Read full article on original website
Charlotte Chapman
3d ago
CCSD already has at least 1 electric school bus. If I’m remembering correctly, it would recoup the large price tag after 15 years of service. Problem is, the bus is scheduled to be taken out of service in 10 years. Fiscally responsible….not so much.
Reply
4
Related
New CCSD family support center focuses on assisting students, families
Clark County School District launched a one-of-a-kind Family Support Center to help students and their families.
Clark County Clerk to reopen passport acceptance facility
After a lengthy closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clark County Clerk is reopening its passport acceptance facility.
Demolition marks start of NLV Village project in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas officials and the developer of the new $35 million "NLV Village" project gathered for a different kind of event on Thursday, trading in their usual groundbreaking shovels for sledgehammers.
CCSD teacher with passion for music dies, remembered by his students and family
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is mourning the loss of a teacher who was a trailblazer in music. Albert Avila had a passion for music and education, helped launch CCSD’s Mariachi Azul, and taught at Fremont Middle School. 8 News Now spoke to his widow about the music teacher and how […]
8newsnow.com
NEW: Evasive COVID-19 BF.7 variant growing in Clark County; cases drop after a month of increases
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A steady rise in COVID-19 cases during the month of October has ended, but a new variant has appeared in Clark County, data released Wednesday shows. The omicron BF.7 variant — also known as BA.5.2.1.7 — jumped up to 14.6% of the cases sequenced in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. BF.7 accounted for only 2.5% of the cases the previous week.
fernleyreporter.com
Las Vegas Mayor critical of Gov. Sisolak’s mandate to close schools during pandemic
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said on Nevada Newsmakers last week that she pleaded with Gov. Steve Sisolak not to close the state’s public schools during the Covid pandemic of 2020, but the governor did not want to hear her advice. “I asked the governor not to close them,”...
Henderson unions vote ‘no confidence’ in police chief, demand new leadership
A "no confidence" vote on Henderson Police Chief Thedrick Andres announced this week came with criticism of city government and a demand for new police leadership.
Christmas assistance applications open at Salvation Army Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Salvation Army Southern Nevada announced Wednesday it is accepting applications for the Angel Tree Christmas Assistance application. To qualify for this program, an adult must provide a valid ID, proof of residency, and proof of a dependent. The program helps provide Christmas gifts for children who are registered. Christmas lists […]
New traffic signals in booming southwest Las Vegas valley
Residents living in the ever-growing southwest valley are seeing more homes and new businesses in the area and with the changes comes more traffic.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County gets closer to decision on possible ban of most pets in stores
First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line. Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line. As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police...
Naegleria fowleri infections in the United States
On October 19, 2022, Southern Nevada Health District reported death from Naegleria fowleri infection. (illustration); Dr_Microbe/iStock (naegleria fowleri); supersizer/iStock (people)
KTNV
Clark County officials warn drivers of lane closure on Sloan near the entrance of Nellis Air Force Base
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials from Clark County sent a notice that there will be traffic closures on Sloan Lane near the entrance of Nellis Air Force Base starting on November 19. "The portion of Sloan Lane that is at the entrance of Nellis Air Force Base off North...
Las Vegas pediatricians warn parents of rising RSV cases
Las Vegas doctors are warning parents of RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, a respiratory virus that infects the lungs and breathing passages.
Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The effort to turn out the vote in Nevada for the 2022 midterms may be complicated by the lingering hangover from 2020, when Republicans, spurred by Donald Trump, scoured the U.S. for signs of voter fraud. “Go into the polls” and “watch very carefully,” Trump urged his supporters two years ago, igniting suspicions that buoyed […] The post Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms appeared first on Nevada Current.
Indy Gaming: Boyd expands nationally; Red Rock focused on Southern Nevada
Boyd Gaming and Red Rock Resorts are taking different approaches in expanding their operations. The two companies are the primary forces in the Las Vegas locals gaming market. The post Indy Gaming: Boyd expands nationally; Red Rock focused on Southern Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada corrections officers, other state employees likely to get 3% pay raise next year
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When an inmate escaped from Southern Desert Correctional Facility in September, state leaders said staffing shortages may have contributed to it. Organizations that represent corrections officers in the state told FOX5 finding and retaining officers has been a major issue. The union that represents state...
srhslariat.com
Station Casinos Buys 126 More Acres
Station Casinos has just bought more land in Las Vegas. They are making this purchase only a few days after they have plans to demolish three hotels in Southern Nevada. According to the Review Journal the company acquired 126 acres at the southwest corner of LVB and Cactus Avenue for 172.4 million dollars. With the sale closing Monday July 20 it has been the biggest in the area.
KOLO TV Reno
New hotel-casino proposed on Las Vegas Strip could fill void on resort corridor
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A proposal for a hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip got the green light from Clark County officials, though there is no timeframe for when construction could start. The Clark County Zoning Commission approved a proposal from Tilman Fertitta and Fertitta Entertainment, which...
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Home in historic Las Vegas area hits the market
The Alta Drive Historic Neighborhood in Las Vegas is the perfect place to live. Not only are the homes there well-built, they’re all distinct, with styles ranging from midcentury modern to Mediterranean. Started in the 1950s, this neighborhood west of the downtown area, and a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip, is a piece of history and a wonderful neighborhood for families. And a home has just become available there, one with plenty of space and plenty of character.
$10,000 handed to multiple jackpot winners at Treasure Island in October
Treasure Island Las Vegas handed out $10,000 to multiple jackpot winners during the month of October.
Comments / 7