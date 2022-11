It has been a dangerously long time since anyone on the Philadelphia Phillies has used a baseball bat to sock a baseball a billion feet. Nearly an entire day, in fact!. That changes in a little under an hour, however, as the Phils will again play host to Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros, this time in a Game 4 setting that could set the entire city of Philadelphia into a crazed conflagration. Grease the light poles, Charlie!

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO