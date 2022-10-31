Read full article on original website
Related
A Portland man bought a 70-year-old double-decker bus and turned it into a tiny home that he rents out on Airbnb. Take a look at how he did it.
Whit Scott, the owner, estimates that he spent about $25,000 on the conversion. The whole project took 10 months to complete.
2023 Ford Transit Trail Is An RV Blank Canvas For Embracing #VanLife
If you've spent any time on Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook during the past couple of years, you've probably seen the #VanLife hashtag pop up. RVs aren't new, but the pandemic, people increasingly working from home, and a desire to see more of the great outdoors (and preferably without a mask in the way) has boosted demand massively. While you might automatically think of huge, Class A behemoths, some of the biggest growth in the segment is actually Class B: smaller, more agile, and — importantly — far more affordable vans. That's just the market Ford is hoping to corner with its new 2023 Transit Trail.
Carscoops
Honda S2000 Rat Rod Is A Middle Finger To Garage Queens And Auction Houses
The Honda S2000 may be an iconic sports car but that didn’t stop the owner of this particular one transforming it into a rat rod unlike any other. This S2000 has been doing the rounds on social media as of late and was brought to life by Instagram user pepdoesit. While details about the build are limited, the results speak for themselves.
Top Speed
This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History
In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
electrek.co
This funky-looking electric bike claims to be the safest e-bike in the world
The Van Raam Balance may not look that different from afar, but upon closer inspection you’ll see a novel-looking frame that, among other features, helps the Netherlands-based company tout it as the safest two-wheeled electric bike in the world. The biggest difference between the Van Raam Balance’s frame and...
We Road-Tested the Best Electric Bikes on the Market. Here Are Our 15 Favorites.
Recently, the global ebike market was forecasted to explode from $25 billion in 2020 to around $48 billion by 2028, doubling the value it was predicted to reach before the pandemic. People are looking to add more outdoor exercise to their lifestyle habits while also hopefully decreasing automobiles from their daily commute. Beyond the the clear health benefits, a recent study revealed the expense of owning an electric bike (e.g., charging, tune-ups, tires, etc.) to be just over $300 per year. Annual car maintenance costs more than eight times that amount. But the range of ebike options is simply overwhelming, with...
Why Do Speedometers Go to 160 MPH if You’re Not Allowed to Drive That Fast?
Why do cars' speedometers go so high when the speed limit won't let you drive that fast? The answer is simple. The post Why Do Speedometers Go to 160 MPH if You’re Not Allowed to Drive That Fast? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
realitytitbit.com
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
RideApart
Recall: Nearly 200,000 Harley Touring Models Could Have Brake Light Issue
On October 21, 2022, Harley-Davidson issued a safety recall for 199,419 different 2019 through 2022 Trike and CVO Trike and 2020 through 2022 Touring and CVO Touring motorcycles. The fault involves a software issue that determines when the rear brake lights on these bikes are illuminated. In certain cases, the...
MotorAuthority
2023 Ford Transit Trail comes ready for van life
Ford on Thursday introduced a new version of its Transit van that embraces the whole van life culture. It's called the Transit Trail, and it arrives for the 2023 model year with a starting price of $65,975, before destination. The Transit Trail has been designed for adventure straight from the...
Watch: Meet the Model A, the First Flying Car That Actually Drives Like a Car and Flies Like a Helicopter
Alef’s electric Model A, priced at around $300,000, will be the only road-certified flying car that can do vertical takeoff and landings like electric-powered eVTOLs, including the Joby S4, Lilium Jet and Vertical Aerospace VX4. Santa Clara, California-based Alef recently introduced its two-passenger Model A, saying it would be on “pre-sale” for a deposit of $1,500 in the first quarter of next year. The company says the first deliveries will happen in the fourth quarter of 2025. Besides its retro-futuristic look (thanks to Hirash Razaghi who has designed Jaguars and Bugattis) the Model A is different from other flying cars entering...
Road & Track
Wince in Pain as This LaFerrari Smashes its Side Skirt While Exiting a Parking Spot
This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. There aren't many sounds that make us cringe as hard as crunching supercar metal. This video of a Ferrari LaFerrari ripping its side skirt open on a curb is right up there with the worst slow-speed crashes we've seen, simply because of how avoidable it seemed to be.
Why Hasn’t Honda Discontinued the Ridgeline Pickup Truck?
The 2023 Honda Ridgeline is Honda's mid-size truck. Is the brand discontinuing it? The post Why Hasn’t Honda Discontinued the Ridgeline Pickup Truck? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Upcoming Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Spotted Testing In India
Up until now, Royal Enfield’s massively popular 650 series has been composed of two models—the Interceptor and Continental GT. We already know that more siblings are expected to arrive, all of which will share the same parallel-twin engine and tubular steel frame design. Often compared to Triumph’s Bonneville range of bikes, the upcoming models could make the similarities even stronger.
RideApart
This Is A Suzuki GSX-R1000-Powered Drone, Developed In Part By Kunio Arase
If you’ve ever wondered what retired Suzuki engineer Kunio Arase is up to in 2022, we have some fascinating news for you. The highly-regarded development engineer who helped bring both the Suzuki GSX-R family and the Hayabusa into the world may have stepped back from working directly on motorcycles—but it doesn’t mean that motorcycles left his heart.
Road & Track
This Fridge Drops Right Into Your Truck's Center Console
Dometic has announced a new version of its CCF-T center console fridge, this time for late-model Chevy Silverados and GMC Sierras. Much like the CCF-T for Ford trucks introduced earlier, the new fridge is a drop-in unit powered solely off the vehicle's 12-volt power supply. The refrigerated compartment isn't that...
RideApart
Is Royal Enfield About To Reveal The Super Meteor 650 At EICMA 2022?
Barring unforeseen global events, EICMA season always brings a swirl of color and activity to the lives of moto enthusiasts every year. After all, it’s where OEMs and the whole industry usually come together to show off all their coolest stuff—from concepts to new models and everything in between. To build anticipation, we usually start seeing lots of hints and teasers—both of the leaked and officially-sanctioned varieties—trickle out of every corner.
RideApart
Lightning And Enveate Present Battery With 10-Minute Charging Time
It’s a story as old as the electric motorcycle market. A startup oversells, underdelivers, and then promptly vanishes. That was the case with Lightning Motorcycles. After branding its LS-218 as the “fastest production motorcycle” and dropping the ball with its budget-friendly Strike model, Lightning disappeared during the COVID-19 pandemic.
I Can See the Future of Bicycle Technology and I Don’t Like It
I do my best to resist conspiracy theories. For example, I don’t go around saying that the Earth is flat. Sure, if it really was round you’d expect cycling to be much easier since you’d always be going downhill just a tiny bit, but I’ll go ahead and give the “scientists” the benefit of the doubt so I don’t get shunned by “society.”
torquenews.com
The Most Reliable Toyota Ever Made
Are you looking for the cheapest, most reliable, easiest to fix, and practical used Toyota ever made? Would you believe that it’s a Toyota Echo BMW?! Find out now just what this is all about from a Toyota mechanic who has an interesting car in his garage that he recommends for anyone struggling to get through these tough days of inflated car prices and the rising cost of gasoline.
Comments / 12