Top Auburn coaching candidates: Deion Sanders, Lane Kiffin, and more

The coaching carousel can often get a little off-axis and spin in wildly different directions over the course of a college football season. That’s what leads to surprises like Wisconsin letting go of Paul Chryst mid-season, or TCU showing the door to Gary Patterson in the middle of last year.
Auburn Fires Head Coach Bryan Harsin Mid-Season, College Football World Reacts

Bryan Harsin’s time at Auburn didn’t even last two full seasons. On Monday, On3 reported that Auburn parted ways with the head football coach after just 21 games. Harsin posted a 9-12 record as the head coach of the Tigers and the team sits just 3-5 this year. A combination of on-field performance and off-the-field personality had many speculating that Auburn would make a change before the 2023 season.
5-star quarterback prospect to choose between LSU, Alabama and Georgia on Wednesday

LSU is off to a nice start on the recruiting trail in 2024, and it could get a massive boost this week. Five-star Carlsbad, California, quarterback Julian Sayin will announce his college decision on Wednesday, which will be aired on ESPN’s College Football Live at 3:45 p.m. CT. The 6-foot-1 passer has narrowed his list of schools down to Alabama and Georgia, as well as the Tigers.
Why Lane Kiffin Should Not Go to The Plains.

The University of Auburn is scrambling to rebuild its football program. In just one day, Auburn fired head coach Bryan Harsin, fired offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, and hired former Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen for the same job. Cohen has already narrowed down his head coaching search to one man, Ole Miss head coach, and former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin.
No. 25 UCF heads to Memphis looking for 1st league road win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Gus Malzahn hopes his UCF Knights have learned an important lesson about consistency no matter where they’re playing. The 25th-ranked Knights get their chance Saturday when they visit Memphis still looking for their first road win in the American Athletic Conference. It won’t be easy against the Tigers, who are refreshed from an open date and desperate to snap a three-game skid. “The last time we went on the road we didn’t handle it very well,” Malzahn said of a 34-13 loss at East Carolina. “We expect our guys to be in a different spot. ... We got momentum. We need to carry it over, and we need to play with the same energy and that same approach each game moving forward.” UCF (6-2, 3-1 AAC) jumped into the 25th spot of the AP Top 25 after beating then-No. 20 Cincinnati 25-21 last week. It’s the first time the Knights have been ranked since the third week of the 2020 season, and they’re also still in the chase for the AAC championship.
