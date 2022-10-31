Chris Moyles is heading into the I’m A Celebrity 2022 jungle after landing one of the biggest salaries this year, so what is his net worth?. There are only two days until the kangaroo testicle-eating antics return to ITV, courtesy of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here. Twelve new campmates are heading into the Australian jungle for the first time after the past two series were held in Gwrych Castle, Wales, due to the covid pandemic. One of the celebs who’ll be having a warmer time than most of us for the next three weeks is British radio star Chris Moyles.

12 HOURS AGO