cpr.org
A Colorado company that runs a controversial uranium mill in Utah says it’s trying to be a good neighbor
Executives of a Colorado company that runs a controversial uranium mill in rural Utah say opponents of the mill don’t understand their safety measures and how vital the site is to the larger, nationwide push for clean energy. The company, Lakewood-based Energy Fuels, has long come under fire for...
newsfromthestates.com
District attorneys reviewing affidavits from group that claims 2020 election in Colorado compromised
An El Paso County ballot drop off box in the parking lot of the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers in Colorado Springs on Oct. 31, 2021 (Julia Fennell/Colorado Newsline) At least two Colorado district attorney offices are looking into matters presented by volunteers of an activist group that last year conducted a voter canvassing effort intended to demonstrate that the results of the 2020 election were compromised.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Kids ‘Want Litter Boxes in the Bathroom,’ Says State Board of Ed Candidate Peggy Propst
Colorado State Board of Education candidate Peggy Propst is the latest Republican to sound the alarm over Colorado students she claims are dressing as “furries” and want “litter boxes in the bathroom.”. “We have furries in our classrooms, kids that come to school and believe that they...
coloradosun.com
Republican candidate for Colorado House falsely claims Planned Parenthood sells body parts, FBI instigated U.S. Capitol riot
A Republican candidate for a state House district in Colorado Springs falsely says Planned Parenthood sells the body parts of aborted fetuses and that the FBI instigated the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Pastor Scott Bottoms, who calls himself anti-establishment and part of the “far...
Spate of violent crime unnerves Colorado's business community
The spate of crime that struck metro Denver, including back-to-back shootings that claimed the lives of five people in the last few days alone, has unnerved Colorado's business leaders, some of whom emphasized how the violence is directly affecting residents' quality of life. The recent shootings – which left one killed in Denver on Tuesday, four in Aurora on Sunday – came atop a violent weekend in October, when seven people also died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range. ...
Westword
Colorado 2022 Election Polls Update: Welcome to Blowout City?
Election day is next Tuesday, November 8. But polls suggest that the chances for an upset in the Colorado races for governor, senator and congressional representatives are strikingly low, with none of the underdogs given even a two-in-ten chance of triumphing. This analysis comes courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, considered the gold...
Westword
Glock-19 Raffle Is Silly, Serious, and Liberals Will Hate It
Jon Caldara, the boisterous frontman for the Independence Institute, a right-leaning Denver-based think tank, is well known for the delight he takes in tweaking liberal sensibilities — and the organization's ongoing "Meat and Heat" raffle, whose prizes include a Glock 19 handgun, a quarter of a hog and an eighth of a steer, is specifically designed to do just that.
How Colorado schools teach reading: Inside the yearslong push for change
A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the...
coloradosun.com
10 big promises Colorado Gov. Jared Polis kept in his first term — and some he hasn’t (so far)
As soon as then-U.S. Rep. Jared Polis launched his 2018 campaign to be Colorado’s governor, the Democrat started making big promises about what he would do if voters elected him to lead the state. Polis promised, for instance, to abolish the death penalty, give local governments more say over...
Aurora interim chief promotes commander after internal board recommended discipline
As Aurora renews its search for a new police chief, the department's interim chief, Dan Oates, is attempting to swat away criticism after his own review board recommended he discipline one of his close department associates for conduct unbecoming an officer. Instead, Oates rejected the findings of an exhaustive internal affairs investigation, and also rejected a recommendation by his review board for corrective action, and instead promoted Commander Cassidee Carlson to Division Chief of Patrol, sparking claims of favoritism and once again roiling the department in controversy."The promotion is a bad look," said Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky.Carlson became the...
akronnewsreporter.com
Report: Republicans have cast 56% of early ballots in Northeastern Colorado compared to 14.7% Democratic
Just shy of 10,000 ballots have been cast thus far in the most northeastern six-county region of Colorado, a report from the Colorado secretary of state’s office reads as of Tuesday. Among those 9,999 ballots, 6,607 have been cast in Logan and Morgan Counties. Morgan County, where the county...
Colorado funds $10 million in rebates for e-bikes
Shalon is one of 156 essential workers who received a free e-bike from the State of Colorado.State of Colorado Energy Office. On the coattails of two successful pilot projects, Colorado will again offer instant rebates to people buying e-bikes.
Aurora successfully enforcing camping ban with additional pallet shelters
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora's homeless programs manager says the city is successfully enforcing its camping ban that went into effect earlier this year. The city can't enforce the ban unless there's a bed for every person who would be displaced by a sweep. The city said so far, it's...
seafoodsource.com
Seattle Fish Company acquires Denver, Colorado-based meat company
Seattle Fish Company has acquired a regional meat purveyor based in Denver, Colorado, U.S.A. Lombardi Brothers Meats is a specialty meat processor and distributor with a geographic footprint stretching through the U.S. state of Colorado. Post-acquisition, it will continue to operate as an independent brand but will partner with Seattle Fish Company on customer relations, investments, and distribution.
coloradopolitics.com
ACLU of Colorado calls on local governments to let those with felony convictions run for office
The American Civil Liberties Union sent letters to 12 Colorado governments Wednesday, demanding they stop barring people with felony convictions from running for public office. This warning comes after the ACLU successfully sued Aurora last year for the city charter's prohibition of former felons from holding elected office. An Arapahoe...
coloradosun.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife boss announces retirement after his suspension for racist remark
Dan Prenzlow is retiring from Colorado Parks and Wildlife following his suspension after a Black employee complained about offensive remarks he made during a conference awards ceremony six months ago. Alease “Aloe” Lee was the organizer of CPW’s annual Partners in the Outdoors conference when Prenzlow tried to thank her...
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ganahl a 'mom on a mission'
Heidi Ganahl will tell you she's a "mom on a mission" to be governor of a state that she says is in a state of decline: "Homelessness is out of control, crime is skyrocketing, our kids aren't learning what they need to, and it's too darn expensive to live here."A successful entrepreneur, founder of several charities, and the only Republican to hold statewide office in Colorado right now, Ganahl says, kids will be her top priority: "Our kids are struggling right now. We have one of the highest suicide rates in the country for kids, one of the highest drug...
Poll: Coloradans would choose Biden over Trump, who gains independent support
More Coloradans say they would vote for President Joe Biden than former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, but the difference has narrowed over the last month.
DougCo school board president champions principles over politics in radio interview
(Castle Rock, CO) Staunch conservative and DougCo school board president Mike Peterson faced off with conservative radio talk show host Kim Monson on her program to set the record straight on ballot issues 5A and 5B, a $60 million fixed mill levy override and a $450 million bond.
Aurora 911 routes non-emergency medical calls to nurses
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora911 call center receives upwards of 300,000 calls each year. Around 50,000 of those 911 calls are medical-related. About 10,000 to 15,000 of those medical calls do not require an emergency medical response or ambulance. That's why Aurora is introducing a new service, called Nurse Navigation, that diverts those calls to an appropriate level of care.
