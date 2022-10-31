MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Gus Malzahn hopes his UCF Knights have learned an important lesson about consistency no matter where they’re playing. The 25th-ranked Knights get their chance Saturday when they visit Memphis still looking for their first road win in the American Athletic Conference. It won’t be easy against the Tigers, who are refreshed from an open date and desperate to snap a three-game skid. “The last time we went on the road we didn’t handle it very well,” Malzahn said of a 34-13 loss at East Carolina. “We expect our guys to be in a different spot. ... We got momentum. We need to carry it over, and we need to play with the same energy and that same approach each game moving forward.” UCF (6-2, 3-1 AAC) jumped into the 25th spot of the AP Top 25 after beating then-No. 20 Cincinnati 25-21 last week. It’s the first time the Knights have been ranked since the third week of the 2020 season, and they’re also still in the chase for the AAC championship.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 19 MINUTES AGO