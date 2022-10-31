ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Kendall Jenner's jaw-dropping scenes - Physical blows with Kylie to THAT cucumber

If you have been Keeping Up With The Kardashians for more than a decade, you’d know that Kendall Jenner is considered the least problematic sister. However, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t had her iconic moments in the reality series. Celebrating the supermodel’s 27th birthday, Reality Titbit brings you the most jaw-dropping scenes from the likes of Kendall Jenner.
realitytitbit.com

Winter House stars Carl and Lindsay Marshalls' commercial has fans talking

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard are one of Winter House’s most-loved couples and fans have been talking about the Marshalls commercial they featured in recently. The pair got engaged in August 2020 after trying their luck at finding love on television. Carl confirmed his romance with Lindsay in January...
VERMONT STATE
realitytitbit.com

Pauly D and Nikki's Halloween snap proves engagement rumors aren't true

After finding fame on MTV’s Jersey Shore, Pauly D and the other cast members’ love lives are often in the media spotlight. In 2022, many of Pauly D’s fans want to know whether the DJ is engaged so let’s find out if he’s put a ring on his girlfriend Nikki’s finger.
realitytitbit.com

Love Is Blind season 3 fans want to know who's still together after marriage

A new season of Love Is Blind is back on Netflix in 2022 and fans want to know who is still together as they enjoy season 3. Season 1 gave us the love stories of Cameron and Lauren, and Barnett and Amber, while season 2 proved unlucky in love for most of the couples.
realitytitbit.com

When is MasterChef The Professionals 2022 on? Episode dates and times

MasterChef The Professionals is back in 2022 for a brand new season. Gregg Wallace and Marcus Wareing return for the BBC show’s fifteenth year. There’s also a new judge appearing this year – replacing Monica Galleti is Irish chef Anna Haugh. The first episode of the new...
realitytitbit.com

Chris Moyles' net worth: Radio star swaps mic for I'm A Celeb jungle

Chris Moyles is heading into the I’m A Celebrity 2022 jungle after landing one of the biggest salaries this year, so what is his net worth?. There are only two days until the kangaroo testicle-eating antics return to ITV, courtesy of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here. Twelve new campmates are heading into the Australian jungle for the first time after the past two series were held in Gwrych Castle, Wales, due to the covid pandemic. One of the celebs who’ll be having a warmer time than most of us for the next three weeks is British radio star Chris Moyles.
realitytitbit.com

Olivia Attwood found new connection with ex-boyfriend after Love Island

Former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood may have struck up a relationship with Chris in the villa, but the television personality reconnected with her ex-boyfriend, Bradley. The star ended up reconciling their connection, and they’re set to tie the knot. 26-year-old Olivia Attwood searched for love during the third...
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Sarah from Bachelor In Paradise's arm and where is she now?

Bachelor In Paradise (BIP) returned for its eighth season in 2022. Kicking off on September 27, former contestants of The Bachelor franchise take a chance at finding love while in paradise. Jesse Palmer returned as host of the show and filming took place in beautiful Mexico. Since the ABC show...
realitytitbit.com

I'm A Celebrity's scandals - TOWIE star's steroid shocker to fainting live on TV

As I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns, devoted fans reminisce on the infamous scandals that have shaken the camp. The show is set to make a big return to Australia for the first time since the Covid pandemic. Seasons 20 and 21 were held at Gwrych Castle in Wales, but finally, I’m A Celeb is going to be back in its full glory this year.
realitytitbit.com

Meet the cast of Buying Beverly Hills on Instagram

With some familiar faces and some old, Netflix is bringing Buying Beverly Hills. Luckily for you, we have all the information on the upcoming cast members along with their Instagram handles!. If you are a fan of Selling Sunset, you would be happy to know that Netflix is bringing something...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
realitytitbit.com

Zeina Khoury was hit with some surprises when Dubai Bling was filmed

Since dropping on Netflix on October 27, Dubai Bling has been a huge hit with viewers. From Danya and DJ Bliss’ relationship to Farhana’s social media career, Loujain’s dating life, and Safa and Fahad’s arguments over having a second child – the series is filled with drama, fallout, and even more iconic fashion moments.
realitytitbit.com

Anna Haugh was asked to join MasterChef after Myrtle restaurant's success

MasterChef The Professionals is back in 2022 for a brand new season. Gregg Wallace and Marcus Wareing are joined by a new judge this year. Season 15 brings with it Irish chef Anna Haugh. She kicks off this year’s competition with a tricky skills test including the creation of a beurre blanc.
realitytitbit.com

Fahad Siddiqui is so rich he gets served food by a chef while wearing Versace

Fahad Siddiqui is quite literally so rich that his wife Safa, who has a walk-in wardrobe, thinks she doesn’t have enough room for all of her things. The Dubai Bling couple are so rich that they have a private chef. The married couple, who are expecting a baby –...
realitytitbit.com

Love Is Blind star Matt wasn't dating since split with ex-wife until he met Colleen

Love Is Blind star Matt Bolton recently revealed that he had not been dating since split with his ex-wife until meeting Colleen. Fans are deeply invested in cast member Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed’s relationship on Love Is Blind season 3. The duo hit it off in the pods and Matt popped the big question to Colleen. She said yes and now the newly engaged couple is preparing for their nuptials.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
realitytitbit.com

90-day Fiancé's Alex and Loren welcome baby girl home after 4 weeks in hospital

90-Day Fiancé’s Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik have hit a major milestone as the couple welcomed their newborn baby girl on September 6. The couple announced the news on September 9 with a heartfelt video montage posted on Instagram. However, there were a couple of complications before the parents of three could bring baby Ariel home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy