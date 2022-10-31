Read full article on original website
European Collaboration to Mitigate Ciguatera Poisoning
The inaugural meeting of EuroCiga II was held on October 26, 2022 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain. The objective of EuroCiga II is to improve scientific knowledge about the emerging risk of ciguatera poisoning, which is caused by consuming fish contaminated with ciguatoxins. A total of 11 partner...
New Rapid, Multi-Pathogen Microbial Testing Tool for Food Safety Assurance
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. recently announced that its patent-pending Accelerated Molecularly Imprinted Polymer (AMIPs™) technology has expanded its library of detectable pathogens, which already includes Escherichia coli, to encompass Salmonella, Listeria monocytgenes, and Sarcina. To accomplish this, Sixth Wave integrated new bacteria-imprinted biosensor components into a prototype microfluidic device....
ReposiTrak, National Grocers Association Partner to Offer Free Setup for Food Traceability Network
ReposiTrak is now waiving the $2,000 setup fee for food suppliers connecting to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network®. The network, which is the focus of ReposiTrak’s recently announced partnership with the National Grocers Association (NGA), is an easy way for suppliers, wholesalers, and retailers to share traceability data that will be required by the impending U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) traceability rule for high-risk foods under the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), Section 204.
