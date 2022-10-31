Read full article on original website
WIBW
Sedgwick man arrested when traffic stop reveals meth, cocaine, marijuana
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Sedgwick man was arrested in Osage Co. after a traffic violation led to the discovery of meth, cocaine and marijuana. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, a K9 unit observed a traffic violation and conducted a stop near mile marker 161 on I-35.
Reno County man hospitalized after he falls asleep driving
RENO COUNTY —An Arlington man was injured in an accident just after 7 a.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Chevy 1500 driven by Shannon W. Schoenecker, 54, Arlington, was northbound on Kansas 61 two and one half miles north of Arlington when Schoenecker fell asleep causing the pickup to drift over the center line and strike the guard rail.
KAKE TV
Sheriff's office identifies inmate who died at Sedgwick County Jail
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive Monday morning. The sheriff's office said in a release that 40-year-old Michael Patrick O'Neill, of Wichita, was found in his cell at around 7:30 a.m. He was declared dead shortly after fire department and EMS personnel arrived at the jail.
kfdi.com
Wichita police officer dies after battle with cancer
A Wichita police officer died Wednesday night after a battle with cancer. Daniel Gumm was an 18-year veteran of the department. He was a K-9 handler and trainer who lost his canine partner, Rooster, while attempting an arrest in 2017. Gumm was diagnosed over the summer with metastatic esophageal cancer,...
KWCH.com
FF12: Kechi officer stalking incident prompts concerns about WPD ‘FLOCK‘ technology
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a Kechi Police lieutenant was arrested for using the Wichita Police Department’s (WPD) FLOCK license plate reader system to track his estranged wife, FactFinder 12 wanted to know who has access to the system. Technically, a citizen is monitored by the system any time...
classiccountry1070.com
WPD looking for missing man
Wichita police are asking for help finding a missing man. 25-year-old Bennie Key-Ward was last seen in the 500 block of S. McComas. He was wearing dark pants with white flecks on them, a dark blue shirt, and Pokemon shoes. He was also carrying a Nintendo Switch. Bennie is described...
Smoke causes three-vehicle crash in Reno County
Smoke covering a roadway in Reno County caused a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
KWCH.com
‘He’ dumped her body in a field
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s an odd phrase, “gut feeling.” A feeling so strong, a person seems to know something even before they can actually know it. It’s a feeling Brenda Jones says she has about the fate of her daughter Cassandra. “I can’t tell you...
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying person suspected of aggravated battery
Crime Stopper of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying a person who is suspected of being involved in an aggravated battery.
KWCH.com
Wichita Police investigating Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood is looking for answers after gunshots were fired on Halloween night. Doorbell camera video shows the moments of a car speeding through the neighborhood around 9:45 p.m. on Bluff Street, and then gunshots can be heard. According to Wichita Police, shell casings were found and a bullet hole was found in a neighbor’s car.
KWCH.com
Winfield man sentenced for shooting in Wichita’s Old Cowtown
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A gunfight reenactor who used live rounds at Cowtown and shot a fellow performer was sentenced to three years probation on Tuesday. Robert Hartung, Jr., of Winfield, pled no contest to aggravated battery for the 2020 shooting. He told authorities that he loaded his shotgun with...
KWCH.com
Shots fired in road rage incident in southeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a road rage incident that started with shots being fired and ended in a car crash. The incident happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Harry and Oliver. When police arrived at the scene, officers located the victim who said they...
KAKE TV
Derby business raided in alleged Ponzi scheme
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - The company is called Premiere Global Corporation and it has been operating out of Derby for the last 22 years. However yesterday a judge ordered a restraining order against it, saying there is a clear threat of immediate and irreparable injury and a concern the owners will try to dissipate their assets and transfer funds.
KAKE TV
Family members of Kansas women in fatal crash speak out
Family members of three Kansas women are speaking out for the first time after a fatal crash in a construction zone. It happened Saturday afternoon on the turnpike near Belle Plaine. State troopers say one car was heading north when the driver went left of the center in a construction...
Mayor on reason for police at his home: ‘I won’t be intimidated’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple confirmed that the Wichita Police Department has provided security at his home. He was not specific about why, but he and the police chief indicated it is because of threats. KSN News asked the mayor about the security at his home during a Thursday morning news conference […]
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
Kansas man sentenced to pay $15M for insurance fraud
A Wichita man has been ordered to pay over $15 million after the U.S. Attorney's Office says he violated the False Claims Act
WIBW
One hospitalized after SUV driven off Wichita exit ramp, driver remains on the run
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital after an SUV was driven off an exit ramp in Wichita and the driver remains on the run. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, emergency crews were called to the northbound ramp from I-135 to eastbound Kellogg with reports of a crash.
KWCH.com
Investigators to review surveillance video, entry logs in search of Park City fire cause
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Fire District 1 continues to monitor the Evergreen Pallet Recycling facility in Park City. Chief Doug Williams held a briefing on Tuesday to share the status of the fire and a timeline update. Williams said as of Tuesday, there have been no issues with...
Driver leaves seriously injured passenger at scene of crash in Wichita
A driver left their seriously injured passenger at the scene of a single-car crash in Wichita Saturday afternoon.
