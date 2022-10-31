ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonard Floyd had 5th-highest pass-rush win rate among edge rushers in Week 8

By Skyler Carlin
 4 days ago
It was a disappointing loss for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers, but Leonard Floyd easily had his best performance of the season. With the Monday night game still needing to be played, Floyd has the fifth-highest pass-rush win rate among edge defenders in Week 8, according to ESPN.

Raheem Morris spoke about Floyd’s lack of production before Sunday’s game, iterating that he feels like the veteran edge defender will find his groove soon. It didn’t take long for Floyd to make Morris look good with his prediction.

Floyd entered Sunday’s showdown with the 49ers without a single sack on the season. The former first-round pick would proceed to tally two sacks and two tackles for loss while leading the Rams with nine tackles in Week 8.

The Rams have certainly lacked consistent pressure from their edge rushers this season following the departure of Von Miller in free agency. So it was a good sign to see Floyd log a 30 percent pass-rush win rate against San Francisco, a team that has typically done well to limit Los Angeles’ pass rush.

Following a blowout loss at home, the Rams hope Floyd can carry over his momentum from Week 8 into Week 9 in a road tilt with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Notre Dame All-American dies at 69

Former Notre Dame defensive lineman standout and 1973 national champion Mike Fanning died this weekend at 69 years of age. Fanning starred at Notre Dame before spending a decade helping terrorize NFL offenses. He played a key role on Notre Dame’s 11-0 squad in ’73 before earning first-team All-American status for his efforts a year later as the Irish finished the year ranked sixth nationally.
TULSA, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading the Bears' trade for Steelers WR Chase Claypool

The Chicago Bears are trading away young players for draft picks one day and doing the exact opposite the next. Nearly 24 hours after shipping out linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for two draft picks, the Bears turned around and acquire wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chicago sent the Steelers their own second-round pick to secure the big-bodied pass catcher that will hopefully become a prime target for quarterback Justin Fields for the foreseeable future.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen Curry, Justin Timberlake and Serena Williams lead A-list investors in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports

The star-studded combination of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy aren’t the only big names involved in TMRW Sports. The pair are founders of the new company – pronounced “tomorrow sports” – that will focus on “building technology-focused ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 five-star quarterback, LSU target announces commitment

LSU has been in the running for five-star quarterback Julian Sayin for a while, and on Wednesday, he made his commitment official, but not to LSU. Sayin announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Sayin is a six-foot-one, 185-pound quarterback from Carlsbad, California where he plays for Carlsbad High School. The Lancers finished the regular season 9-1 with their only loss coming in week two to Inglewood 35-18. The Lancers were 6-0 in their division and will host the Poway Titans in the Open Division Semifinals.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Cooks still an option? Prescott can hoop? Parsons to play where??

The Brandin Cooks saga may not be over. The Cowboys weren’t able to work a trade for the Texans wide receiver, but Cooks may be trying to force his release in Houston, which could make him suddenly available to Dallas. Micah Parsons, meanwhile, got an unusual compliment from one Cowboys assistant, who can imagine the linebacker doing just about anything for any team in the league.
DALLAS, OR
