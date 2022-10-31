Read full article on original website
biopharminternational.com
Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions Expands CDMO Services
The company is expanding its contract development and manufacturing services for parenteral drugs to global customers. Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions (TPS), a division of Terumo Corporation, announced on Oct. 31, 2022 that it is expanding its contract development and manufacturing services for parenteral drugs to customers outside of Japan. The contract and development manufacturing organization (CDMO) offers end-to-end services with pre-filled syringe (PFS) design, molding, drug preparation, filling, assembly, and final packaging for biotech drugs and small molecules.
Lonza and Singzyme Enter Bioconjugates Partnership
Lonza and Singzyme will use Singzyme’s enzymatic conjugation platform to develop novel bioconjugates. Lonza and Singzyme, a biotechnology company specializing in developing enzymes for protein ligation, announced a strategic collaboration on Oct. 31, 2022. The goal of this partnership is for the companies to use Singzyme’s enzymatic conjugation platform to develop novel bioconjugates.
Steriline Showcases Filling Equipment at CPHI 2022
Steriline will be exhibiting its vial filling and capping machine (VFCM100) under double-wall isolator for aseptic filling at CPHI 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany, on Nov. 1–3, 2022. Steriline, a European manufacturer of complete lines for the aseptic processing of injectable products, announced on Nov. 1, 2022, that it will...
Consumers Seek Sustainable Products
Pharma companies set goals and adopt more sustainable alternatives. Consumers favor sustainable products. A survey by Shorr Packaging shows that 76% of shoppers surveyed have made a conscious effort to purchase more sustainable products in the past year. An even stronger majority, 86%, are more likely to purchase a product from a brand or retailer if the packaging is considered sustainable. Additionally, 77% expect more brands/retailers to offer 100% sustainable packaging for their products soon (1).
Improving the Fate of ADCs
Learning from early market failures, the biopharma industry has worked to improve the fate of antibody drug conjugates. After early market failures, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) have made a comeback in recent years. Innovations in technology and a better understanding of disease mechanisms have helped advance the development of ADCs. This success has been evidenced by the growing proportion of ADCs gaining regulatory approval.
Merck and Veeva Ink 10-Year Partnership Agreement
Under this deal, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, will select Veeva products for industry-specific software and data. Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States, and Veeva Systems, a provider of cloud systems for the life sciences industry, announced a ten-year strategic partnership agreement on Nov. 1, 2022. Under the agreement, which builds on an existing 12-year partnership between the two companies, Merck will take a “Veeva-first approach” to new industry-specific software and data. Veeva will provide Merck with a strategic pricing approach and allow Merck input into their product roadmap.
Removing Residual Impurities
A thorough knowledge of both the upstream and downstream processes is required to ensure effective removal of residual impurities in biopharmaceuticals. Detection and removal of residual impurities is a critical and mandatory part of downstream processing (DSP). To find out more about the importance of detecting residual impurities in DSP, the challenges facing scientists when dealing with impurities in DSP, and the potential solutions available to help overcome the difficulties associated with residual impurities, BioPharm International spoke with Olaf Stamm, PhD, technical business development director, Charles River Laboratories, and Luc-Alain Savoy, global head of Biologics, SGS Health and Nutrition.
