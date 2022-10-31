Read full article on original website
Election Day Tuesday; Early in-person voting ends November 5
This year’s ballot will consist of a Congressional Election between incumbent Bob Good (R) and newcomer Josh Throneburg (D); a special election for District 6 School Board in which voters must write-in a candidate as no one qualified; and town elections. Representative Bob Good grew up in Lynchburg, Virginia...
Bluestone Mega Reunion a success; plans for 2023 underway
Bluestone High School classmates from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s gathered on Saturday, October 15th at the Chase City Banquet Center to enjoy a night of fellowship, food and fun. The Planning Committee was thrilled to bring back the Mega Reunion after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic and the need for social distancing.
Mecklenburg Middle FFA Recognized at National FFA Convention
Mecklenburg Middle FFA Recognized at National FFA Convention. Indianapolis, Indiana is a long way from Baskerville, Virginia but with the help from Nation…
Ms. Full-Figured VA Pageant, LLC is accepting applications for the 2023 Pageant
Who will represent the State of Virginia at the Ms. Full-Figured USA National Pageant in New Jersey - November 17 & 18, 2023?. Are you a plus size woman that loves her community, has an amazing platform, enjoys being a part of a sisterhood, and wants to make a difference in the lives of others? Purusha Jones-Shearin, Co-Founder/Pageant Director for the Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant, LLC is looking for the next 5 Queens for the 4th Annual Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant 2023. The pageant will be held in Danville, VA in June 2023.
Mecklenburg County tourism revenue reaches an all time high of 100.7 million
RICHMOND – Earlier this month, Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) announced that travelers to Virginia spent $69 million a day in 2021, up from $48 million in 2020. Virginia’s tourism revenues also reached $25.2 billion in 2021, marking an 87% recovery to pre-pandemic spending in 2019. This spending supported 185,000 jobs, $7.1 billion in salaries and wages, and $1.8 billion in state and local taxes. 80 of Virginia’s 133 localities fully recovered to 2019 levels of spending and many grew even further. Specifically, Coastal Virginia, Shenandoah Valley, and the Blue Ridge Highlands regions contributed most significantly to the overall recovery in the Commonwealth.
Registration opens for CO.STARTERS Business Bootcamp
SOUTH BOSTON – RISE Collaborative has opened registration for the Winter 2023 CO.STARTERS Business Bootcamp. The entrepreneur training program is a free, eight-week course designed to help area entrepreneurs and new business owners launch and grow their companies. Participants who complete the course will gain access to mentors, resources, and knowledge to start or scale a business. They will also be eligible for the Southern Virginia Business Pitch Competition planned for March 2023.
Back in the Winners’ Circle
It certainly was a fun evening in Baskerville last Friday as the young Mecklenburg County varsity football team get back into the winner’s circle with a convincing 42-0 shutout victory over visiting John Marshall HS on Youth Night. It was the senior leaders for the Phoenix who set the...
Phoenix Shutout John Marshall, 42-0
It was a great night for the Mecklenburg County High School varsity football team on Friday as the local team earned their second win of the season in dominating fashion with a 42-0 victory over visiting John Marshall HS. The win improved the Phoenix to 2-7 on the season while...
