Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill UnsolvedBurbank, CA
Homeless not Toothless Real Housewives of Beverly HillsAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
5 Best Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Is Jack Eichel the new Tommy John? Surgery that Buffalo Sabres wouldn’t approve becoming more common in NHL players
Jack Eichel argued and aruged with his former team, and even with the league, for the right to undergo neck surgery that had never before been performed on an NHL player. The procedure Eichel wanted — the one he expected to get him back on the ice in a fraction of the time over the […]
WZZM 13
Locked on Red Wings: The Detroit Red Wings are dominated everywhere in an embarassing loss to the Buffalo Sabres
46 shots to 18. 8 goals to 3. 6 penalties. 2 power play goals against. 3 goals and 3 assists for 6 points by Tage Thompson.
Fox47News
Here's who is returning as Detroit Red Wings celebrate 1997 & 1998 Stanley Cups this week
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup wins this week, and dozens of former players and legends will return for the celebration. According to the Detroit Red Wings, they will celebrate the 1997 Stanley Cup Championship team on...
Hamilton Take2: Sabres show promise with fast start
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last summer, fans were stopping me all the time talking about how excited they were about the Buffalo Sabres. We saw some of that excitement last April after Jack Eichel returned with the Vegas Golden Knights and RJ was honored in front of big crowds. As the Sabres won more in April, more people were showing up trying to see if it was real.
Best Game Ever For a Buffalo Sabres Player Happened on Halloween
The Buffalo Sabres are currently second in the Atlantic Division, after their impressive win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night, 8-3, in what was probably the most dominant game the Sabres have played in a few years. The goaltending from Eric Comrie was excellent and the young Sabres...
markerzone.com
TORTORELLA DEFENDS SHELDON KEEFE, SLAMS TORONTO MEDIA: 'I HOPE HE JAMS IT TO YOU ALL'
Ahead of Wednesday's tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella met with reporters and defended the opposing bench boss, Sheldon Keefe, who's been on the hot seat lately. Tortorella told the Toronto media that hopes he proves them wrong and sticks it to them. "You...
Yardbarker
As Speculation Heats Up Around Sheldon Keefe, Maple Leafs Coach and Players Focus on Winning
The music was blaring at Ford Performance Centre on Tuesday. A signature of Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe-led practices, the speakers were back on as the team practiced at home for the first time in 11 days. The players had smiles on their faces. The core group of players...
Yardbarker
Canucks News & Rumors: Bear, Studnicka, Hughes & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization made two trades adding Ethan Bear and Jack Studnicka. Addtionally, head coach Bruce Boudreau won his 600th game. Lastly, Quinn Hughes looks to make his return to the lineup against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Canucks Trade...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Liljegren & Holmberg
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at some of the changes the team is making as it prepares for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers are coming off a tough loss last night to the New York Rangers. There were zeroes on the board until overtime when the Rangers’ Chris Kreider scored with less than a minute left.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Should Consider Calling Up Edvinsson
Coming off of a stinging 8-3 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres, attention has been drawn to the Detroit Red Wings’ defense. The Red Wings have given up the ninth-most goals in the NHL (32), though their recent loss heavily inflated that total. Prior to that game, Detroit held an oftentimes explosive Minnesota Wild offense to just a single goal in what was a 2-1 victory. Under new head coach Derek Lalonde, the Red Wings have shown some progress in their defensive game, but they are still far too inconsistent to be able to hang with the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season.
Penguins vs. Sabres, Game 11: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
BUFFALO — The Pittsburgh Penguins have a pretty impressive streak of postseason appearances, qualifying for the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of the past 16 seasons. The Buffalo Sabres have a playoff streak of their own. But for a very different reason. Buffalo has not participated in the postseason...
Yardbarker
Lindy Ruff: “We Are Seeing The Best Version of Nico Hischier”
The New Jersey Devils named Nico Hischier team captain back on February 20, 2021. There was a reason they did so at such a young age. The Devils knew what kind of leader Hischier was not only on the ice but in the locker room as well. Entering his sixth season in the NHL, the Devils have asked and are finally seeing the best version of Nico Hischier.
Yardbarker
Sabres Should be Happy but not Satisfied With Hot Start to Season
The Buffalo Sabres wrapped up their last game of October on Halloween night by thrashing the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 8-3 and it was a culmination of everything going right offensively for them. They improved to an overall record of 6-3-0 and there has been a lot to be positive about during those first nine games. The goal-scoring has been incredible, the goaltending has been solid, and the defense has persevered through adversity. This has been a Sabres team that is fun to watch, and one that has the tools to make a run at the playoffs.
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Coyotes drop pair of games at new home, Oilers get revenge in 'Battle of Alberta'
Another weekend of NHL action has come and gone. With it, we saw some very intriguing storylines, including some of the league's elite teams flexing their muscles. Let's take a gander at some of the biggest highlights from this past week around the NHL. Goal of the weekend: Jack Eichel...
ESPN
Hughes and Sharangovich help Devils beat Canucks 5-2
VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- — Yegor Sharangovich and Jack Hughes each scored and had an assist to help the New Jersey Devils beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday night. Nico Hischier, Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer also had goals for the Devils (7-3-0), who won their fourth game...
Maple Leafs hope home ice provides an elixir against Flyers
The Toronto Maple Leafs hope to rebound from a disappointing road trip when they return home Wednesday night to play
NHL
Thompson enjoying success with Golden Knights after long road to NHL
After winning the Cup in 2018, the Washington Capitals brought it to their practice facility during their development camp that offseason. Thompson, a then 21-year-old goalie who was invited to the camp as an undrafted free agent, watched Washington's prospects take an up-close look but opted to do his admiring from afar.
FOX Sports
Thompson has 3 goals, 3 assists as Sabres beat Red Wings 8-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had three goals and three assists for a career-high six points to lead the Buffalo Sabres to an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund also scored for the...
Comments / 0