood. I remember vividly her briefcase with the blocks from the Stanford-Binet IQ test. She prepped me at home, at 4, in advance of the required testing for early entry into kindergarten. She pushed me my whole life.
Medical News Today
What are the benefits of walking for arthritis in the feet?
Arthritis is a group of conditions that cause pain and swelling in the joints. It is common in the small joints of the foot and ankle. Walking may help relieve pain and improve joint mobility in people with arthritis. People of all ages can have arthritis, but it becomes more...
psychologytoday.com
The Benefits of Mindfulness When Thinking About Past Events
Individuals with a history of depression can find it difficult to manage their emotions when remembering personal past events. Online mindfulness practice may help those with a depression history manage emotions in response to memories of personal past events. With sufficient mindfulness practice, individuals with a history of depression may...
FDA warns parents not to use infant head-shaping pillows
The Food and Drug Administration released a notice Thursday telling parents and caregivers not to use infant head-shaping pillows.
Comments / 0