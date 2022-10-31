Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 24+ Fall Festivals, Beer Tastings, Concerts and More
Say hello to November! Head over to Peddler’s Village for Apple Weekend, catch a show at Bristol Riverside Theatre or hop on a train to view the beautiful fall foliage at the New Hope Railroad!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the...
nj1015.com
The Big Yellow Van at Bourbon Street Wine and Spirits (Memorial Parkway)
Bourbon Street Wine and Spirits (Memorial Parkway) Join New Jersey 101.5 at the Bourbon Street Wine and Spirits for a fun day of music, games, and giveaways!. Located at 615 Memorial Parkway, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865.
rock107.com
NEPA / Wilkes-Barre / Scranton PA Record Fair SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20 at the Woodlands
NEPA / Wilkes-Barre / Scranton PA Record Fair - 100,000+ Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs - Free Admission. Tens of thousands of LP Vinyl Records, CDs, 45s, DVDs, Books, ephemera, For Sale - NEPA Scranton / Wilkes-Barre LP Vinyl Records and CDs Show - Sunday November 20th, 2022 9am to 4pm - Free admission at 10am - Early admission from 8am to 10am: $5 - Woodlands Inn 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 - Plenty of free parking - Dealers from all over the Northeast. - - All genres of music. Something for everybody! - This is an indoor event. We strongly encourage you to wear your face covering. - CASH IS KING, but many dealers also accept credit /debit cards, Venmo, PayPal. PLEASE BRING CASH IF YOU CAN.
The search for the Halloween Golden Ticket
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Trick-or-treaters were out in full force Halloween night, but one local borough had a little extra fun giving out candy, taking a cue from the famous book and movie, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Halloween alone gets children excited, but this year, golden tickets spread across homes and other […]
WNEP-TV 16
Rooting around Ricketts Glen — On The Pennsylvania Road
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Jon Meyer takes us back to Ricketts Glen State Park. There's a novelty of nature along the trails there that probably gets overlooked. Jon took the Pennsylvania Road back to the park in Luzerne County to explore the roots of this story. Take another trip...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Asa Packer Mansion in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
Asa Packer's dream home is a historical treasure. The Asa Packer Mansion is a beautiful, three-story Victorian Italianate building with a center hall plan and a one-room extension on each end. Its ornate wooden brackets and Gothic window arches are beautiful, and the verandah features trefoil motifs and Gothic window arches.
Phillies home run ball caught by boy from Luzerne County
DRUMS, Pa. — Gavin Serock has been the talk of his hometown since catching the fifth home run hit by a Phillies player in Tuesday night's game. He says it's a moment he will never forget. "Everyone's been blowing up my phone ever since it happened," said Gavin of...
2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S.
The start of November has put many a person in a wintertime state of mind. If you’re one such person, maybe consider visiting these places in Pennsylvania that’ve been deemed among the country’s “most magical winter wonderlands.”. SIMILAR STORIES: These Pa. cities are the best places...
Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Roundabouts in the Poconos
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, some aren't too happy about PennDOT's plan to build a new roundabout in Monroe County. But first, we begin with one caller who has a bone to pick with another. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
lvpnews.com
Northampton Heights: Bethlehem’s Mystery Community
My wife and I have lived in Bethlehem since 1971, raised four children and sent them to school here, and known thousands of people through our association with Moravian College (now University) and St. Anne’s Church. During those decades I heard stories about a legendary place called Northampton Heights,...
Times News
LEHIGHTON CROWNS KING AND QUEEN
Hunter Andreas and Gabriella Di Dea were recently crowned king and queen at Lehighton’s homecoming festivities. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Expect to pay more for your Christmas tree this year
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The first Christmas tree at Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Mahoning Township, near Lehighton, has been cut for the season. The 18-footer is getting ready to be shipped to Longwood Gardens in Chester County. Owner Chris Botek says it's the first of hundreds to be cut...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
Fetterman makes campaign stop in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, Northeastern Pennsylvania is in the political spotlight Thursday night as both major party candidates in the hotly-contested race for U.S. Senate are rallying their respective bases. And democrat John Fetterman made a stop Wednesday afternoon in Luzerne County. The campaign stop at Genetti Hotel and […]
Bethlehem business among top bidders in Pa.’s 11th restaurant license auction
Following validation of bids received by the Oct. 31 deadline for the 11th restaurant license auction authorized by Act 39 of 2016, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has issued Notices of Selection to top bidders on 20 licenses. Among the winners was Top-Star Express in Bethlehem with a bid...
Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. gives $3.7M to Poconos rail project, in plan to connect Scranton, NYC
Pennsylvania is contributing to Amtrak's plan to restore passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City. The state awarded $3.7 million to the construction of a railroad line in the Poconos, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release. The rail along the Pocono Mainline will provide required upgrades...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule - 11/03 through 11/05
High School Football Schedule - 11/03 through 11/05. Schedule for high school football games played on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, Friday, November 4th, 2022, and Saturday, November 5th, 2022. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. Eastern Conference 3A Class Final - Pine Grove Area (3-7) at Berks Catholic (4-6) - Kickoff...
Road construction hellscape in Easton’s center to be cleared up by PA Bacon Fest, mayor says
Driving Wednesday morning in the core of Easton’s Downtown, was, well, an adventure. Centre Square is shut to traffic. Fortunately there weren’t many cars trying to navigate the various obstacles about 10:30 a.m. Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said that specific sort of driving misery will all be a...
