Michigan State

One-on-one with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ahead of Michigan Midterm Election

(WXYZ) — Our Brian Abel sat down one-on-one with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is seeking a second term against Republican candidate Tudor Dixon. They talked about why Whitmer thinks she deserves a second term, proposal 3 looking to allow abortion rights in Michigan, no-fault insurance, COVID-19 restrictions and more.
Michigan DNR: If you spot a bear den this fall, do this

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan is asking hunters as well as anyone who spends time outside this fall to watch out for bear dens and report them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Residents who spot bear dens in the Lower Peninsula are encouraged to...
MPSC launches portal to help customers save money on utility bills, learn about offerings

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Public Service Commission launched a new web page Wednesday to provide a centralized digital space for utility customers to locate information about programs and other offerings from MPSC-regulated electricity and natural gas suppliers. MPSC’s Utility Program Portal makes information available to help customers...
Things could be getting better for homebuyers in metro Detroit

After one of the hottest housing markets in years, we're now seeing a shift. There are fewer buyers and sellers out there because the Federal Reserve has been trying to tame inflation by aggressively raising interest rates. In September, pending home sales dropped for the fourth straight month, down 10.2%...
RSV, Rhinovirus and Enterovirus causing problems for metro Detroit families

(WXYZ) — You may have heard a lot about RSV recently. It’s a common but highly contagious respiratory virus, and RSV season typically runs from October through April. Most children get it and recover on their own, but early on, this RSV season is proving to be far from normal.

