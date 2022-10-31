Rio de Janeiro — Truckers and other protesters on Tuesday blocked highways for a second day in support of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has yet to accept his election loss to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The country's Federal Highway Police (PRF) reported more than 250 total or partial blockages in at least 23 of Brazil's 27 states. On Monday night, protests blocked roads outside Sao Paulo's Guarulhos airport, the country's main international hub, and several flights were cancelled, local media reported. These protests have since been dispersed. Key routes in other cities such as Rio de Janeiro, were also...

