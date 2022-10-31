Read full article on original website
BBC
Brazil election: Why are the poor voting for Lula?
Brazilians go to the polls on Sunday to elect their next president, in a run-off between left-wing former President Lula da Silva and right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Poverty is a huge election issue. Because of Covid and the cost of living crisis, a lot of Brazilians are struggling financially. North-eastern...
BBC
Brazil election: Bolsonaro yet to concede after Lula's win
More than a day after Brazil's electoral chief declared Luíz Inácio Lula da Silva the winner of the presidential election, defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has yet to concede. The far-right president is said to have gone to sleep after he narrowly lost to his left-wing arch rival. His...
MSNBC
Despite Trump’s excessive efforts, Bolsonaro loses in Brazil
It wasn’t easy, and it clearly wasn’t a landslide, but Brazilian voters made a dramatic change in leadership yesterday. NBC News reported this morning:. Leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated his bitter rival, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, to secure his return as Brazil’s leader Sunday after a tightly fought race in the world’s fourth-largest democracy. The country’s Superior Electoral Court verified the win. ... Pre-election polls had given da Silva, a former metalworker and union leader known universally as “Lula,” a commanding lead.
Trump Again Urges Brazil to Back Bolsonaro as Lula Holds Slim Polling Lead
Former President Donald Trump once again threw his support behind right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, urging Brazilians to vote for the incumbent during the second round of the country's presidential election on Sunday. The Brazilian election went to a second round runoff after neither Bolsonaro nor his left-wing challenger, Luiz...
Deep in Brazilian Amazon, Ticuna tribe celebrates Lula victory
Deep in the Amazon, near the region where British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were murdered in June, native Ticuna people are glued to a TV, watching the results of Brazil's down-to-the-wire presidential election. Phillips, a correspondent for The Guardian, The New York Times and other leading media, and Pereira, a respected Indigenous expert, were just outside the Javari reservation when they were murdered on June 5.
Brazilian President and Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro won't publicly say he's conceding, but a senior staffer said he's told them to move on after losing the election
Brazil's Bolsonaro addressed the nation for the first time since losing Sunday's election. He did not concede defeat, nor did he congratulate Lula on his victory, according to media reports. But Bolsonaro's chief of staff said the president will allow the government to start transitioning power. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro...
France 24
Live: Bolsonaro supporters block Brazil highways over electoral defeat
Truckers protested the defeat of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro Monday by blocking national highways. Bolsonaro had yet to concede defeat Monday morning following a tight race, raising fears the far-right nationalist might contest the victory of his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
Hear what Lula said after narrowly beating Bolsonaro
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been elected the next president of Brazil following a tight run-off race against incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro.
Fears Bolsonaro may not accept defeat as son cries fraud before Brazil election
Fears are growing that Jair Bolsonaro could refuse to accept defeat in Brazil’s crunch election this Sunday after his politician son claimed Brazil’s far-right president was the victim of “the greatest electoral fraud ever seen” amid unproven allegations of foul play. The assertion from the president’s...
Lula stages astonishing comeback to beat far-right Bolsonaro in Brazil election
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former leftist president, has reclaimed the leadership and vowed to reunify his country
Jair Bolsonaro is Brazil’s Donald Trump – and this election could break the country
Video resurfaces of Bolsonaro admitting he would eat human flesh. Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. Brazil is going through the most important...
Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak today, won't contest election result -minister
BRASILIA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is set to make an official statement on his election defeat later on Tuesday, a minister said, adding that the far-right leader will not contest the results.
US News and World Report
Lula or Bolsonaro? Putin Says He Has Good Relations With Both
LONDON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had good relations with both Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro, the two candidates in Sunday's runoff in the Brazilian presidential election. When asked on Thursday what Russia's position was on the Brazilian election and the probability that Lula...
Bolsonaro breaks election silence but does not concede to Lula | First Thing
Brazilian president’s chief of staff indicates administration is ready to begin transition. Plus, why swearing makes you fitter, happier and more persuasive
Leftist, Pro-Environment Candidate Lula Seeks to Unseat Bolsonaro as Brazil's Next President
Since taking office as Brazil’s president on the first day of 2019, Jair Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for his environmental policies — namely, for rolling back various protections for the Amazon rainforest, making way for development and deforestation. With the 2022 Brazil election for president around the...
New leftist Brazilian president, Lula, likely to keep orthodox economics, but shift to US foreign policy foes
Following Lula da Silva’s election victory over President Bolsonaro, analysts expect a moderate approach in the economic realm, but shifts to a more left-wing foreign policy.
Bolsonaro expected to end silence and speak about Brazil election
BRASILIA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - More than 20 hours after losing the election to his fierce leftist adversary, Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has yet to say one word publicly, but he is expected to break his silence on Monday afternoon.
The Guardian view on Lula’s comeback: good for Brazil and the world | Editorial
Editorial: The once-and-future leftwing president of Brazil has a chance to redeem the promise of democracy in his divided country
Bolsonaro's backers block Brazil's roads as he ignores election loss
Rio de Janeiro — Truckers and other protesters on Tuesday blocked highways for a second day in support of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has yet to accept his election loss to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The country's Federal Highway Police (PRF) reported more than 250 total or partial blockages in at least 23 of Brazil's 27 states. On Monday night, protests blocked roads outside Sao Paulo's Guarulhos airport, the country's main international hub, and several flights were cancelled, local media reported. These protests have since been dispersed. Key routes in other cities such as Rio de Janeiro, were also...
Leftist Lula Da Silva Defeats Far-Right Bolsonaro In Brazilian Presidential Election
Brazilian voters rejected President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday in a race defined by the right-wing leader's threats to undermine the world's fourth-largest democracy.
