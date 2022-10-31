Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: Get ready for Kevin Steele as next Auburn Head Coach
The least surprising event of the 2022 college football season was the Monday announcement Auburn had fired Bryan Harsin. Alabama football fans are sad about Harsin’s exit, as with the exit of Gus Malzahn. Aubies are dizzy with anticipation. High on every Auburn fan’s list to become the next...
REPORT: Auburn fires offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, various position coaches
The Tigers are not waiting long to start cleaning house.
Will Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin address Auburn speculation with his players?
Less than an hour after Auburn officially announced the departure of head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's name started floating around in media reports amid speculation about the vacancy. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports called Kiffin the "top name" to watch. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports...
FOX Sports
Top Auburn coaching candidates: Deion Sanders, Lane Kiffin, and more
The coaching carousel can often get a little off-axis and spin in wildly different directions over the course of a college football season. That’s what leads to surprises like Wisconsin letting go of Paul Chryst mid-season, or TCU showing the door to Gary Patterson in the middle of last year.
Auburn Fires Head Coach Bryan Harsin Mid-Season, College Football World Reacts
Bryan Harsin’s time at Auburn didn’t even last two full seasons. On Monday, On3 reported that Auburn parted ways with the head football coach after just 21 games. Harsin posted a 9-12 record as the head coach of the Tigers and the team sits just 3-5 this year. A combination of on-field performance and off-the-field personality had many speculating that Auburn would make a change before the 2023 season.
5-star quarterback prospect to choose between LSU, Alabama and Georgia on Wednesday
LSU is off to a nice start on the recruiting trail in 2024, and it could get a massive boost this week. Five-star Carlsbad, California, quarterback Julian Sayin will announce his college decision on Wednesday, which will be aired on ESPN’s College Football Live at 3:45 p.m. CT. The 6-foot-1 passer has narrowed his list of schools down to Alabama and Georgia, as well as the Tigers.
Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On LSU Extremely Clear
Alabama is set to face another tough test next Saturday in LSU. This rivalry game will be played at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge with both teams being ranked in the top 15 of the latest AP Poll. For Nick Saban, it's business as usual as he tries to get...
Yardbarker
Five-star QB commit Julian Sayin says Nick Saban's Alabama is 'the standard for college football'
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide just snagged one of the top recruits in the 2024 recruiting class. Stop me if you've heard something like that before. That's just what the Crimson Tide do. Nonetheless, five-star quarterback Julian Sayin from Carlsbad, California (Carlsbad High School) has announced his commitment...
Why Lane Kiffin Should Not Go to The Plains.
The University of Auburn is scrambling to rebuild its football program. In just one day, Auburn fired head coach Bryan Harsin, fired offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, and hired former Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen for the same job. Cohen has already narrowed down his head coaching search to one man, Ole Miss head coach, and former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin.
Iowa St, W. Virginia each need win to keep bowl hopes alive
West Virginia (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) at Iowa State (3-5, 0-5), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+) Line: Iowa State by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: West Virginia leads 6-4. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
No. 25 UCF heads to Memphis looking for 1st league road win
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Gus Malzahn hopes his UCF Knights have learned an important lesson about consistency no matter where they’re playing. The 25th-ranked Knights get their chance Saturday when they visit Memphis still looking for their first road win in the American Athletic Conference. It won’t be easy against the Tigers, who are refreshed from an open date and desperate to snap a three-game skid. “The last time we went on the road we didn’t handle it very well,” Malzahn said of a 34-13 loss at East Carolina. “We expect our guys to be in a different spot. ... We got momentum. We need to carry it over, and we need to play with the same energy and that same approach each game moving forward.” UCF (6-2, 3-1 AAC) jumped into the 25th spot of the AP Top 25 after beating then-No. 20 Cincinnati 25-21 last week. It’s the first time the Knights have been ranked since the third week of the 2020 season, and they’re also still in the chase for the AAC championship.
