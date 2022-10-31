ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

WIBW

Sedgwick man arrested when traffic stop reveals meth, cocaine, marijuana

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Sedgwick man was arrested in Osage Co. after a traffic violation led to the discovery of meth, cocaine and marijuana. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, a K9 unit observed a traffic violation and conducted a stop near mile marker 161 on I-35.
SEDGWICK, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County man hospitalized after he falls asleep driving

RENO COUNTY —An Arlington man was injured in an accident just after 7 a.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Chevy 1500 driven by Shannon W. Schoenecker, 54, Arlington, was northbound on Kansas 61 two and one half miles north of Arlington when Schoenecker fell asleep causing the pickup to drift over the center line and strike the guard rail.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Sheriff's office identifies inmate who died at Sedgwick County Jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive Monday morning. The sheriff's office said in a release that 40-year-old Michael Patrick O'Neill, of Wichita, was found in his cell at around 7:30 a.m. He was declared dead shortly after fire department and EMS personnel arrived at the jail.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita police officer dies after battle with cancer

A Wichita police officer died Wednesday night after a battle with cancer. Daniel Gumm was an 18-year veteran of the department. He was a K-9 handler and trainer who lost his canine partner, Rooster, while attempting an arrest in 2017. Gumm was diagnosed over the summer with metastatic esophageal cancer,...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

WPD looking for missing man

Wichita police are asking for help finding a missing man. 25-year-old Bennie Key-Ward was last seen in the 500 block of S. McComas. He was wearing dark pants with white flecks on them, a dark blue shirt, and Pokemon shoes. He was also carrying a Nintendo Switch. Bennie is described...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

‘He’ dumped her body in a field

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s an odd phrase, “gut feeling.” A feeling so strong, a person seems to know something even before they can actually know it. It’s a feeling Brenda Jones says she has about the fate of her daughter Cassandra. “I can’t tell you...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Police investigating Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood is looking for answers after gunshots were fired on Halloween night. Doorbell camera video shows the moments of a car speeding through the neighborhood around 9:45 p.m. on Bluff Street, and then gunshots can be heard. According to Wichita Police, shell casings were found and a bullet hole was found in a neighbor’s car.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Winfield man sentenced for shooting in Wichita’s Old Cowtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A gunfight reenactor who used live rounds at Cowtown and shot a fellow performer was sentenced to three years probation on Tuesday. Robert Hartung, Jr., of Winfield, pled no contest to aggravated battery for the 2020 shooting. He told authorities that he loaded his shotgun with...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Shots fired in road rage incident in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a road rage incident that started with shots being fired and ended in a car crash. The incident happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Harry and Oliver. When police arrived at the scene, officers located the victim who said they...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Derby business raided in alleged Ponzi scheme

DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - The company is called Premiere Global Corporation and it has been operating out of Derby for the last 22 years. However yesterday a judge ordered a restraining order against it, saying there is a clear threat of immediate and irreparable injury and a concern the owners will try to dissipate their assets and transfer funds.
DERBY, KS
KAKE TV

Family members of Kansas women in fatal crash speak out

Family members of three Kansas women are speaking out for the first time after a fatal crash in a construction zone. It happened Saturday afternoon on the turnpike near Belle Plaine. State troopers say one car was heading north when the driver went left of the center in a construction...
BELLE PLAINE, KS
WIBW

One hospitalized after SUV driven off Wichita exit ramp, driver remains on the run

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital after an SUV was driven off an exit ramp in Wichita and the driver remains on the run. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, emergency crews were called to the northbound ramp from I-135 to eastbound Kellogg with reports of a crash.
WICHITA, KS

