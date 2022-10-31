ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

New, clearer video footage of MSU, UM tunnel altercation surfaces

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p15WR_0itU4caH00

A new vanage point has been released of the tunnel altercation following Saturday’s rivalry match-up between the Spartans and Wolverines.

A camera that ESPN has in the tunnel has provided a clear picture of what happened in the initial altercation that started much of what transpired in the tunnel.

You can watch the clear picture provided by ESPN’s camera inside the tunnel courtesey of ABC’s Brad Galli’s Twitter page:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Just one CBS Sports analyst predicts UNC will make Final Four

As the college basketball is just a few days away from getting started, the UNC basketball program comes into the season ranked as the top team in the country. The Tar Heels return four starters from a National Championship runner-up appearance last season and in Hubert Davis’ second year, the expectation is getting back to that stage again. While there are a lot of people expecting UNC to be one of the best teams throughout the season, one group of analysts doesn’t think the Tar Heels will be back for redemption. CBS Sports released their ‘expert’ picks for the Final Four and eventual...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis says this UNC basketball player will be a game-time decision Monday

As the UNC basketball program preps for the 2022-23 season opener on Monday against UNCW, head coach Hubert Davis has provided an injury update on a few players. Davis revealed that guard R.J. Davis is back and forward Justin McKoy is healthy. But UNC could be without a key contributor. Forward Puff Johnson will be a game-time decision for the Tar Heels after sitting out the exhibition game last Friday. Johnson is dealing with some knee pain that needs to get better before he can hit the court. With the game in a few days, the hope is that Johnson can be...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot signs NIL deal with Barstool Sports

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot is considered one of the best players in college basketball as we enter the 2022-23 season. Bacot is in the mix for national player of the year as he returned for his fourth season with the Tar Heels. But before Bacot hits the court for the regular season, he reached a new NIL deal with Barstool Sports. Bacot is the newest Barstool Athlete, the website announced on Thursday. He joins the popular sports site which has a roster of college athletes ranging from various sports with NIL deals over the past few years. Introducing Barstool Athlete…ARMANDO BACOT @iget_buckets35...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Literally no team in college football has Arkansas’ offensive balance

Somewhere out there in the state of Arkansas, someone is complaining about Razorbacks offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. That someone is out of their mind. Briles has been a common target for upset Arkansas fans at various points this season. During the Hogs’ three-game losing streak from Week 4 to Week 6, it wasn’t unusual to see the Twittersphere calling for his job. While a lot of that commotion has died down the last two weeks – winning does that – not all of it has. Arkansas is one of the most efficient offenses in FBS and easily the most balanced, too. About the only...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Notre Dame All-American dies at 69

Former Notre Dame defensive lineman standout and 1973 national champion Mike Fanning died this weekend at 69 years of age. Fanning starred at Notre Dame before spending a decade helping terrorize NFL offenses. He played a key role on Notre Dame’s 11-0 squad in ’73 before earning first-team All-American status for his efforts a year later as the Irish finished the year ranked sixth nationally.
TULSA, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson is a playoff team in the first College Football Playoff rankings

Football Playoff Selection Committee announced its first set of top 25 rankings on Tuesday night, with Clemson being given recognition for their season so far. The Tigers 8-0 (6-0 ACC) have been good enough this season to earn the No.4 ranking in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season. Currently ranked No.5 in both the Coaches Poll and AP Poll, Clemson being undefeated and the top dog in the ACC has given them the early nod over some other close competitors. The top four are a surprise No.1 Tennessee, No.2 Ohio State, and No.3 Georgia. The teams on Clemson’s...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Matt Weiss said about J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan football offense

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football has very few problems thus far, and some things others consider problems aren’t particularly a concern for the offensive coaches. Everyone knows that the Wolverines need to be better about scoring touchdowns in the red zone, and that appears to be a focus. But for co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, he doesn’t see any issues with the passing game, as the offense is more taking what defenses are giving.
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 five-star quarterback, LSU target announces commitment

LSU has been in the running for five-star quarterback Julian Sayin for a while, and on Wednesday, he made his commitment official, but not to LSU. Sayin announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Sayin is a six-foot-one, 185-pound quarterback from Carlsbad, California where he plays for Carlsbad High School. The Lancers finished the regular season 9-1 with their only loss coming in week two to Inglewood 35-18. The Lancers were 6-0 in their division and will host the Poway Titans in the Open Division Semifinals.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC AD Mike Bohn made himself clear

The fallout from this past Saturday’s latest Pac-12 refs horror show is still emerging. On Saturday evening during the USC-Arizona game, USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn offered an initial reaction to the mess just before halftime, but not in any spoken words. Bohn retweeted several tweets from journalists who were eviscerating the officiating crew. We were all doing that. Bohn indirectly but very clearly joined the parade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
223K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy