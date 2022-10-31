CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore said he doesn’t have any regrets about taking his helmet off after hauling in a 62-yard touchdown on a Hail Mary pass from P.J. Walker last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons -- a play that may have cost his team first place in the NFC South. Moore’s unlikely TD catch tied the game at 34 with 12 seconds left, but he and tight end Stephen Sullivan both removed their helmets while celebrating the score and the Panthers were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. That backed up Carolina 15 yards on the extra point attempt, which Eddy Pineiro missed, sending the game into overtime where the Panthers eventually lost 37-34. “Regrets? Nah, not to that extent,” Moore said Friday. “Should I not have did it? No. Did I do it? Yeah. And I own up to that. It was just like an in-the-moment type of deal. ... (Would I) do it differently in that moment? Nah, probably not.”
Cooper Kupp gave Rams fans a scare last week when he suffered an ankle injury late against the 49ers and was walking with a limp after the game, but it won’t cause him to miss any time. Sean McVay said Friday that Kupp is expected to play against the Buccaneers this weekend despite being limited in practice.
It was major news when Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for the LSU job. After all, historically speaking, Notre Dame is a job you never leave willingly once you get it. However, the Tigers were still able to poach him. Now, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has revealed the message he gave to Kelly before taking the job.
