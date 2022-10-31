Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Brazil election: Why are the poor voting for Lula?
Brazilians go to the polls on Sunday to elect their next president, in a run-off between left-wing former President Lula da Silva and right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Poverty is a huge election issue. Because of Covid and the cost of living crisis, a lot of Brazilians are struggling financially. North-eastern...
Brazilian President and Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro won't publicly say he's conceding, but a senior staffer said he's told them to move on after losing the election
Brazil's Bolsonaro addressed the nation for the first time since losing Sunday's election. He did not concede defeat, nor did he congratulate Lula on his victory, according to media reports. But Bolsonaro's chief of staff said the president will allow the government to start transitioning power. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro...
Trump Again Urges Brazil to Back Bolsonaro as Lula Holds Slim Polling Lead
Former President Donald Trump once again threw his support behind right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, urging Brazilians to vote for the incumbent during the second round of the country's presidential election on Sunday. The Brazilian election went to a second round runoff after neither Bolsonaro nor his left-wing challenger, Luiz...
MSNBC
Despite Trump’s excessive efforts, Bolsonaro loses in Brazil
It wasn’t easy, and it clearly wasn’t a landslide, but Brazilian voters made a dramatic change in leadership yesterday. NBC News reported this morning:. Leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated his bitter rival, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, to secure his return as Brazil’s leader Sunday after a tightly fought race in the world’s fourth-largest democracy. The country’s Superior Electoral Court verified the win. ... Pre-election polls had given da Silva, a former metalworker and union leader known universally as “Lula,” a commanding lead.
Deep in Brazilian Amazon, Ticuna tribe celebrates Lula victory
Deep in the Amazon, near the region where British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were murdered in June, native Ticuna people are glued to a TV, watching the results of Brazil's down-to-the-wire presidential election. Phillips, a correspondent for The Guardian, The New York Times and other leading media, and Pereira, a respected Indigenous expert, were just outside the Javari reservation when they were murdered on June 5.
France 24
Live: Bolsonaro supporters block Brazil highways over electoral defeat
Truckers protested the defeat of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro Monday by blocking national highways. Bolsonaro had yet to concede defeat Monday morning following a tight race, raising fears the far-right nationalist might contest the victory of his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
Fears Bolsonaro may not accept defeat as son cries fraud before Brazil election
Fears are growing that Jair Bolsonaro could refuse to accept defeat in Brazil’s crunch election this Sunday after his politician son claimed Brazil’s far-right president was the victim of “the greatest electoral fraud ever seen” amid unproven allegations of foul play. The assertion from the president’s...
Hear what Lula said after narrowly beating Bolsonaro
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been elected the next president of Brazil following a tight run-off race against incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro.
Future of Amazon rainforest at stake in Brazil’s presidential election
Jane is a New York-based special correspondent for the NewsHour, reporting on and from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. She was previously based in Beirut. Reporting highlights include the lead up to and aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, front-line dispatches from the war against ISIS in Iraq, an up-close look at Houthi-controlled Yemen, and reports on the war and famine in South Sudan. Areas of particular interest are the ongoing cold war between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, Islamist groups around the world, and US foreign policy.
What Lula's Brazil Election Victory Means for the Amazon
Under Bolsonaro's presidency, an estimated 16,000 square miles of the Amazon rainforest have been lost. Can Lula end the deforestation as he promises?
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil’s president
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s electoral authority said Sunday that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the leftist Worker’s Party defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become the country’s next president. With 98.8% of the votes tallied in the runoff vote, da Silva had 50.8% and...
Jair Bolsonaro is Brazil’s Donald Trump – and this election could break the country
Video resurfaces of Bolsonaro admitting he would eat human flesh. Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. Brazil is going through the most important...
Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak today, won't contest election result -minister
BRASILIA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is set to make an official statement on his election defeat later on Tuesday, a minister said, adding that the far-right leader will not contest the results.
US News and World Report
Lula or Bolsonaro? Putin Says He Has Good Relations With Both
LONDON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had good relations with both Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro, the two candidates in Sunday's runoff in the Brazilian presidential election. When asked on Thursday what Russia's position was on the Brazilian election and the probability that Lula...
Brazil's Bolsonaro does not concede to Lula, but authorizes transition
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday did not concede defeat in his first public remarks since losing Sunday's election, saying protests by his supporters were the fruit of "indignation and a sense of injustice" over the vote.
'Stop the Steal' leader Ali Alexander calls for a military coup in Brazil to intervene in its presidential election after Jair Bolsonaro's defeat
There are concerns that Bolsonaro, a close Trump ally, will throw his full weight behind election fraud claims, just like the former US president did.
Bolsonaro breaks election silence but does not concede to Lula | First Thing
Brazilian president’s chief of staff indicates administration is ready to begin transition. Plus, why swearing makes you fitter, happier and more persuasive
Leftist, Pro-Environment Candidate Lula Seeks to Unseat Bolsonaro as Brazil's Next President
Since taking office as Brazil’s president on the first day of 2019, Jair Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for his environmental policies — namely, for rolling back various protections for the Amazon rainforest, making way for development and deforestation. With the 2022 Brazil election for president around the...
New leftist Brazilian president, Lula, likely to keep orthodox economics, but shift to US foreign policy foes
Following Lula da Silva’s election victory over President Bolsonaro, analysts expect a moderate approach in the economic realm, but shifts to a more left-wing foreign policy.
Leftist Lula da Silva wins tight Brazilian presidential election
The results from Brazil’s presidential election runoff are grabbing global attention. NBC News’ Marissa Parra reports on how in the world’s fourth-largest democracy, former leftist President Lula da Silva beat out incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Nov. 1, 2022.
Comments / 0