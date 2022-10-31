‘Clicquot’: Haley Bennett, Tom Sturridge & Sam Riley Star In Gritty Film About Rise Of French Champagne Empire

Read full article on original website
Related
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
theplaylist.net
New ‘Causeway’ Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence’s PTSD Soldier Drama Hits Apple TV+ Tomorrow On November 4
After its world premiere at TIFF in September, critics praised “Causeway” as a momentous return for actress Jennifer Lawrence. But did Lawrence ever really leave the limelight? Sure, she took a year or so off from acting after her engagement, but that lined up with when COVID-19 effectively shut down the movie business. So, not counting 2020, she’s starred in a film a year since 2017, including last year’s “Don’t Look Up.”
theplaylist.net
‘Barbarian’: ‘American Psycho’ Author Bret Easton Ellis Says Horror Film Didn’t Have “Courage Of Its Convictions” & He Wanted A Different Ending
Bret Easton Ellis is a writer who knows a thing or two about horrific events in stories. The man behind the novel “American Psycho” is no stranger to putting incredible amounts of terror and blood in his stories. So, you’d imagine this is a person who has a soft spot in his heart for horror films. And that’s exactly the case. However, he also has very particular ideas about what makes a horror film really work. Unfortunately, the recent hit, “Barbarian,” doesn’t necessarily fall under his umbrella of great horror.
theplaylist.net
‘The Gentlemen’: Theo James To Lead Guy Ritchie’s Netflix TV Series Based On His 2020 Film
Maybe no one remembers anymore because it came out right before the COVID-19 pandemic took over the world, but “The Gentlemen” was a big hit for Guy Ritchie. It made $115 million at the box office, off a $22 million budget, did well with critics, and showcased a big jump in Ritchie’s screenwriting abilities. Miramax loved it, too, so much so that they started developing a spinoff TV series in October 2022, which Netflix involved themselves in earlier this year.
theplaylist.net
Jennifer Lawrence Says Adele Warned Her Not To Do The 2016 Film ‘Passengers’
As “Causeway” hits Apple TV+ tomorrow, Jennifer Lawrence has made the press rounds to promote the film that many call her Hollywood comeback. Granted, that’s just a narrative to help with the film’s release. Lawrence never really left the limelight but didn’t act in things for about a year after getting engaged to her husband, Cooke Maroney. But Lawrence’s press tour for “Causeway” gave the actress a chance to talk about her career and some movies she regretted making, like the 2016 space drama “Passengers” with Chris Pratt.
theplaylist.net
Mads Mikkelsen & Writer/Director Bryan Fuller Reunite For Monster Under The Bed Movie ‘Dust Bunny’￼
Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen (“Another Round”) has been moving between arthouse films, acclaimed dramatic performances, and more sizable blockbuster fair, recently seen in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” (replacing Johnny Depp as the main villain Gellert Grindelwald). He also has a key role in Lucasfilm’s upcoming “Indiana Jones 5” from director James Mangold (“Logan,” “Ford V. Ferarri”). And now, he’s lined up another exciting genre film with a familiar face.
theplaylist.net
‘NR. 10’ Trailer: Alex van Warmerdam, The Director Of ‘Borgman’ Returns With A Mysterious New Nightmare About The Past [Exclusive]
The trailer for Alex van Warmerdam’s’ “Nr. 10” opens by creating an unsettling element of doom with just a simple handshake. With that, the viewer is already engrossed in suspense and curiosity. van Warmerdam’s’ ability to blend genres and create suspense and tension in the ordinarily mundane is a talent that audiences have come to love.
The Best Press-On Nails For An Instant Hollywood-Inspired Mani
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. It’s one thing to mimic celebrity fashion trends like Barbiecore and beyond by purchasing their exact wardrobe, but it’s an entirely different ballgame when it comes to beauty. Time, resources and skill are the common roadblocks when it comes to channeling the glam of your favorite stars. However, thanks to a variety of top brands, you can achieve Hollywood-worthy looks (say, blowouts) from the comfort of your home. You can also score flawless manicures — minus the accidental...
theplaylist.net
‘X-Men’: Cameron Crowe Says Open To A Dazzler Solo Movie Starring Singer Dua Lipa
Marvel Studios is finally moving forward with “X-Men” projects. Recently, they announced that Hugh Jackman will reprise his Wolverine role in “Deadpool 3,” plus mutants like Namor appear in the upcoming “Black Panther” sequel, and mutant gene was teased for the lead character in “Ms. Marvel.” It’s unclear what Marvel’s plans are for mutants beyond that, though Kevin Feige recently teased that they’re “getting close,” but there might be some interest in tackling less exposed mutants down the line.
theplaylist.net
‘The Box’ Exclusive Trailer: An Emotional Story Of A Boy Who Desperately Wants A Father
As the sun sets on the 2022 film festival season and we head into awards season, we are starting to see many of the films screened making their theatrical and streaming debuts. One of the well-received films we have listed as a 2023 Oscars shortlist contender is “The Box” (previously titled “La Caja”).
theplaylist.net
Jennifer Lawrence Says Amanda Seyfried’s ‘Dropout’ Performance Convinced Her To Depart Adam McKay’s ‘Bad Blood’
It’s not uncommon for a major news event to spawn multiple TV and film projects. Often, these are welcomed because it’s always interesting to watch different filmmakers and writers take a stab at a major news event. But sometimes, there is one definitive version that renders the rest irrelevant. And in the mind of Jennifer Lawrence, watching Amanda Seyfriend nail the role of Elizabeth Holmes in “The Dropout” made her second guess starring in the upcoming film, “Bad Blood.”
theplaylist.net
15 Movies To See in November: ‘Causeway,’ ‘Bones & All’ ‘Armageddon Time’ & More￼
For anyone concerned that the release schedule had been oddly slow (for us non-metropolitan area folks), worry not because November is begging that we dedicate a good half of our time in the theaters. There’s almost too much packed into the upcoming weeks with new films from filmmakers such as Steven Spielberg, Noah Baumbach, Guillermo Del Toro, and more.
theplaylist.net
‘Something In The Dirt’: Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead Talk Paranoia, That Charlie Day Conspiracy Meme & The ‘X-Files’ Of It All [Interview]￼
Paranoia, the paranormal, and a whole heap of galaxy-brained conspiracy theories are at the center of “Something In The Dirt,” the new lo-fi sci-fi thriller from ambitious indie filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Known for their trippy, surreal sci-fi horror films, “Endless,” “Synchronic,” and “Spring,” but also lately their collaborations with Marvel—directing “Moon Knight” episodes and being upped to the lead filmmakers on “Loki” season two—the duo is really having a moment of late.
theplaylist.net
‘Nocebo’ Review: It’s Parasites All The Way Down In Lorcan Finnegan’s Sharp Take On Folk Horror
In his last film, 2019’s “Vivarium,” Lorcan Finnegan gave the fantasy of homeownership a nightmarish makeover to mediocre results. Even at 97 minutes, that movie feels like an interminable slog. But worse still is its thuddingly literal premise, where Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots find themselves trapped in a planned neighborhood and forced to raise a child while they dig their own graves. As if moviegoers needed another film that suggests suburban domestic life is a trap of tedium and drudgery that bilks people of agency and fulfillment so the next generation may suffer the same fate. As sophomore slumps go, “Vivarium” is worse than just a bad time at the movies. It’s a redundant snoozefest, an episode of “The Twilight Zone” swollen to five times its necessary length, and smug to boot.
theplaylist.net
‘George & Tammy’: Jessica Chastain Sings ‘Stand By Your Man’ In New Trailer
Jessica Chastain and Abe Sylvia‘s long-in-the-works “George & Tammy” limited series finally has a real home, Showtime. And it will be getting a “Yellowstone”-powered kickoff when the first episode is simulcast following the episode of that Paramount Television Network hit on December 4. Showtime timed the announcement with the program’s first trailer, which is embedded in this post.
theplaylist.net
‘Dead To Me’ Season 3 Trailer: Christina Applegate & Linda Cardellini Return One Last Time For A Friendship Above The Law￼
Starring Christina Applegate, and Linda Cardellini, the cast of Netflix’s crime comedy “Dead To Me” is preparing to say goodbye. A delicious black comedy, “Dead To Me” centers on two grieving women who meet in therapy. It’s a series about a powerful friendship that blossoms between these two: a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret.
theplaylist.net
Producer Joe Russo Says The Live-Action ‘Hercules’ Musical Will Draw Inspiration From TikTok
Ever since Tim Burton’s “Alice In Wonderland” became a billion-dollar box office hit, one of Walt Disney Pictures’ main goals has been to make live-action adaptations of all their animated classics for a new generation of kids and families. And so far, it’s been mostly working. One of their next big ambitions is remaking their “Hercules” musical and giving it a live-action update, courtesy of “Shang-Chi & Legend of The Ten Rings” screenwriter Dave Callaham. The project also recently landed “Aladdin” director Guy Ritchie with The Russo Brothers, also involved as producers.
theplaylist.net
‘Bumper In Berlin’ Trailer: Adam Devine Revives His ‘Pitch Perfect’ Character In A New Peacock Spinoff
It’s been five years since the world has been subjected to another entry in the “Pitch Perfect” franchise. Sure, by the end of the trilogy of films, the joke had begun to wear thin and the plot got a bit ridiculous, but there are still folks curious to see what the future holds for some of the characters. Well, if you are someone who wanted to see what happened to Bumper (Adam Devine) since the end of “Pitch Perfect 3,” you’re in luck.
theplaylist.net
Daniel Radcliffe Says His Experiences Meeting Queer & Trans ‘Harry Potter’ Fans Inspired Him To Speak Out Against J.K. Rowling
Just recently, actor Ralph Fiennes made headlines again for defending the transphobic comments made by “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling. It’s been literal years since Rowling first came under fire for her transphobic posts on social media, but because she is one of the most famous writers in the world, people are still talking about it. However, even with her powerful status as an author, not everyone involved with the “Harry Potter” legacy was willing to defend Rowling’s comments. One of the most outspoken against Rowling is none other than Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe.
theplaylist.net
Russo Brothers Warn Of “Corporate Sociopaths” In Film Industry As They Discuss The “Murder” Of ‘Batgirl’
When Warner Bros. started canceling various projects after the Discovery merger, we saw the studio end several DC Comics films/shows in the development phase. But none shocked everyone like the controversial decision to kill the nearly completely “Batgirl” film from directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, starring Leslie Grace as the DCEU’s version of Barbara Gordon. The film would have featured J.K. Simmon‘s Jim Gordon reprising his minor “Justice League” role and Michael Keaton back as Bruce Wayne. Ultimately, the decision to nix the film became a case of the company trying to save money (they’re in massive debt), save face (the project was said to be not theatrically worthy) and using the entire affair as an expensive tax write-off.
Comments / 0