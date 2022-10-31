Michigan State at Illinois: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan State Spartans play the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on the Big Ten Network.

Michigan State enters this matchup off another double-digit loss last week — this time at the hands of rival Michigan. Conversely, Illinois is in the midst of a hot stretch and 7-1 on the season. The Fighting Illini are currently the favorites to win the Big Ten West Division and expected to win this matchup with ease as well.

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Illinois (-16.5)

Money line: Michigan State (+550) / Illinois (-800)

Over-under: 43.5

Advice and prediction

Illinois in a lot of ways is just like the Wolverines, and we saw how that went for the Spartans last week. The Fighting Illini don’t necessarily have the same talent level as Michigan but they will be just as tough defensively and boast an equally impressive rushing attack. So this isn’t a matchup where I like the Spartans chances — especially with any potential off-field fallout from Saturday’s tunnel altercation with the Wolverines.

Prediction: Illinois 24, Michigan State 13

