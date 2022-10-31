NEPA / Wilkes-Barre / Scranton PA Record Fair - 100,000+ Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs - Free Admission. Tens of thousands of LP Vinyl Records, CDs, 45s, DVDs, Books, ephemera, For Sale - NEPA Scranton / Wilkes-Barre LP Vinyl Records and CDs Show - Sunday November 20th, 2022 9am to 4pm - Free admission at 10am - Early admission from 8am to 10am: $5 - Woodlands Inn 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 - Plenty of free parking - Dealers from all over the Northeast. - - All genres of music. Something for everybody! - This is an indoor event. We strongly encourage you to wear your face covering. - CASH IS KING, but many dealers also accept credit /debit cards, Venmo, PayPal. PLEASE BRING CASH IF YOU CAN.

