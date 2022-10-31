ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

BBC

Brazil election: Why are the poor voting for Lula?

Brazilians go to the polls on Sunday to elect their next president, in a run-off between left-wing former President Lula da Silva and right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Poverty is a huge election issue. Because of Covid and the cost of living crisis, a lot of Brazilians are struggling financially. North-eastern...
BBC

Brazil election: Bolsonaro yet to concede after Lula's win

More than a day after Brazil's electoral chief declared Luíz Inácio Lula da Silva the winner of the presidential election, defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has yet to concede. The far-right president is said to have gone to sleep after he narrowly lost to his left-wing arch rival. His...
MSNBC

Despite Trump’s excessive efforts, Bolsonaro loses in Brazil

It wasn’t easy, and it clearly wasn’t a landslide, but Brazilian voters made a dramatic change in leadership yesterday. NBC News reported this morning:. Leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated his bitter rival, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, to secure his return as Brazil’s leader Sunday after a tightly fought race in the world’s fourth-largest democracy. The country’s Superior Electoral Court verified the win. ... Pre-election polls had given da Silva, a former metalworker and union leader known universally as “Lula,” a commanding lead.
Newsweek

Trump Again Urges Brazil to Back Bolsonaro as Lula Holds Slim Polling Lead

Former President Donald Trump once again threw his support behind right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, urging Brazilians to vote for the incumbent during the second round of the country's presidential election on Sunday. The Brazilian election went to a second round runoff after neither Bolsonaro nor his left-wing challenger, Luiz...
AFP

Deep in Brazilian Amazon, Ticuna tribe celebrates Lula victory

Deep in the Amazon, near the region where British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were murdered in June, native Ticuna people are glued to a TV, watching the results of Brazil's down-to-the-wire presidential election. Phillips, a correspondent for The Guardian, The New York Times and other leading media, and Pereira, a respected Indigenous expert, were just outside the Javari reservation when they were murdered on June 5.
Business Insider

Brazilian President and Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro won't publicly say he's conceding, but a senior staffer said he's told them to move on after losing the election

Brazil's Bolsonaro addressed the nation for the first time since losing Sunday's election. He did not concede defeat, nor did he congratulate Lula on his victory, according to media reports. But Bolsonaro's chief of staff said the president will allow the government to start transitioning power. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro...
France 24

Live: Bolsonaro supporters block Brazil highways over electoral defeat

Truckers protested the defeat of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro Monday by blocking national highways. Bolsonaro had yet to concede defeat Monday morning following a tight race, raising fears the far-right nationalist might contest the victory of his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
US News and World Report

Lula or Bolsonaro? Putin Says He Has Good Relations With Both

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had good relations with both Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro, the two candidates in Sunday's runoff in the Brazilian presidential election. When asked on Thursday what Russia's position was on the Brazilian election and the probability that Lula...
CBS Minnesota

Bolsonaro's backers block Brazil's roads as he ignores election loss

Rio de Janeiro — Truckers and other protesters on Tuesday blocked highways for a second day in support of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has yet to accept his election loss to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The country's Federal Highway Police (PRF) reported more than 250 total or partial blockages in at least 23 of Brazil's 27 states. On Monday night, protests blocked roads outside Sao Paulo's Guarulhos airport, the country's main international hub, and several flights were cancelled, local media reported. These protests have since been dispersed. Key routes in other cities such as Rio de Janeiro, were also...

