West Virginia State

TCU at West Virginia and more fantastic photos from Big 12 action in week 9

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Week nine in the Big 12 didn’t provide the close contests or drama that the conference schedule has provided for much of this season, but we got a little bit more clarity at the top of the standings.

TCU continued its undefeated season and march to the College Football Playoff with an impressive road win over West Virginia. Kansas State obliterated Oklahoma State to emerge as the other favorite to make the trip to Arlington for the Big 12 title game.

Baylor knocked off Texas Tech in Lubbock and moved into fourth place in the standings. At 3-2, they’re not completely out of the Big 12 title race. Oklahoma improved to 2-3 and is playing for progress and pride, even if they still have a slim shot at making the Big 12 title game.

Here’s a look at some of the best photos from the week nine Big 12 slate.

