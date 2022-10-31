ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2 On Your Side

Hamilton Take2: Sabres show promise with fast start

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last summer, fans were stopping me all the time talking about how excited they were about the Buffalo Sabres. We saw some of that excitement last April after Jack Eichel returned with the Vegas Golden Knights and RJ was honored in front of big crowds. As the Sabres won more in April, more people were showing up trying to see if it was real.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Canucks News & Rumors: Bear, Studnicka, Hughes & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization made two trades adding Ethan Bear and Jack Studnicka. Addtionally, head coach Bruce Boudreau won his 600th game. Lastly, Quinn Hughes looks to make his return to the lineup against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Canucks Trade...
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Liljegren & Holmberg

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at some of the changes the team is making as it prepares for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers are coming off a tough loss last night to the New York Rangers. There were zeroes on the board until overtime when the Rangers’ Chris Kreider scored with less than a minute left.
Yardbarker

Red Wings Should Consider Calling Up Edvinsson

Coming off of a stinging 8-3 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres, attention has been drawn to the Detroit Red Wings’ defense. The Red Wings have given up the ninth-most goals in the NHL (32), though their recent loss heavily inflated that total. Prior to that game, Detroit held an oftentimes explosive Minnesota Wild offense to just a single goal in what was a 2-1 victory. Under new head coach Derek Lalonde, the Red Wings have shown some progress in their defensive game, but they are still far too inconsistent to be able to hang with the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season.
DETROIT, MI
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins vs. Sabres, Game 11: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

BUFFALO — The Pittsburgh Penguins have a pretty impressive streak of postseason appearances, qualifying for the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of the past 16 seasons. The Buffalo Sabres have a playoff streak of their own. But for a very different reason. Buffalo has not participated in the postseason...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Lindy Ruff: “We Are Seeing The Best Version of Nico Hischier”

The New Jersey Devils named Nico Hischier team captain back on February 20, 2021. There was a reason they did so at such a young age. The Devils knew what kind of leader Hischier was not only on the ice but in the locker room as well. Entering his sixth season in the NHL, the Devils have asked and are finally seeing the best version of Nico Hischier.
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Sabres Should be Happy but not Satisfied With Hot Start to Season

The Buffalo Sabres wrapped up their last game of October on Halloween night by thrashing the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 8-3 and it was a culmination of everything going right offensively for them. They improved to an overall record of 6-3-0 and there has been a lot to be positive about during those first nine games. The goal-scoring has been incredible, the goaltending has been solid, and the defense has persevered through adversity. This has been a Sabres team that is fun to watch, and one that has the tools to make a run at the playoffs.
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

Hughes and Sharangovich help Devils beat Canucks 5-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- — Yegor Sharangovich and Jack Hughes each scored and had an assist to help the New Jersey Devils beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday night. Nico Hischier, Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer also had goals for the Devils (7-3-0), who won their fourth game...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Thompson enjoying success with Golden Knights after long road to NHL

After winning the Cup in 2018, the Washington Capitals brought it to their practice facility during their development camp that offseason. Thompson, a then 21-year-old goalie who was invited to the camp as an undrafted free agent, watched Washington's prospects take an up-close look but opted to do his admiring from afar.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX Sports

Thompson has 3 goals, 3 assists as Sabres beat Red Wings 8-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had three goals and three assists for a career-high six points to lead the Buffalo Sabres to an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund also scored for the...
BUFFALO, NY

