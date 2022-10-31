ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Thorpe, PA

NEPA / Wilkes-Barre / Scranton PA Record Fair SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20 at the Woodlands

NEPA / Wilkes-Barre / Scranton PA Record Fair - 100,000+ Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs - Free Admission. Tens of thousands of LP Vinyl Records, CDs, 45s, DVDs, Books, ephemera, For Sale - NEPA Scranton / Wilkes-Barre LP Vinyl Records and CDs Show - Sunday November 20th, 2022 9am to 4pm - Free admission at 10am - Early admission from 8am to 10am: $5 - Woodlands Inn 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 - Plenty of free parking - Dealers from all over the Northeast. - - All genres of music. Something for everybody! - This is an indoor event. We strongly encourage you to wear your face covering. - CASH IS KING, but many dealers also accept credit /debit cards, Venmo, PayPal. PLEASE BRING CASH IF YOU CAN.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

The search for the Halloween Golden Ticket

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Trick-or-treaters were out in full force Halloween night, but one local borough had a little extra fun giving out candy, taking a cue from the famous book and movie, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Halloween alone gets children excited, but this year, golden tickets spread across homes and other […]
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Rooting around Ricketts Glen — On The Pennsylvania Road

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Jon Meyer takes us back to Ricketts Glen State Park. There's a novelty of nature along the trails there that probably gets overlooked. Jon took the Pennsylvania Road back to the park in Luzerne County to explore the roots of this story. Take another trip...
eastcoasttraveller.com

Asa Packer Mansion in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

Asa Packer's dream home is a historical treasure. The Asa Packer Mansion is a beautiful, three-story Victorian Italianate building with a center hall plan and a one-room extension on each end. Its ornate wooden brackets and Gothic window arches are beautiful, and the verandah features trefoil motifs and Gothic window arches.
JIM THORPE, PA
WTAJ

Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Roundabouts in the Poconos

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, some aren't too happy about PennDOT's plan to build a new roundabout in Monroe County. But first, we begin with one caller who has a bone to pick with another. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Northampton Heights: Bethlehem’s Mystery Community

My wife and I have lived in Bethlehem since 1971, raised four children and sent them to school here, and known thousands of people through our association with Moravian College (now University) and St. Anne’s Church. During those decades I heard stories about a legendary place called Northampton Heights,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Fetterman makes campaign stop in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, Northeastern Pennsylvania is in the political spotlight Thursday night as both major party candidates in the hotly-contested race for U.S. Senate are rallying their respective bases. And democrat John Fetterman made a stop Wednesday afternoon in Luzerne County. The campaign stop at Genetti Hotel and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. gives $3.7M to Poconos rail project, in plan to connect Scranton, NYC

Pennsylvania is contributing to Amtrak's plan to restore passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City. The state awarded $3.7 million to the construction of a railroad line in the Poconos, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release. The rail along the Pocono Mainline will provide required upgrades...
SCRANTON, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule - 11/03 through 11/05

High School Football Schedule - 11/03 through 11/05. Schedule for high school football games played on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, Friday, November 4th, 2022, and Saturday, November 5th, 2022. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. Eastern Conference 3A Class Final - Pine Grove Area (3-7) at Berks Catholic (4-6) - Kickoff...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

