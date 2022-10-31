CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore said he doesn’t have any regrets about taking his helmet off after hauling in a 62-yard touchdown on a Hail Mary pass from P.J. Walker last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons -- a play that may have cost his team first place in the NFC South. Moore’s unlikely TD catch tied the game at 34 with 12 seconds left, but he and tight end Stephen Sullivan both removed their helmets while celebrating the score and the Panthers were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. That backed up Carolina 15 yards on the extra point attempt, which Eddy Pineiro missed, sending the game into overtime where the Panthers eventually lost 37-34. “Regrets? Nah, not to that extent,” Moore said Friday. “Should I not have did it? No. Did I do it? Yeah. And I own up to that. It was just like an in-the-moment type of deal. ... (Would I) do it differently in that moment? Nah, probably not.”

