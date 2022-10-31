ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

newsfromthestates.com

District attorneys reviewing affidavits from group that claims 2020 election in Colorado compromised

An El Paso County ballot drop off box in the parking lot of the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers in Colorado Springs on Oct. 31, 2021 (Julia Fennell/Colorado Newsline) At least two Colorado district attorney offices are looking into matters presented by volunteers of an activist group that last year conducted a voter canvassing effort intended to demonstrate that the results of the 2020 election were compromised.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Spate of violent crime unnerves Colorado's business community

The spate of crime that struck metro Denver, including back-to-back shootings that claimed the lives of five people in the last few days alone, has unnerved Colorado's business leaders, some of whom emphasized how the violence is directly affecting residents' quality of life. The recent shootings – which left one killed in Denver on Tuesday, four in Aurora on Sunday – came atop a violent weekend in October, when seven people also died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range. ...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Colorado 2022 Election Polls Update: Welcome to Blowout City?

Election day is next Tuesday, November 8. But polls suggest that the chances for an upset in the Colorado races for governor, senator and congressional representatives are strikingly low, with none of the underdogs given even a two-in-ten chance of triumphing. This analysis comes courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, considered the gold...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Glock-19 Raffle Is Silly, Serious, and Liberals Will Hate It

Jon Caldara, the boisterous frontman for the Independence Institute, a right-leaning Denver-based think tank, is well known for the delight he takes in tweaking liberal sensibilities — and the organization's ongoing "Meat and Heat" raffle, whose prizes include a Glock 19 handgun, a quarter of a hog and an eighth of a steer, is specifically designed to do just that.
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

How Colorado schools teach reading: Inside the yearslong push for change

A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Aurora interim chief promotes commander after internal board recommended discipline

As Aurora renews its search for a new police chief, the department's interim chief, Dan Oates, is attempting to swat away criticism after his own review board recommended he discipline one of his close department associates for conduct unbecoming an officer. Instead, Oates rejected the findings of an exhaustive internal affairs investigation, and also rejected a recommendation by his review board for corrective action, and instead promoted Commander Cassidee Carlson to Division Chief of Patrol, sparking claims of favoritism and once again roiling the department in controversy."The promotion is a bad look," said Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky.Carlson became the...
AURORA, CO
seafoodsource.com

Seattle Fish Company acquires Denver, Colorado-based meat company

Seattle Fish Company has acquired a regional meat purveyor based in Denver, Colorado, U.S.A. Lombardi Brothers Meats is a specialty meat processor and distributor with a geographic footprint stretching through the U.S. state of Colorado. Post-acquisition, it will continue to operate as an independent brand but will partner with Seattle Fish Company on customer relations, investments, and distribution.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ganahl a 'mom on a mission'

Heidi Ganahl will tell you she's a "mom on a mission" to be governor of a state that she says is in a state of decline: "Homelessness is out of control, crime is skyrocketing, our kids aren't learning what they need to, and it's too darn expensive to live here."A successful entrepreneur, founder of several charities, and the only Republican to hold statewide office in Colorado right now, Ganahl says, kids will be her top priority: "Our kids are struggling right now. We have one of the highest suicide rates in the country for kids, one of the highest drug...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Aurora 911 routes non-emergency medical calls to nurses

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora911 call center receives upwards of 300,000 calls each year. Around 50,000 of those 911 calls are medical-related. About 10,000 to 15,000 of those medical calls do not require an emergency medical response or ambulance. That's why Aurora is introducing a new service, called Nurse Navigation, that diverts those calls to an appropriate level of care.
AURORA, CO

