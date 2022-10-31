Read full article on original website
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane Ian
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the Hurricane
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate Change
businessobserverfl.com
Resort, already $100M over original price tag, faces $35M in hurricane damages
Damage to the Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor Resort from Hurricane Ian will cost Allegiant Travel Co. about $35 million, according to the company’s latest earnings report. In the report, released Wednesday afternoon Nov. 2, Las Vegas-based Allegiant says it lost $56.2 million in income in the third quarter before...
floridaweekly.com
Punta Gorda Airport announces new CAO
The Charlotte County Airport Authority has announced that Chad Rosenstein has joined the Punta Gorda Airport as its chief administrative officer. He will work under CEO James W. Parish and have oversight of the finance, information technology, property management, procurement and human resources functions. Mr. Rosenstein has more than two...
businessobserverfl.com
$30 million rural real estate project with 5-acre sites starts selling lots
As her 8-year-old daughter, Addie, rode her horse toward the cross country arena Oct. 22 at the TerraNova Equestrian Center in Myakka City, Winter Park's Courtney Borton followed behind, wearing a smile that would not go away. Besides the joy of seeing her daughter compete, Courtney Borton was enjoying all...
WINKNEWS.com
Pinchers marks 25th anniversary but some restaurants remain closed after Ian
Southwest Florida’s Phelan Family Brands achieved its 25th year in business two weeks after losing a few of its restaurants devastated by Hurricane Ian. Reaching its silver anniversary was a bittersweet moment for the Phelan family because some of its 22 restaurants were damaged in the storm. Five Phelan restaurants have yet to reopen after Ian but the local company plans to rebuild and looks forward to the next 25 years, Phelan said.
businessobserverfl.com
7-day voyage finds unfamiliar ocean with red bloom threat looming
A team of scientists and researchers set out to discover the impact that Hurricane Ian had on coastal life. Key takeaway: A team of Florida Gulf Coast University researchers discovered sea life has been turned upside down (and covered in sand and mud) since Hurricane Ian passed through. Core challenge:...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach businesses working to reopen, bring back employees
Hundreds of people lost their jobs on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian tore businesses apart. The Pink Shell Beach Resort alone had to let go of 195 people. The damage done to Fort Myers Beach is devastating, and Ian’s impact on many restaurants and bars is no exception.
businessobserverfl.com
Fort Myers resort lays off 195, total hospitality layoffs in SWFL now top 1,000
Damage from Hurricane Ian has forced the 72-year-old Pink Shell to shut down and cut employees. Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina in Fort Myers is laying off 195 employees after damage caused by Hurricane Ian forced it to close for at least a year. These layoffs bring the total...
Mysuncoast.com
Tropics remain very active for November
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 12th named storm of the season has made landfall into Belize just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday with 85 mph winds and gusts up past 100 mph. Lisa will continue to weaken as it moves to the WNW over Mexico and then on to the SW Gulf of Mexico. There it will eventually dissipate early next week. We continue to see hurricane Martin move north over the open waters of the central Atlantic. It poses no threat to any land area at this time.
Offshore Sailing School in Fort Myers will relocate after Ian
The Offshore Sailing School headquarters in Fort Myers will relocate after Hurricane Ian damaged the office
How one Florida community was built to survive the worst of Hurricane Ian
A small town in the path of Hurricane Ian has received acclaim for how it showcased durability and resiliency during the monstrous storm. The fury of Hurricane Ian left southwestern Florida in tatters after its landfall as a Category 4 storm in September. Particularly hard-hit were the cities of Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach and nearby Punta Gorda. Along with significant structural damage, power was cut off to a vast number of residents, leaving them with limited access to internet and without other comforts of home.
WINKNEWS.com
Stock Development rebrands One Naples as Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples
The One Naples luxury condominium redevelopment project near Vanderbilt Beach has been rebranded as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples. The branding collaboration for the Gulf Coast project in North Naples was announced Tuesday by local developer Stock Residences, the luxury condominium division of Naples-based Stock Development. The high-end project will feature a collection of 128 residences at Vanderbilt Beach Road and Gulf Shore Drive, across the street from The Ritz-Carlton, Naples beach resort. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples, however, is not owned or being developed or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. or its affiliates. Stock Residences is using the trademarked name under a license from Ritz-Carlton.
santivachronicle.com
Causeway Open Daily to Residents, Private Contractors With Pass
The City of Sanibel announced the causeway will be open daily to island residents and private contractors with a valid 2021 or 2022 reentry pass or a valid driver’s license with a Sanibel or Captiva address. The pass should be prominently displayed and the license should be ready to present at the causeway checkpoint. Anyone without a valid pass or license with an island address will be turned away.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels crowd after Hurricane Ian
In this Gulfshore Business report, hundreds of people are hard at work getting Sanibel back on its feet. But, those people are causing traffic issues in and around the Southwest Florida area. Gulfshore Business went to the Publix closest to Sanibel Island to demonstrate how roads have gotten to be...
floridaweekly.com
Seagate Nears completion of custom home in Estero Area
Seagate Development Group is on track to complete a nearly 11,000-square-foot (over 4,900 square feet of living space) beachside custom home in highly attractive Miromar Lakes, Florida this month. It will contain three bedrooms plus a study, five full and two half baths, and an oversized two-car garage, as well as a California coastal concept with modern and natural finishes. This spectacular three-story residence will be a result of Seagate; its interior design firm, Theory Design; R.G. Designs; Outside Productions; and other talented partners.
Future plans move forward for Cape Coral Yacht Club as access remains closed
More than $1 million for new projects at the Cape Coral Yacht Club even as much of the area is still closed off after Hurricane Ian.
Florida Weekly
Historic Naples Yacht Club achieves Platinum Club of the World status
Naples Yacht Club, the first and oldest private club in Naples, has once again achieved status as a Platinum Club of the World. This ranking of worldwide clubs by The Club Leaders Forum Advisory Board is an additional honor for the Naples Yacht Club and complements its current designation as a Platinum Club of America.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida to feel the sting of 2022’s sixth interest rate hike
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the sixth time this year, citing inflation. With rates rising, Southwest Florida will see impacts on mortgage rates, credit card rates and even gas. Gas prices went up nearly 20 cents in the two days after the gas tax “holiday” ended. With interest...
travelmole.com
What’s open: Recovery update from Fort Myers
Fort Myers has updated the travel trade on the recovery and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. It says for businesses which have reopened, there may be limited availability, hours and amenities. Support hospitality workers. Travelers can contribute to the SWFL Relief Fund to directly support hospitality workers on...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane Ian rebuild causing building supply shortage
People are working around the clock to rebuild the things lost during Hurricane Ian. One of the main things people are waiting for is supplies. Items like drywall and adhesive products are hard to find. Hurricane Ian did not discriminate. It wiped out homes big and small. Now, the people...
themilfordmessenger.com
Hurricane Ian devastates Florida Gulf Coast
As far as Florida is from the small town of Milford, many residents were glued to the coverage of the tragedy and destruction that swept across the state in September. Hurricane Ian came in as a Category 4 hurricane when it hit the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, Sept. 8th. The devastating 155-mph winds and up to 12-foot storm surge destroyed many people’s homes, businesses and belongings. At least 127 people were killed and an estimated $75 billion in property damage were caused by the storm, according to ABC News.
