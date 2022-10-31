ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Resort, already $100M over original price tag, faces $35M in hurricane damages

Damage to the Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor Resort from Hurricane Ian will cost Allegiant Travel Co. about $35 million, according to the company’s latest earnings report. In the report, released Wednesday afternoon Nov. 2, Las Vegas-based Allegiant says it lost $56.2 million in income in the third quarter before...
floridaweekly.com

Punta Gorda Airport announces new CAO

The Charlotte County Airport Authority has announced that Chad Rosenstein has joined the Punta Gorda Airport as its chief administrative officer. He will work under CEO James W. Parish and have oversight of the finance, information technology, property management, procurement and human resources functions. Mr. Rosenstein has more than two...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

$30 million rural real estate project with 5-acre sites starts selling lots

As her 8-year-old daughter, Addie, rode her horse toward the cross country arena Oct. 22 at the TerraNova Equestrian Center in Myakka City, Winter Park's Courtney Borton followed behind, wearing a smile that would not go away. Besides the joy of seeing her daughter compete, Courtney Borton was enjoying all...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pinchers marks 25th anniversary but some restaurants remain closed after Ian

Southwest Florida’s Phelan Family Brands achieved its 25th year in business two weeks after losing a few of its restaurants devastated by Hurricane Ian. Reaching its silver anniversary was a bittersweet moment for the Phelan family because some of its 22 restaurants were damaged in the storm. Five Phelan restaurants have yet to reopen after Ian but the local company plans to rebuild and looks forward to the next 25 years, Phelan said.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

7-day voyage finds unfamiliar ocean with red bloom threat looming

A team of scientists and researchers set out to discover the impact that Hurricane Ian had on coastal life. Key takeaway: A team of Florida Gulf Coast University researchers discovered sea life has been turned upside down (and covered in sand and mud) since Hurricane Ian passed through. Core challenge:...
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tropics remain very active for November

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 12th named storm of the season has made landfall into Belize just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday with 85 mph winds and gusts up past 100 mph. Lisa will continue to weaken as it moves to the WNW over Mexico and then on to the SW Gulf of Mexico. There it will eventually dissipate early next week. We continue to see hurricane Martin move north over the open waters of the central Atlantic. It poses no threat to any land area at this time.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
AccuWeather

How one Florida community was built to survive the worst of Hurricane Ian

A small town in the path of Hurricane Ian has received acclaim for how it showcased durability and resiliency during the monstrous storm. The fury of Hurricane Ian left southwestern Florida in tatters after its landfall as a Category 4 storm in September. Particularly hard-hit were the cities of Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach and nearby Punta Gorda. Along with significant structural damage, power was cut off to a vast number of residents, leaving them with limited access to internet and without other comforts of home.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Stock Development rebrands One Naples as Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples

The One Naples luxury condominium redevelopment project near Vanderbilt Beach has been rebranded as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples. The branding collaboration for the Gulf Coast project in North Naples was announced Tuesday by local developer Stock Residences, the luxury condominium division of Naples-based Stock Development. The high-end project will feature a collection of 128 residences at Vanderbilt Beach Road and Gulf Shore Drive, across the street from The Ritz-Carlton, Naples beach resort. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples, however, is not owned or being developed or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. or its affiliates. Stock Residences is using the trademarked name under a license from Ritz-Carlton.
NAPLES, FL
santivachronicle.com

Causeway Open Daily to Residents, Private Contractors With Pass

The City of Sanibel announced the causeway will be open daily to island residents and private contractors with a valid 2021 or 2022 reentry pass or a valid driver’s license with a Sanibel or Captiva address. The pass should be prominently displayed and the license should be ready to present at the causeway checkpoint. Anyone without a valid pass or license with an island address will be turned away.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels crowd after Hurricane Ian

In this Gulfshore Business report, hundreds of people are hard at work getting Sanibel back on its feet. But, those people are causing traffic issues in and around the Southwest Florida area. Gulfshore Business went to the Publix closest to Sanibel Island to demonstrate how roads have gotten to be...
floridaweekly.com

Seagate Nears completion of custom home in Estero Area

Seagate Development Group is on track to complete a nearly 11,000-square-foot (over 4,900 square feet of living space) beachside custom home in highly attractive Miromar Lakes, Florida this month. It will contain three bedrooms plus a study, five full and two half baths, and an oversized two-car garage, as well as a California coastal concept with modern and natural finishes. This spectacular three-story residence will be a result of Seagate; its interior design firm, Theory Design; R.G. Designs; Outside Productions; and other talented partners.
MIROMAR LAKES, FL
Florida Weekly

Historic Naples Yacht Club achieves Platinum Club of the World status

Naples Yacht Club, the first and oldest private club in Naples, has once again achieved status as a Platinum Club of the World. This ranking of worldwide clubs by The Club Leaders Forum Advisory Board is an additional honor for the Naples Yacht Club and complements its current designation as a Platinum Club of America.
NAPLES, FL
travelmole.com

What’s open: Recovery update from Fort Myers

Fort Myers has updated the travel trade on the recovery and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. It says for businesses which have reopened, there may be limited availability, hours and amenities. Support hospitality workers. Travelers can contribute to the SWFL Relief Fund to directly support hospitality workers on...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane Ian rebuild causing building supply shortage

People are working around the clock to rebuild the things lost during Hurricane Ian. One of the main things people are waiting for is supplies. Items like drywall and adhesive products are hard to find. Hurricane Ian did not discriminate. It wiped out homes big and small. Now, the people...
FORT MYERS, FL
themilfordmessenger.com

Hurricane Ian devastates Florida Gulf Coast

As far as Florida is from the small town of Milford, many residents were glued to the coverage of the tragedy and destruction that swept across the state in September. Hurricane Ian came in as a Category 4 hurricane when it hit the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, Sept. 8th. The devastating 155-mph winds and up to 12-foot storm surge destroyed many people’s homes, businesses and belongings. At least 127 people were killed and an estimated $75 billion in property damage were caused by the storm, according to ABC News.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy